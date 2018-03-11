The penultimate week of Six Nations rugby is done and dusted. Now check out Sam Tremlett's team of the weekend for Round Four

Six Nations Team of the Weekend: Round Four

Round Four of the Six Nations has been and gone, so take a look at Sam Tremlett’s team of the weekend. What do you think of his selections?

1. Mako Vunipola (England)

In another poor performance by England, Mako Vunipola was arguably their best player. He put huge pressure on Frenchman Rabah Slimani in the scrum and carried the ball well. Cian Healy was also very good for Ireland with some destructive carries.

2. Guilhem Guirado (France)

Guirado’s lineout work was less than ideal but in every other aspect of the game he was superb. He was particularly involved in the build-up to the cross-field kick that led to a penalty try following Anthony Watson’s high tackle on Benjamin Fall.

3. Tadhg Furlong (Ireland)

Coming back from a hamstring injury, Furlong was his familiar wrecking-ball self against Scotland. It was like he hadn’t been away.

4. James Ryan (Ireland)



Ryan led his side in carries and tackles against Scotland, and at only 21, he is definitely one for the future.

5. Cory Hill (Wales)

The second lock spot is filled by Welshman Hill, who was solid in the lineout and scored a well-taken try. He has really come on in this championship.

6. John Barclay (Scotland)

He may not have been at his effective best at the breakdown, as he had been against England, but Barclay put his body on the line in other ways, making a monstrous 25 tackles.

7. Yacouba Camara (France)

Aside from a knock-on in his own 22, Camara was once again a menace at the breakdown. Pivotal to the French victory, he is athletic and physical.

8. Taulupe Faletau (Wales)

Captain for Wales against Italy, he led by example as shown by his massive hit on Tommaso Allan in the first half. Strong in defence and some great touches in attack too.

9. Conor Murray (Ireland)

Murray is so vital to everything Ireland do and the victory against Scotland was no exception. Aside from possibly Aaron Smith, he is the smartest scrum-half in world rugby, knowing when to do quick passes, when to slow the game down and when to kick. His box-kicks in particular are always accurate. And he scored a try.

10. Johnny Sexton (Ireland)

Sexton controlled the game beautifully once again, kicked well and used clever defence to force Huw Jones into butchering a certain Scotland try. The axis of him and Conor Murray is truly one of the finest in the world. Mention should also go to Katy Daley-Mclean, who controlled the game extremely well in England Women’s narrow defeat by France.

11. Jacob Stockdale (Ireland)

Stockdale is fast becoming a sensation on the wing for Ireland. Another two tries against Scotland push his total to ten in eight Tests.

12. Hadleigh Parkes (Wales)

Man of the Match in Wales’ win over Italy. He scored one try in the first half and nearly set up another in the 32nd minute with a kick through. He was unlucky not to score a second in the 64th minute after the TMO ruled there was no clear grounding when he crashed over near the post. As Jonathan Davies noted during commentary, Parkes was involved in absolutely everything.

13. Garry Ringrose (Ireland)

Ringrose hasn’t played a lot of rugby this year, but you wouldn’t have thought that with this performance. Coming in after Chris Farrell’s knee injury, Ringrose was excellent in defence, barely missing any tackles. In attack, he proved elusive and difficult to stop too.

14. Remy Grosso (France)

Man of the Match against England, Grosso was excellent on the wing. Although he played in the No 11 shirt for France, he was too good not to include in our XV. He made more metres than any other player on the pitch, beat five defenders and made two clean breaks. Admittedly, it was tough not to include George North after his two tries against Italy, but we gave Grosso the nod.

15. Jessy Tremouliere (France)

Matteo Minozzi was Italy’s best player against Wales and Stuart Hogg was at the centre of everything good about Scotland. Yet we’ve selected Tremouliere at full-back following her star turn in France Women’s dramatic 18-17 victory over England. She scored 13 points, including the decisive winning try in the closing minutes that gave the record crowd of 17,440 in Grenoble plenty to cheer. The French remain on course for a Grand Slam in the Women’s Six Nations.

