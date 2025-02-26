Super Rugby Pacific: All you need to know including fixtures, history and defending champions

Your ultimate guide the Super Rugby Pacific championship including fixtures, history, previous winners and breakdowns of each team

In mid-February, Super Rugby Pacific returned for its 29th year and since 1996 the tournament has set a gold standard for rugby across the world. Whether it be high skill, drama or unearthing the world’s best talent, every single year the competition is must-watch viewing.

Over the years Super Rugby has had a number of iterations, with 22 different teams having competed in the competition at one stage or another. From 1996 to 2020 teams from South Africa competed in the competition, with the Bulls lifting the trophy on three occasions, before leaving to form the United Rugby Championship with northern hemisphere sides.

In 2017 the Western Force were axed, instead competing in the National Rugby Championship and Global Rapid Rugby before making their return via Super Rugby AU in 2020.

For four years Argentina were represented by the Jaguares and Japan by the Sunwolves, with the former finishing as runners-up to the Crusaders in 2019. Since 2022 the tournament has included Fijian Drua and Moana Paskifika with the aim of offering players from the Pacific Islands more playing opportunities.

After the Melbourne Rebels were dropped from the competition there are 11 teams competing in Super Rugby Pacific in 2025.

Teams will play 14 regular season matches this year over 16 rounds, playing four teams twice, with a focus on rivalry match-ups, and the six remaining teams once.At the end of the regular season the top six teams will qualify for the three-week Finals Series.

Week one of the Finals Series sees the three highest seeds host the lowest three in the Qualifying Finals before progressing to the Semi-Finals – with the highest-seeded losing team also reaching the final four. The winners of the Semi-Finals will progress to the Grand Final, which will be hosted by the higher seed.

As things stand the dates for the Finals Series have not been confirmed.

Super Rugby Pacific: Overview

Dates February to July

Number of teams 11

Names of teams Blues, Brumbies, Chiefs, Crusaders, Fijian Drua, Western Force, Highlanders, Hurricanes, Moana Pasifika, Queensland Reds and NSW Waratahs

Defending champions Blues

Final date TBC

TV coverage Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Ireland; Sky Network Television in New Zealand; STAN Sport in Australia; Sky Pacific and Fijian Broadcasting Corporation in Fiji; Digicel in Pacific Islands; SuperSport in Africa; ESPN in South America; FloSports in USA and its territories; Sky Italia in Italy, Vatican City, San Marino and Switzerland; Premier Sports in South East Asia; Telefonica in Spain; WOWOW in Japan; Canal+ in Andorra, France (including French Overseas Departments and Territories), Monaco, Luxembourg and French-speaking Switzerland; TSN in Canada

2025 Super Rugby Pacific Fixtures

Round 1

Friday 14 February

Crusaders 33-25 Hurricanes

Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch

NSW Waratahs 37-36 Highlanders

Allianz Stadium, Sydney

Saturday 15 February

Fijian Drua 32-36 Brumbies

HFC Bank Stadium, Suva

Blues 14-25 Chiefs

Eden Park, Auckland

Western Force 45-44 Moana Pasifika

HBF Park, Perth

Round 2

Friday 21 February

Chiefs 49-24 Crusaders

FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton

Queensland Reds 56-36 Moana Pasifika

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Saturday 22 February

Hurricanes 38-34 Fijian Drua

McLean Park, Napier

Highlanders 29-21 Blues

Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

Brumbies 42-45 Western Force

GIO Stadium, Canberra

Round 3

Friday 28 February

Moana Pasifika v Highlanders

North Harbour Stadium, Auckland

NSW Waratahs v Fijian Drua

Allianz Stadium, Sydney

Saturday 1 March

Chiefs v Brumbies

FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton

Hurricanes v Blues

Sky Stadium, Wellington

Western Force v Queensland Reds

HBF Park, Perth

Round 4

Friday 7 March

Blues v Brumbies

Eden Park, Auckland

Saturday 8 March

Fijian Drua v Chiefs

Churchill Park, Lautoka

Moana Pasifika v Hurricanes

North Harbour Stadium, Auckland

NSW Waratahs v Western Force

Allianz Stadium, Sydney

Sunday 9 March

Crusaders v Queensland Reds

Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch

Round 5

Friday 14 March

Highlanders v Hurricanes

Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

Brumbies v Fijian Drua

GIO Stadium, Canberra

Saturday 15 March

Crusaders v Western Force

Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch

Chiefs v Blues

FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton

Queensland Reds v NSW Waratahs

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Round 6

Friday 21 March

Moana Pasifika v Chiefs

Teufaiva Stadium, Nuku’Alofa

Saturday 22 March

Highlanders v Queensland Reds

Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

Blues v Crusaders

Eden Park, Auckland

NSW Waratahs v Brumbies

Allianz Stadium, Sydney

Sunday 23 March

Western Force v Fijian Drua

HBF Park, Perth

Round 7

Friday 28 March

Hurricanes v NSW Waratahs

Sky Stadium, Wellington

Brumbies v Highlanders

GIO Stadium, Canberra

Saturday 29 March

Crusaders v Moana Pasifika

Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch

Queensland Reds v Western Force

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Round 8

Friday 4 April

Chiefs v Queensland Reds

FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton

Saturday 5 April

Moana Pasifika v NSW Waratahs

North Harbour Stadium, Auckland

Fijian Drua v Crusaders

HFC Bank Stadium, Suva

Blues v Hurricanes

Eden Park, Auckland

Western Force v Highlanders

HBF Park, Perth

Round 9

Friday 11 April

Hurricanes v Crusaders

Sky Stadium, Wellington

NSW Waratahs v Chiefs

Allianz Stadium, Sydney

Saturday 12 April

Blues v Moana Pasifika

Eden Park, Auckland

Highlanders v Fijian Drua

Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

Queensland Reds v Brumbies

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Round 10

Friday 18 April

Crusaders v Blues

Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch

Saturday 19 April

Moana Pasifika v Brumbies

Navigation Homes Stadium, Pukekohe

Fijian Drua v NSW Waratahs

Churchill Park, Lautoka

Chiefs v Highlanders

FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton

Western Force v Hurricanes

HBF Park, Perth

Round 11

Friday 25 April

Chiefs v Western Force

Blake Park, Mount Maunganui

Queensland Reds v Blues

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Saturday 26 April

Moana Pasifika v Fijian Drua

North Harbour Stadium, Auckland

Highlanders v Crusaders

Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

Brumbies v Hurricanes

GIO Stadium, Canberra

Round 12

Friday 2 May

Blues v Western Force

Eden Park, Auckland

Saturday 3 May

Fijian Drua v Queensland Reds

HFC Bank Stadium, Suva

Hurricanes v Chiefs

Sky Stadium, Wellington

Brumbies v NSW Waratahs

GIO Stadium, Canberra

Sunday 4 May

Highlanders v Moana Pasifika

Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

Round 13

Friday 9 May

Fijian Drua v Blues

HFC Bank Stadium, Suva

NSW Waratahs v Queensland Reds

Allianz Stadium, Sydney

Saturday 10 May

Crusaders v Chiefs

Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch

Western Force v Brumbies

HBF Park, Perth

Round 14

Friday 16 May

Hurricanes v Highlanders

Sky Stadium, Wellington

NSW Waratahs v Crusaders

Allianz Stadium, Sydney

Saturday 17 May

Fijian Drua v Western Force

Churchill Park, Lautoka

Moana Pasifika v Blues

North Harbour Stadium, Auckland

Brumbies v Queensland Reds

GIO Stadium, Canberra

Round 15

Friday 23 May

Crusaders v Highlanders

Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch

Queensland Reds v Hurricanes

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Saturday 24 May

Chiefs v Moana Pasifika

FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton

Western Force v NSW Waratahs

HBF Park, Perth

Round 16

Friday 30 May

Highlanders v Chiefs

Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

Brumbies v Crusaders

GIO Stadium, Canberra

Saturday 31 May

Blues v NSW Waratahs

Eden Park, Auckland

Hurricanes v Moana Pasifika

Sky Stadium, Wellington

Queensland Reds v Fijian Drua

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Qualifying Finals

1st seed v 6th seed

2nd seed v 5th seed

3rd seed v 4th seed

Semi-Finals

1st seed v 4th seed

2nd seed v 3rd seed

Grand Final

1st seed v 2nd seed

Super Rugby Pacific Current Teams

Blues

Head coach Vern Cotter

Captain(s) Patrick Tuipulotu

Last season Champions | 2nd overall

In 2024 the Blues came from nowhere to win Super Rugby Pacific in 2024. Having the best attack and defence last year, Vern Cotter’s team are on the lookout for more of the same this year. With a whopping 13 All Blacks among the team’s ranks it is hard to deny that one of the competition’s most experienced teams reside in Auckland.

Brumbies

Head coach Stephen Larkham

Captain(s) Allan Alaalatoa

Last season Semi-finalists | 3rd overall

A year ago the Brumbies were the form Australian team. Finishing third overall Stephen Larkham’s team ended the season with 12 wins, the same as the Hurricanes and eventual champions, the Blues. Where they struggled was picking up try scoring bonus points and will hope to add an extra layer of attack this year.

Chiefs

Head coach Clayton McMillan

Captain(s) Luke Jacobson

Last season Runners-up | 4th overall

Since Clayton McMillan’s arrival as head coach in 2021 the Chiefs have flirted with winning it all. Runners-up for two years running supporters will be hoping that the third time’s the charm in 2025. There is noticeable need for success in Waikato and to shed the weight of back-to-back Grand Final losses.

Crusaders

Head coach Rob Penney

Captain(s) David Havili

Last season 9th overall

Rob Penney’s side come into this year a bit battered and bruised following their efforts in 2024. In their first season following the departure of Scott Robertson to take on the All Blacks coaching gig and were a million miles from adding to their 12 Super Rugby titles. Recruiting 64-cap Wallaby Jamed O’Connor and former Wales back Johnny McNicholl, the side have added plenty of experience to arrest the slide.

Fijian Drua

Head coach Glen Jackson

Captain(s) Tevita Ikanivere & Frank Lomani

Last season Quarter-finalists | 7th overall

For the past two seasons Fijian Drua have exited Super Rugby in the quarter-finals. With the aim of going to the next level, Drua have promoted former Test referee Glen Jackson to head coach. Assistant coach with the team since 2022, Jackson has forged a reputation as an attack coach and was an assistant for the Flying Fijians for the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Western Force

Head coach Simon Cron

Captain(s) Jeremy Williams

Last season 10th overall

Western Force have never played a play-off game. With Wallabies Ben Donaldson, Nic White, Darcy Swain and Carlo Tizzano amongst their ranks, it is a team teeming with talent and the ability to make a title push. Could 2025 be the year that their knockout rugby duck is broken?

Highlanders

Head coach Jamie Joseph

Captain(s) Hugh Renton & Timoci Tavatavanawai

Last season Quarter-finalists | 6th overall

Jamie Joseph is back with the Highlanders after nine years away. During his first stint in charge the 55-year-old helped the Dunedin side to the 2015 Super Rugby title before succeeding Eddie Jones as the Japan coach a year later. With just the one current All Black in their ranks (Ethan de Groot) it is a team with plenty of potential that their returning coach will hope to get the most out of.

Hurricanes

Head coach Clark Laidlaw

Captain(s) Asafo Aumua, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Billy Proctor & Brad Shields

Last season Semi-finalist | 1st overall

The Hurricanes were left scratching their heads after exiting the semi-finals to the Chiefs in 2024. With the promise of last year behind them, there has not been this much optimism for ‘Canes fans for some time. Already injury has struck in Wellington with fly-half Brett Cameron ruled out for the season, with greenhorn playmaker Lucas Cashmore brought in to lead the side from the Blues.

Moana Pasifika

Head coach Tana Umaga

Captain(s) Ardie Savea

Last season 11th overall

Moana Pasifika have the eyes of the world on them following the offseason arrival of Ardie Savea. Named to captain the side, Savea has joined a talented squad full to the brim with Pacific Islander talent. After never having cracked knockout rugby, the pressure is on Tana Umaga and his coaching staff to deliver the goods after such investment in their squad.

Queensland Reds

Head coach Les Kiss

Captain(s) Tate McDermott & Liam Wright

Last season Quarter-finalists | 5th overall

Three quarter-final finished in a row mean that the need for the Queensland Reds to have success is high. With a host of key Wallabies in their ranks, Les Kiss’ team definitely has ability but need to find a way to win tight matches. All nine of the Reds’ defeats in 2024 were by nine points or less, meaning they need to show greater maturity to close out matches.

NSW Waratahs

Head coach Dan McKellar

Captain(s) Jake Gordon

Last season 12th overall

After winning just two matches last season there is plenty of expectation for the NSW Waratahs in 2025. Much of this has to do with the arrival of cross-code star Joseph Sua’ali’i after a promising start to his 15s career with the Wallabies. Now under the guidance of Dan McKellar too, there is much work to be done in Sydney, but all the talent and potential to do it.

Super Rugby Pacific Previous Winners

Since 1996, nine teams have been crowned Super Rugby Pacific champions.

New Zealand has been the most successful nation in the competition. Winning the tournament a combined 20 times, all five teams hailing from the nation have lifted the trophy at the season finale, three Australian sides have won the competition a combined four times and the Bulls are the sole South African champions, having been winners on three times.

In 2020 and 2021 Super Rugby did not take place due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but did break down into regional competitions (Super Rugby AU, Super Rugby Aotearoa & Super Rugby Unlocked).

Year Winner 1996 Auckland Blues 1997 Auckland Blues 1998 Canterbury Crusaders 1999 Canterbury Crusaders 2000 Canterbury Crusaders 2001 ACT Brumbies 2002 Crusaders 2003 Auckland Blues 2004 ACT Brumbies 2005 Crusaders 2006 Crusaders 2007 Blue Bulls 2008 Crusaders 2009 Blue Bulls 2010 Blue Bulls 2011 Queensland Reds 2012 Chiefs 2013 Chiefs 2014 Waratahs 2015 Highlanders 2016 Hurricanes 2017 Crusaders 2018 Crusaders 2019 Crusaders 2020 Season cancelled and regional competitions played Super Rugby AU – Brumbies Super Rugby Aotearoa – Crusaders Super Rugby Unlocked – Bulls 2021 Regional competitions played Super Rugby AU – Reds Super Rugby Aotearoa – Crusaders Super Rugby Trans-Tasman – Blues 2022 Crusaders 2023 Crusaders 2024 Blues

