When does the pinnacle of northern hemisphere Test rugby begin? We take a look here.
Six Nations Dates
With the Six Nations taking place early in 2020, we have put together a small guide on all the most important dates that you need to know about. Check them out below.
Both the men’s and women’s tournaments take place over five weeks in February and March 2020. The first round in both is on the 1st and 2nd of February, round two is one week later before a two week break. Round three takes place on the 22nd and 23 of February, another two week break occurs and then finally round 5 is one week after that in the middle of March.
2020 Mens Six Nations
Round 1
Sat 1 February, Wales v Italy, Principality Stadium, BBC, 2.15pm
Sat 1 February, Ireland v Scotland, Aviva Stadium, ITV, 4.45pm
Sun 2 February, France v England, BBC, 3pm
Round 2
Sat 8 February, Ireland v Wales, Aviva Stadium, ITV, 2.15pm
Sat 8 February, Scotland v England, BT Murrayfield, BBC, 4.45pm
Sun 9 February, France v Italy, BBC, 3pm
Round 3
Sat 22 February, Italy v Scotland, ITV, 2.15pm
Sat 22 February, Wales v France, Principality Stadium, BBC, 4.45pm
Sun 23 February, England v Ireland, Twickenham, ITV, 3pm
Round 4
Sat 7 March, Ireland v Italy, Aviva Stadium, ITV, 2.15pm
Sat 7 March, England v Wales, Twickenham, ITV, 4.45pm
Sun 8 March, Scotland v France, BT Murrayfield, BBC, 3pm
Round 5
Sat 14 March, Wales v Scotland, Principality Stadium, BBC, 2.15pm
Sat 14 March, Italy v England, ITV, 4.45pm
Sat 14 March, France v Ireland, BBC, 8pm
Women’s 2020 Six Nations
Round 1
Sun 2 February, Ireland v Scotland
Sun 2 February, Wales v Italy
Sun 2 February, France v England
Round 2
Sat 8 February, France v Italy
Sun 9 February, Scotland v England
Sun 9 February, Ireland v Wales
Round 3
Sun 23 February,Wales v France
Sun 23 February, England v Ireland
Sun 23 February, Italy v Scotland
Round 4
Sat 7 March, England v Wales
Sat 7 March, Scotland v France
Sun 8 March, Ireland v Italy
Round 5
Sun 15 March, Wales v Scotland
Sun 15 March, Italy v England
Sun 15 March, France v Ireland
