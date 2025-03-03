When will Ilona Maher next play rugby?

Ilona Maher's time in the PWR is over for now with Bristol Bears being knocked out in the semi-final by Gloucester-Hartpury

Ilona Maher has ended her time in Premiership Women’s Rugby and so when will the star next play rugby?

Her club Bristol Bears lost their semi-final to west country rivals Gloucester-Hartpury on 2 March. It meant Maher’s short-term contract, after signing in December, has ended but after the match she didn’t rule out returning to the English game.

After full-time, Maher said: “I never say never. It was amazing I even got to come and play here for two and a half months.

“I hope that even when I am not playing this league continues to grow and we can get these numbers out to games even when I am not there.”

Gloucester will now play Saracens in the final on 16 March. Bristol, however, will now be back in action in August when the PWR cup competition begins. Maher won’t be among their ranks as she prepares for the Women’s World Cup with USA.

The USA international is instead looking ahead now to the Pacific Four Series. If she is selected for the USA team, she will be playing Canada, Australia and New Zealand on 10, 17 and 24 May respectively.

After that in the 15s game is the Rugby World Cup, which begins on 22 August. Of course Maher’s inclusion is not guaranteed but if she is selected the USA’s first game is against England on 22 August in Sunderland.

Before that a friendly or two may be arranged pre-Rugby World Cup. But those details have not yet been publicly confirmed.

There is a rumour, however, that she may drop back into the sevens game. The World Series final event is in LA in 2025 from May 3-4 and so Maher would have enough time to do that and the Pacific Four. The eventuality is quite unlikely though as the 28-year-old has stated her focus is on 15s in 2025 because of the groundbreaking Rugby World Cup.

Over 220,000 tickets have been sold for the tournament being held in England. As well as being in the same pool as the Red Roses, the USA will play Australia and Samoa in the initial stage of the competition.

