It’s the first Bledisloe Cup game of the year. Can the Wallabies take their improved form to Eden Park?

Watch New Zealand v Australia as the two old rivals meet in the first Bledisloe Cup match of the 2025 Rugby Championship.

Read on to find out everything you need to know to tune into All Blacks v Wallabies online, on TV and from anywhere – including an option to watch for free if you’re in Australia. Scroll down to the end of the article for a preview, team line-ups and officials.

New Zealand v Australia: In brief

– Date: Saturday 27 September, 2025

– Venue: Eden Park, Auckland

– Kick-off time: 6.05am BST / 7.05am SAST / 3.05pm AEST / 5.05pm NZST (local) / 1.05am ET

– TV channels/Live streams: Sky Sports/Now (UK & Ireland); SuperSport (South Africa); Sky Sport NZ (New Zealand); Stan Sport (Australia); NZR+ (various countries across Europe)

How to watch All Blacks v Wallabies for FREE in Australia

You can watch the Wallabies’ two Rugby Championship games against arch-rivals New Zealand for FREE on Nine and its 9Now streaming service.

Stan Sport is also showing ad-free live streams of every game in this year’s tournament. Stan Sport costs $20 per month on top of a general Stan plan, which starts from $12 per month.

The match kicks off at 3.05pm AEST on Saturday afternoon.

Even if you’re outside your home country right now, a VPN can help you tune in to your usual subscription as if you were sitting on your own sofa. Keep reading to find out more.

Stream All Blacks v Wallabies in the UK and Ireland

You can watch every minute of this year’s first Bledisloe Cup game on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland. You’ll have to make an early start to watch New Zealand v Australia live streams, however, because the match kicks off at 6.05am BST on Saturday morning. Coverage starts at 6.00am on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports+.

There are plenty of ways to watch the game, including the Sky Go app for desktop, iOS, Android, PlayStation or Xbox. You can check out the latest Sky Sports subscription offers on the Sky website.

If you only want to watch today’s Rugby Championship matches, Now Sports offers a daily deal which allows you watch Sky Sports services for £14.99. If you’d prefer to avoid a lengthier contract, there’s also a monthly option, for which prices start at £34.99 per month.

If you’re going to be overseas on Saturday, a VPN can help you watch your usual New Zealand v Australia live stream as if you were back at home. You’ll find more information below.

Stream the All Blacks in New Zealand

Sky Sport NZ has the rights to every game of the Rugby Championship this year, and you can watch a New Zealand v Australia live stream from 5.05pm on Saturday evening.

A subscription to streaming service Sky Sport Now costs $54.99 per month or $549.99 per year (equivalent to $45.83 per month). Day passes are also available for $29.99.

How to watch New Zealand v Australia in South Africa

South African rugby fans can watch their Rugby Championship rivals live on SuperSport. The game kicks off at 7.05am on Saturday morning.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

All Blacks v Wallabies live streams in the USA

FloRugby is your Rugby Championship destination in the United States, but this one will require a late night. New Zealand v Australia gets underway at 1.05am ET (Saturday) / 10.05pm (Friday) PT.

A rolling monthly FloRugby subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150 (which effectively works out at $12.50 per month). It’s also the new home of PREM Rugby as well as the URC.

Watch the Rugby Championship elsewhere in Europe

New Zealand Rugby’s NZR+ platform is showing Rugby Championship matches in numerous European countries where no specific broadcast deal is available. The list includes Albania, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Turkey and Ukraine. The service is also available in China, India, Kazakhstan and Sri Lanka.

A SANZAAR month pass costs €14.99, while a SANZAAR season pass (which will see you through the whole championship) will cost you €34.99. Signing up is super easy – all you have to do is visit the NZR+ website, set up an account with your email address, and select one of the subscription packages.

Stream New Zealand v Australia in Hong Kong, Singapore and across southeast Asia

Premier Sports Asia has the rights to broadcast Rugby Championship matches in South East Asia and will show matches in 30 territories: Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Burma (Myanmar), Cambodia, Federated States of Micronesia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Kiribati, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Marianas, Marshall Islands, Mongolia, Nepal, Northern Marianas, North Korea, Pakistan, Palau, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Tajikistan, Taiwan (Republic of China), Thailand, Timor-Leste and Vietnam.

New Zealand v South Africa match preview

Nobody has to hype up the Bledisloe Cup, the annual resumption of one of the oldest rivalries in rugby. There’s extra spice to this year’s contest, however, now that Australia have emerged as the surprise package of this year’s Rugby Championship.

The Wallabies haven’t beaten Saturday’s hosts since 2020, but wins against South Africa and Argentina have helped propel them to the top of the table. Admittedly, the All Blacks are just one point behind them in this tightest of tournaments, but they’ll still be glad they’re playing at Eden Park, a venue where they haven’t lost in over three decades.

New Zealand head coach Scott Robertson has made a few changes for the match, with the biggest headline being the loss of captain Scott Barrett to injury. Fabian Holland replaces him in the second row. Elsewhere, Codie Taylor returns at hooker after concussion protocols ruled him out of the second Springboks match, and Cam Roigard gets the nod over Noah Hotham at scrum-half. There’s also some musical chairs in the back line, where Will Jordan moves to full-back, Leroy Carter shifts to the right wing, Caleb Clarke comes onto the left wing and Damian McKenzie drops to the bench to make way.

Australia boss Joe Schmidt has made even more changes, including recalling fly-half James O’Connor after he’d made the long trip to England to link up with new club Leicester Tigers. With Max Jorgensen moving to full-back in place of the injured Andrew Kellaway, Harry Potter is back on the wing. Len Ikitau returns from injury to take his place in the centres, and Tate McDermott is selected to partner O’Connor at half-back. Tom Hooper moves to the blindside, with Nick Frost and Lukhan Salakaia-Loto taking the two second row berths. Prop James Slipper becomes the third player in the history of the men’s game to win his 150th cap, following in the footsteps of Alun Wyn Jones and Sam Whitelock.

All Blacks v Wallabies line-ups and officials

New Zealand

Will Jordan, Leroy Carter, Billy Proctor, Jordie Barrett (vice-captain), Caleb Clarke, Beauden Barrett, Cam Roigard; Ethan de Groot, Codie Taylor (vice-captain), Tyrel Lomax, Fabian Holland, Tupou Vaa’i, Simon Parker, Ardie Savea (captain), Wallace Sititi

Replacements:

Samisoni Taukei’aho, Tamaiti Williams, Fletcher Newell, Patrick Tuipulotu, Peter Lakai, Cortez Ratima, Quinn Tupaea, Damian McKenzie

Australia

Max Jorgensen, Harry Potter, Joseph-Akuso Suaalii, Len Ikitau, Corey Toole, James O’Connor, Tate McDermott; James Slipper, Billy Pollard, Taniela Tupou, Nick Frost, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Tom Hooper, Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson (captain)

Replacements:

Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Angus Bell, Allan Alaalatoa, Jeremy Williams , Ryan Lonergan, Tate McDermott, Tane Edmed, Filipo Daugunu

The referee for this one is Italy’s Andrea Piardi. His assistants are Matthew Carley (England) and Morné Ferreira (South Africa), with Marius Jonker (also South Africa) in the TMO booth.

