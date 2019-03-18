Six Nations: Team of the Weekend: Round Five

Sadly we have come to Round Five of the Six Nations, and Sam Tremlett's last Team of the Weekend. Agree with his selections?
Well Wales are Six Nations Grand Slam champions, and sadly we have come to Sam Tremlett’s final Team of the Weekend. What do you make of his selections? Do you agree or disagree with them? Let us know on our social media channels.
1. Rob Evans (Wales)
Going up against probably the best tight-head in the world in Tadhg Furlong, Evans was excellent both in the scrum and in the loose.
2. Stuart McInally (Scotland)
It was his intercept try and subsequent 60-metre run that gave Scotland the glimmer of hope they needed just before half-time. I still don’t know how he was able to outrun Jonny May and Owen Farrell.
3. Tomas Francis (Wales)
Like Evans above, Francis also didn’t give an inch to his Irish opponent Cian Healy. In fact Francis frustrated him so much that it was Healy who was regularly feeling the wrath of the referee.
4. Adam Beard (Wales)
In what was his first Six Nations campaign, Beard stepped up to the plate whenever he was asked. Generally strong in defence and a nuisance at the line-out, Beard is sure to give Cory Hill some competition for a starting spot at the World Cup.
5. Alun Wyn Jones (Wales)
Probably the player of the tournament, Jones embodies this Welsh team to a tee. Passionate, powerful and defiant, Jones was once again excellent. An inspirational leader who deserves all the plaudits.
6. Josh Navidi (Wales)
21 tackles in all and none missed only tells half the story with Navidi. He seemed to be a constant presence all over the pitch and his general energy and thirst for work over the entire 80 minutes is testament to how effective he is.
7. Justin Tipuric (Wales)
Tom Curry was once again brilliant for England but I have gone with Justin Tipuric because he rarely receives praise because a lot of his work is unseen. For example the Osprey’s man stopped an Irish rolling maul near the Welsh try-line in the first half which totally stalled any Irish momentum.
8. Magnus Bradbury (Scotland)
Ran a brilliant support line to Ali Price to score a try that completely changed the atmosphere in Twickenham.
9. Tito Tebaldi (Italy)
Italy’s best player throughout the tournament, he was again excellent against the French scoring once and nearly dotted down again. He was also arguably the best scrum-half in the tournament given the struggles of players like Conor Murray, Ben Youngs and Gareth Davies.
10. Finn Russell (Scotland)
He struggled to deal with England’s line speed in the first half but as they tired he excelled. As far as excitement and unpredictability goes at the fly-half position, he is unmatched in the Six Nations. His intercept try shows his vision and reading of the game to be exemplary.
11. Jess Breach (England Women)
Another two tries against Scotland, she had nine in the tournament to help England to a Grand Slam.
12. Hadleigh Parkes (Wales)
Parkes was the man at the centre of two pivotal moments in the match in Cardiff. First he gathered Anscombe’s kick to score after just 69 seconds and then five minutes later he produced a try-saving tackle on Jacob Stockdale – a moment which could have changed the game entirely.
13. Henry Slade (England)
He is brilliant to watch and has all but cemented a centre spot for the future. His offload to Jonny May was brilliantly audacious.
14. Damian Penaud (France)
Played a key role in the two biggest moments of the match against Italy. First he pulled off a brilliant tackle on Marco Zanon to force a knock-on and deny almost a certain try. He then went up the other end and put the game to bed after some dramatic skill by Romain Ntamack. Only 22-years-old, the Clermont man looks to be a real find.
15. Gareth Anscombe (Wales)
He may have had the number ten on his back but given the early injury to George North and a change of personnel, Anscombe played his finest game in a Welsh jersey in the full-back position. He racked up the points – 20 in all – and also produced a lovely dinked kick to allow Parkes to score at the start of the match against Ireland.
