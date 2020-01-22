A year on from their Grand Slam, can Wales do the same in 2020?
Wales Six Nations Squad 2020
A year on from their 2019 Six Nations Grand Slam, Wales could be a totally different beast with the replacement of Warren Gatland with Wayne Pivac.
Like England, they too will be looking to get over World Cup disappointment after they lost narrowly to South Africa in the semi-finals.
How do you think they will get on during the 2020 tournament?
Related: Who is Wayne Pivac?
Wales Six Nations Squad 2020
Wayne Pivac has named his first Six Nations squad
Forwards:
Rhys Carre
Rob Evans
Wyn Jones
Elliot Dee
Ryan Elias
Ken Owens
Leon Brown
WillGriff John
Dillon Lewis
Jake Ball
Adam Beard
Seb Davies
Alun Wyn Jones
Will Rowlands
Cory Hill
Aaron Shingler
Aaron Wainwright
Taulupe Faletau
Ross Moriarty
Josh Navidi
Justin Tipuric
Backs
Gareth Davies
Rhys Webb
Tomos Williams
Dan Biggar
Owen Williams
Jarrod Evans
Hadleigh Parkes
Nick Tompkins
Owen Watkin
George North
Josh Adams
Owen Lane
Johnny McNicholl
Louis Rees-Zammit
Jonah Holmes
Leigh Halfpenny
Liam Williams
Six Nation Squad and Team News
England Six Nations Squad
Scotland Six Nations Squad
Ireland Six Nations Squad
France Six Nations Squad
Italy Six Nations Squad
Six Nations TV Coverage 2020: BBC and ITV Matches
The Six Nations is nearly upon us, so…
France Six Nations Squad 2020
Another team with a new coach, Fabien Galthie…
Italy Six Nations Squad 2020
With Franco Smith taking over an interim head-coach,…
Wales Six Nations Fixtures 2020
(All kick-off times are GMT)
Round 1
Sat 1 February, Wales v Italy, Principality Stadium, BBC, 2.15pm
Sat 1 February, Ireland v Scotland, Aviva Stadium, ITV, 4.45pm
Sun 2 February, France v England, BBC, 3pm
Round 2
Sat 8 February, Ireland v Wales, Aviva Stadium, ITV, 2.15pm
Sat 8 February, Scotland v England, BT Murrayfield, BBC, 4.45pm
Sun 9 February, France v Italy, BBC, 3pm
Round 3
Sat 22 February, Italy v Scotland, ITV, 2.15pm
Sat 22 February, Wales v France, Principality Stadium, BBC, 4.45pm
Sun 23 February, England v Ireland, Twickenham, ITV, 3pm
Round 4
Sat 7 March, Ireland v Italy, Aviva Stadium, ITV, 2.15pm
Sat 7 March, England v Wales, Twickenham, ITV, 4.45pm
Sun 8 March, Scotland v France, BT Murrayfield, BBC, 3pm
Round 5
Sat 14 March, Wales v Scotland, Principality Stadium, BBC, 2.15pm
Sat 14 March, Italy v England, ITV, 4.45pm
Sat 14 March, France v Ireland, BBC, 8pm
Keep up to date with all the latest from the Six Nations with the Rugby World website and social media channels via Facebook and Twitter.