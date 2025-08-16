The Pumas and the All Blacks kick off their bids for southern hemisphere rugby supremacy in Córdoba.

Watch Argentina v New Zealand live streams this weekend, as the southern hemisphere giants get their Rugby Championship 2025 campaigns underway at Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes in Córdoba.

This in-depth guide explains where to find live streams and TV channels for Saturday’s game wherever you are in the world – as well of details of how you can use a VPN to follow the action if you’re away from home.

Read more: How to watch the Rugby Championship 2025 from anywhere

Watch Pumas v All Blacks in the UK and Ireland

Head to Sky Sports to watch an Argentina v New Zealand live stream in the UK and Ireland. The game kicks off at 10.10pm BST on Saturday night, with pre-match coverage getting underway at 10.00pm on Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports+.

Various viewing options are available through a Sky Sports subscription, including the Sky Go app for desktop, iOS, Android, PlayStation and Xbox. Find out more on the Sky website.

Sky Sports is also available through Now Sports if you’d prefer to avoid a lengthier contract. Daily deals are available for £14.99, while monthly prices start at £28 per month.

Going to be travelling on Saturday? You don’t have to miss out, as a VPN can help you tune in to your usual subscription as you would back home. Find out more below.

Stream Argentina v New Zealand from anywhere Going to be overseas this weekend? That doesn’t mean you have to miss out on this Rugby Championship clash. Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (or Virtual Private Network), you can avoid the geo-restrictions that might prevent you watching your usual streaming services as you would back home. This isn’t magic, simply the result of a VPN’s ability to change your IP address, making your smartphone, tablet or laptop appear to be in any country in the world. Another benefit of VPNs is improving your internet security, which has to be a good thing. The tech experts at TechRadar test hundreds of VPNs, and right now they reckon NordVPN is the one worth shouting about. Get 70% off NordVPN + 3 months FREE “Its speeds are superb, its unblocking capabilities are flawless, and it’s got a full suite of airtight security measures” – TechRadar’s NordVPN review. NordVPN comes with 24/7 support, money-back guarantee, and a big discount right now. View Deal

Other Argentina v New Zealand viewing options in Europe

New Zealand Rugby’s NZR+ platform is showing Rugby Championship matches in numerous European countries where no specific broadcast deal is available.

A SANZAAR month pass costs €14.99, while a SANZAAR season pass (which will see you through the whole championship) will cost you €34.99. Signing up is super easy – all you have to do is visit the NZR+ website, set up an account with your email address, and select one of the subscription packages.

NZR+ is the place to go if you’re based in Albania, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Turkey and Ukraine. The service is also available in China, India, Kazakhstan and Sri Lanka.

How to watch in New Zealand

Follow New Zealand’s Rugby Championship campaign on Sky Sport NZ, which has the rights to every game of this year’s tournament – including the All Blacks’ trip to Argentina. Kick-off is at 9.10am NZST on Sunday morning.

A subscription to streaming service Sky Sport Now costs $54.99 per month or $549.99 per year (equivalent to $45.83 per month). Day passes are also available for $29.99.

Watch the 2025 Rugby Championship in the USA

FloRugby is hosting the Pumas v All Blacks live stream in the United States. The match kicks off at 5.10pm ET / 2.10pm PT on Saturday afternoon.

A rolling monthly FloRugby subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150 (which effectively works out at $12.50 per month). That gets you access to the entire FloSports network, which is great news for fans of cycling, motorsport, American football and more.

Stream Argentina v New Zealand in Australia

Stan Sport is showing live streams of every Rugby Championship 2025 match, including Argentina v New Zealand. Set that alarm clock, because kick-off is 7.10am AEST on Sunday morning.

Stan Sport costs $20 per month on top of a general Stan plan, which starts from $12 per month.

Watch Pumas v All Blacks in South Africa

South African rugby fans can watch the Springboks’ Rugby Championship rivals on SuperSport. It’ll mean a late night, however, because Argentina v New Zealand kicks off at 11.10pm SAST on Saturday night.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

Stream the match in Hong Kong, Singapore and across southeast Asia

Premier Sports Asia has the rights to broadcast Argentina v New Zealand live streams in South East Asia and will show matches in 30 territories: Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Burma (Myanmar), Cambodia, Federated States of Micronesia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Kiribati, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Marianas, Marshall Islands, Mongolia, Nepal, Northern Marianas, North Korea, Pakistan, Palau, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Tajikistan, Taiwan (Republic of China), Thailand, Timor-Leste and Vietnam.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.

Recommended videos for you

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.