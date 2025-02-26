Super Rugby Pacific: All you need to know including fixtures, history and defending champions

Your ultimate guide the Super Rugby Pacific championship including fixtures, history, previous winners and breakdowns of each team
In mid-February, Super Rugby Pacific returned for its 29th year and since 1996 the tournament has set a gold standard for rugby across the world. Whether it be high skill, drama or unearthing the world’s best talent, every single year the competition is must-watch viewing.
Over the years Super Rugby has had a number of iterations, with 22 different teams having competed in the competition at one stage or another. From 1996 to 2020 teams from South Africa competed in the competition, with the Bulls lifting the trophy on three occasions, before leaving to form the United Rugby Championship with northern hemisphere sides.
In 2017 the Western Force were axed, instead competing in the National Rugby Championship and Global Rapid Rugby before making their return via Super Rugby AU in 2020.
For four years Argentina were represented by the Jaguares and Japan by the Sunwolves, with the former finishing as runners-up to the Crusaders in 2019. Since 2022 the tournament has included Fijian Drua and Moana Paskifika with the aim of offering players from the Pacific Islands more playing opportunities.
After the Melbourne Rebels were dropped from the competition there are 11 teams competing in Super Rugby Pacific in 2025.
Teams will play 14 regular season matches this year over 16 rounds, playing four teams twice, with a focus on rivalry match-ups, and the six remaining teams once.At the end of the regular season the top six teams will qualify for the three-week Finals Series.
Week one of the Finals Series sees the three highest seeds host the lowest three in the Qualifying Finals before progressing to the Semi-Finals – with the highest-seeded losing team also reaching the final four. The winners of the Semi-Finals will progress to the Grand Final, which will be hosted by the higher seed.
As things stand the dates for the Finals Series have not been confirmed.
Super Rugby Pacific: Overview
Dates February to July
Number of teams 11
Names of teams Blues, Brumbies, Chiefs, Crusaders, Fijian Drua, Western Force, Highlanders, Hurricanes, Moana Pasifika, Queensland Reds and NSW Waratahs
Defending champions Blues
Final date TBC
TV coverage Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Ireland; Sky Network Television in New Zealand; STAN Sport in Australia; Sky Pacific and Fijian Broadcasting Corporation in Fiji; Digicel in Pacific Islands; SuperSport in Africa; ESPN in South America; FloSports in USA and its territories; Sky Italia in Italy, Vatican City, San Marino and Switzerland; Premier Sports in South East Asia; Telefonica in Spain; WOWOW in Japan; Canal+ in Andorra, France (including French Overseas Departments and Territories), Monaco, Luxembourg and French-speaking Switzerland; TSN in Canada
2025 Super Rugby Pacific Fixtures
Round 1
Friday 14 February
- Crusaders 33-25 Hurricanes
Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch
- NSW Waratahs 37-36 Highlanders
Allianz Stadium, Sydney
Saturday 15 February
- Fijian Drua 32-36 Brumbies
HFC Bank Stadium, Suva
- Blues 14-25 Chiefs
Eden Park, Auckland
- Western Force 45-44 Moana Pasifika
HBF Park, Perth
Round 2
Friday 21 February
- Chiefs 49-24 Crusaders
FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton
- Queensland Reds 56-36 Moana Pasifika
Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane
Saturday 22 February
- Hurricanes 38-34 Fijian Drua
McLean Park, Napier
- Highlanders 29-21 Blues
Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin
- Brumbies 42-45 Western Force
GIO Stadium, Canberra
Round 3
Friday 28 February
- Moana Pasifika v Highlanders
North Harbour Stadium, Auckland
- NSW Waratahs v Fijian Drua
Allianz Stadium, Sydney
Saturday 1 March
- Chiefs v Brumbies
FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton
- Hurricanes v Blues
Sky Stadium, Wellington
- Western Force v Queensland Reds
HBF Park, Perth
Round 4
Friday 7 March
- Blues v Brumbies
Eden Park, Auckland
Saturday 8 March
- Fijian Drua v Chiefs
Churchill Park, Lautoka
- Moana Pasifika v Hurricanes
North Harbour Stadium, Auckland
- NSW Waratahs v Western Force
Allianz Stadium, Sydney
Sunday 9 March
- Crusaders v Queensland Reds
Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch
Round 5
Friday 14 March
- Highlanders v Hurricanes
Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin
- Brumbies v Fijian Drua
GIO Stadium, Canberra
Saturday 15 March
- Crusaders v Western Force
Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch
- Chiefs v Blues
FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton
- Queensland Reds v NSW Waratahs
Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane
Round 6
Friday 21 March
- Moana Pasifika v Chiefs
Teufaiva Stadium, Nuku’Alofa
Saturday 22 March
- Highlanders v Queensland Reds
Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin
- Blues v Crusaders
Eden Park, Auckland
- NSW Waratahs v Brumbies
Allianz Stadium, Sydney
Sunday 23 March
- Western Force v Fijian Drua
HBF Park, Perth
Round 7
Friday 28 March
- Hurricanes v NSW Waratahs
Sky Stadium, Wellington
- Brumbies v Highlanders
GIO Stadium, Canberra
Saturday 29 March
- Crusaders v Moana Pasifika
Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch
- Queensland Reds v Western Force
Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane
Round 8
Friday 4 April
- Chiefs v Queensland Reds
FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton
Saturday 5 April
- Moana Pasifika v NSW Waratahs
North Harbour Stadium, Auckland
- Fijian Drua v Crusaders
HFC Bank Stadium, Suva
- Blues v Hurricanes
Eden Park, Auckland
- Western Force v Highlanders
HBF Park, Perth
Round 9
Friday 11 April
- Hurricanes v Crusaders
Sky Stadium, Wellington
- NSW Waratahs v Chiefs
Allianz Stadium, Sydney
Saturday 12 April
- Blues v Moana Pasifika
Eden Park, Auckland
- Highlanders v Fijian Drua
Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin
- Queensland Reds v Brumbies
Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane
Round 10
Friday 18 April
- Crusaders v Blues
Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch
Saturday 19 April
- Moana Pasifika v Brumbies
Navigation Homes Stadium, Pukekohe
- Fijian Drua v NSW Waratahs
Churchill Park, Lautoka
- Chiefs v Highlanders
FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton
- Western Force v Hurricanes
HBF Park, Perth
Round 11
Friday 25 April
- Chiefs v Western Force
Blake Park, Mount Maunganui
- Queensland Reds v Blues
Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane
Saturday 26 April
- Moana Pasifika v Fijian Drua
North Harbour Stadium, Auckland
- Highlanders v Crusaders
Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin
- Brumbies v Hurricanes
GIO Stadium, Canberra
Round 12
Friday 2 May
- Blues v Western Force
Eden Park, Auckland
Saturday 3 May
- Fijian Drua v Queensland Reds
HFC Bank Stadium, Suva
- Hurricanes v Chiefs
Sky Stadium, Wellington
- Brumbies v NSW Waratahs
GIO Stadium, Canberra
Sunday 4 May
- Highlanders v Moana Pasifika
Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin
Round 13
Friday 9 May
- Fijian Drua v Blues
HFC Bank Stadium, Suva
- NSW Waratahs v Queensland Reds
Allianz Stadium, Sydney
Saturday 10 May
- Crusaders v Chiefs
Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch
- Western Force v Brumbies
HBF Park, Perth
Round 14
Friday 16 May
- Hurricanes v Highlanders
Sky Stadium, Wellington
- NSW Waratahs v Crusaders
Allianz Stadium, Sydney
Saturday 17 May
- Fijian Drua v Western Force
Churchill Park, Lautoka
- Moana Pasifika v Blues
North Harbour Stadium, Auckland
- Brumbies v Queensland Reds
GIO Stadium, Canberra
Round 15
Friday 23 May
- Crusaders v Highlanders
Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch
- Queensland Reds v Hurricanes
Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane
Saturday 24 May
- Chiefs v Moana Pasifika
FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton
- Western Force v NSW Waratahs
HBF Park, Perth
Round 16
Friday 30 May
- Highlanders v Chiefs
Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin
- Brumbies v Crusaders
GIO Stadium, Canberra
Saturday 31 May
- Blues v NSW Waratahs
Eden Park, Auckland
- Hurricanes v Moana Pasifika
Sky Stadium, Wellington
- Queensland Reds v Fijian Drua
Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane
Qualifying Finals
1st seed v 6th seed
2nd seed v 5th seed
3rd seed v 4th seed
Semi-Finals
1st seed v 4th seed
2nd seed v 3rd seed
Grand Final
1st seed v 2nd seed
Super Rugby Pacific Current Teams
Blues
Head coach Vern Cotter
Captain(s) Patrick Tuipulotu
Last season Champions | 2nd overall
In 2024 the Blues came from nowhere to win Super Rugby Pacific in 2024. Having the best attack and defence last year, Vern Cotter’s team are on the lookout for more of the same this year. With a whopping 13 All Blacks among the team’s ranks it is hard to deny that one of the competition’s most experienced teams reside in Auckland.
Brumbies
Head coach Stephen Larkham
Captain(s) Allan Alaalatoa
Last season Semi-finalists | 3rd overall
A year ago the Brumbies were the form Australian team. Finishing third overall Stephen Larkham’s team ended the season with 12 wins, the same as the Hurricanes and eventual champions, the Blues. Where they struggled was picking up try scoring bonus points and will hope to add an extra layer of attack this year.
Chiefs
Head coach Clayton McMillan
Captain(s) Luke Jacobson
Last season Runners-up | 4th overall
Since Clayton McMillan’s arrival as head coach in 2021 the Chiefs have flirted with winning it all. Runners-up for two years running supporters will be hoping that the third time’s the charm in 2025. There is noticeable need for success in Waikato and to shed the weight of back-to-back Grand Final losses.
Crusaders
Head coach Rob Penney
Captain(s) David Havili
Last season 9th overall
Rob Penney’s side come into this year a bit battered and bruised following their efforts in 2024. In their first season following the departure of Scott Robertson to take on the All Blacks coaching gig and were a million miles from adding to their 12 Super Rugby titles. Recruiting 64-cap Wallaby Jamed O’Connor and former Wales back Johnny McNicholl, the side have added plenty of experience to arrest the slide.
Fijian Drua
Head coach Glen Jackson
Captain(s) Tevita Ikanivere & Frank Lomani
Last season Quarter-finalists | 7th overall
For the past two seasons Fijian Drua have exited Super Rugby in the quarter-finals. With the aim of going to the next level, Drua have promoted former Test referee Glen Jackson to head coach. Assistant coach with the team since 2022, Jackson has forged a reputation as an attack coach and was an assistant for the Flying Fijians for the 2023 Rugby World Cup.
Western Force
Head coach Simon Cron
Captain(s) Jeremy Williams
Last season 10th overall
Western Force have never played a play-off game. With Wallabies Ben Donaldson, Nic White, Darcy Swain and Carlo Tizzano amongst their ranks, it is a team teeming with talent and the ability to make a title push. Could 2025 be the year that their knockout rugby duck is broken?
Highlanders
Head coach Jamie Joseph
Captain(s) Hugh Renton & Timoci Tavatavanawai
Last season Quarter-finalists | 6th overall
Jamie Joseph is back with the Highlanders after nine years away. During his first stint in charge the 55-year-old helped the Dunedin side to the 2015 Super Rugby title before succeeding Eddie Jones as the Japan coach a year later. With just the one current All Black in their ranks (Ethan de Groot) it is a team with plenty of potential that their returning coach will hope to get the most out of.
Hurricanes
Head coach Clark Laidlaw
Captain(s) Asafo Aumua, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Billy Proctor & Brad Shields
Last season Semi-finalist | 1st overall
The Hurricanes were left scratching their heads after exiting the semi-finals to the Chiefs in 2024. With the promise of last year behind them, there has not been this much optimism for ‘Canes fans for some time. Already injury has struck in Wellington with fly-half Brett Cameron ruled out for the season, with greenhorn playmaker Lucas Cashmore brought in to lead the side from the Blues.
Moana Pasifika
Head coach Tana Umaga
Captain(s) Ardie Savea
Last season 11th overall
Moana Pasifika have the eyes of the world on them following the offseason arrival of Ardie Savea. Named to captain the side, Savea has joined a talented squad full to the brim with Pacific Islander talent. After never having cracked knockout rugby, the pressure is on Tana Umaga and his coaching staff to deliver the goods after such investment in their squad.
Queensland Reds
Head coach Les Kiss
Captain(s) Tate McDermott & Liam Wright
Last season Quarter-finalists | 5th overall
Three quarter-final finished in a row mean that the need for the Queensland Reds to have success is high. With a host of key Wallabies in their ranks, Les Kiss’ team definitely has ability but need to find a way to win tight matches. All nine of the Reds’ defeats in 2024 were by nine points or less, meaning they need to show greater maturity to close out matches.
NSW Waratahs
Head coach Dan McKellar
Captain(s) Jake Gordon
Last season 12th overall
After winning just two matches last season there is plenty of expectation for the NSW Waratahs in 2025. Much of this has to do with the arrival of cross-code star Joseph Sua’ali’i after a promising start to his 15s career with the Wallabies. Now under the guidance of Dan McKellar too, there is much work to be done in Sydney, but all the talent and potential to do it.
Super Rugby Pacific Previous Winners
Since 1996, nine teams have been crowned Super Rugby Pacific champions.
New Zealand has been the most successful nation in the competition. Winning the tournament a combined 20 times, all five teams hailing from the nation have lifted the trophy at the season finale, three Australian sides have won the competition a combined four times and the Bulls are the sole South African champions, having been winners on three times.
In 2020 and 2021 Super Rugby did not take place due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but did break down into regional competitions (Super Rugby AU, Super Rugby Aotearoa & Super Rugby Unlocked).
|Year
|Winner
|1996
|Auckland Blues
|1997
|Auckland Blues
|1998
|Canterbury Crusaders
|1999
|Canterbury Crusaders
|2000
|Canterbury Crusaders
|2001
|ACT Brumbies
|2002
|Crusaders
|2003
|Auckland Blues
|2004
|ACT Brumbies
|2005
|Crusaders
|2006
|Crusaders
|2007
|Blue Bulls
|2008
|Crusaders
|2009
|Blue Bulls
|2010
|Blue Bulls
|2011
|Queensland Reds
|2012
|Chiefs
|2013
|Chiefs
|2014
|Waratahs
|2015
|Highlanders
|2016
|Hurricanes
|2017
|Crusaders
|2018
|Crusaders
|2019
|Crusaders
|2020
|Season cancelled and regional competitions played
Super Rugby AU – Brumbies
Super Rugby Aotearoa – Crusaders
Super Rugby Unlocked – Bulls
|2021
|Regional competitions played
Super Rugby AU – Reds
Super Rugby Aotearoa – Crusaders
Super Rugby Trans-Tasman – Blues
|2022
|Crusaders
|2023
|Crusaders
|2024
|Blues