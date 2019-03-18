Six Nations: Team of the Weekend: Round Five

Sadly we have come to Round Five of the Six Nations, and Sam Tremlett's last Team of the Weekend. Agree with his selections?

Well Wales are Six Nations Grand Slam champions, and sadly we have come to Sam Tremlett’s final Team of the Weekend. What do you make of his selections? Do you agree or disagree with them? Let us know on our social media channels.

1. Rob Evans (Wales)

Going up against probably the best tight-head in the world in Tadhg Furlong, Evans was excellent both in the scrum and in the loose.

2. Stuart McInally (Scotland)

It was his intercept try and subsequent 60-metre run that gave Scotland the glimmer of hope they needed just before half-time. I still don’t know how he was able to outrun Jonny May and Owen Farrell.

3. Tomas Francis (Wales)

Like Evans above, Francis also didn’t give an inch to his Irish opponent Cian Healy. In fact Francis frustrated him so much that it was Healy who was regularly feeling the wrath of the referee.

4. Adam Beard (Wales)

In what was his first Six Nations campaign, Beard stepped up to the plate whenever he was asked. Generally strong in defence and a nuisance at the line-out, Beard is sure to give Cory Hill some competition for a starting spot at the World Cup.

5. Alun Wyn Jones (Wales)

Probably the player of the tournament, Jones embodies this Welsh team to a tee. Passionate, powerful and defiant, Jones was once again excellent. An inspirational leader who deserves all the plaudits.

6. Josh Navidi (Wales)

21 tackles in all and none missed only tells half the story with Navidi. He seemed to be a constant presence all over the pitch and his general energy and thirst for work over the entire 80 minutes is testament to how effective he is.

7. Justin Tipuric (Wales)

Tom Curry was once again brilliant for England but I have gone with Justin Tipuric because he rarely receives praise because a lot of his work is unseen. For example the Osprey’s man stopped an Irish rolling maul near the Welsh try-line in the first half which totally stalled any Irish momentum.

8. Magnus Bradbury (Scotland)

Ran a brilliant support line to Ali Price to score a try that completely changed the atmosphere in Twickenham.