A year on from their Grand Slam, can Wales do the same in 2020?

Wales Six Nations Squad 2020

A year on from their 2019 Six Nations Grand Slam, Wales could be a totally different beast with the replacement of Warren Gatland with Wayne Pivac.

Like England, they too will be looking to get over World Cup disappointment after they lost narrowly to South Africa in the semi-finals.

How do you think they will get on during the 2020 tournament?

Wayne Pivac has named his first Six Nations squad

Forwards:

Rhys Carre

Rob Evans

Wyn Jones

Elliot Dee

Ryan Elias

Ken Owens

Leon Brown

WillGriff John

Dillon Lewis

Jake Ball

Adam Beard

Seb Davies

Alun Wyn Jones

Will Rowlands

Cory Hill

Aaron Shingler

Aaron Wainwright

Taulupe Faletau

Ross Moriarty

Josh Navidi

Justin Tipuric

Backs

Gareth Davies

Rhys Webb

Tomos Williams

Dan Biggar

Owen Williams

Jarrod Evans

Hadleigh Parkes

Nick Tompkins

Owen Watkin

George North

Josh Adams

Owen Lane

Johnny McNicholl

Louis Rees-Zammit

Jonah Holmes

Leigh Halfpenny

Liam Williams

