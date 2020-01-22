Another team with a new coach, Fabien Galthie will look to bring France back to previous greatness.
France Six Nations Squad 2020
Much like Wales, Ireland and Italy, France are another nation with a new coach heading into the 2020 Six Nations.
Fabien Galthie has taken over from Jacques Brunel and will look to recreate the success he experienced as a player for Les Bleus. He will also look to eradicate the mistakes which have dogged French success over the past few years as on many occasions they have thrown away victories unnecessarily.
How do you think they will get on during the 2020 tournament?
Fabien Galthie has named his 42-man squad for the upcoming tournament which we expect him to cut down in the future. 20 of the players below are uncapped.
Forwards (23)
Dorian Aldegheri
Cyril Baille
Demba Bamba
Camille Chat
Anthony Etrillard
Jean-Baptiste Gros
Mohamed Haouas
Julien Marchand
Jefferson Poirot
Cyril Cazeaux
Killian Geraci
Bernard Le Roux
Boris Palu
Romain Taofifenua
Paul Willemse
Gregory Alldritt
Dylan Cretin
Francois Cros
Alexandre Fischer
Sekou Macalou
Charles Ollivon
Selevasio Tolofua
Cameron Woki
Backs (19)
Antoine Dupont
Maxime Lucu
Baptiste Serin
Louis Carbonel
Matthieu Jalibert
Romain Ntamack
Gael Fickou
Julien Heriteau
Virimi Vakatawa
Arthur Vincent
Gervais Cordin
Lester Etien
Gabriel Ngandebe
Damian Penaud
Vincent Rattez
Teddy Thomas
Anthony Bouthier
Kylan Hamdaoui
Thomas Ramos
France Six Nations Fixtures 2020
(All kick-off times are GMT)
Round 1
Sat 1 February, Wales v Italy, Principality Stadium, BBC, 2.15pm
Sat 1 February, Ireland v Scotland, Aviva Stadium, ITV, 4.45pm
Sun 2 February, France v England, BBC, 3pm
Round 2
Sat 8 February, Ireland v Wales, Aviva Stadium, ITV, 2.15pm
Sat 8 February, Scotland v England, BT Murrayfield, BBC, 4.45pm
Sun 9 February, France v Italy, BBC, 3pm
Round 3
Sat 22 February, Italy v Scotland, ITV, 2.15pm
Sat 22 February, Wales v France, Principality Stadium, BBC, 4.45pm
Sun 23 February, England v Ireland, Twickenham, ITV, 3pm
Round 4
Sat 7 March, Ireland v Italy, Aviva Stadium, ITV, 2.15pm
Sat 7 March, England v Wales, Twickenham, ITV, 4.45pm
Sun 8 March, Scotland v France, BT Murrayfield, BBC, 3pm
Round 5
Sat 14 March, Wales v Scotland, Principality Stadium, BBC, 2.15pm
Sat 14 March, Italy v England, ITV, 4.45pm
Sat 14 March, France v Ireland, BBC, 8pm
