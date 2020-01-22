Another team with a new coach, Fabien Galthie will look to bring France back to previous greatness.

France Six Nations Squad 2020

Much like Wales, Ireland and Italy, France are another nation with a new coach heading into the 2020 Six Nations.

Fabien Galthie has taken over from Jacques Brunel and will look to recreate the success he experienced as a player for Les Bleus. He will also look to eradicate the mistakes which have dogged French success over the past few years as on many occasions they have thrown away victories unnecessarily.

How do you think they will get on during the 2020 tournament?

Fabien Galthie has named his 42-man squad for the upcoming tournament which we expect him to cut down in the future. 20 of the players below are uncapped.

Forwards (23)

Dorian Aldegheri

Cyril Baille

Demba Bamba

Camille Chat

Anthony Etrillard

Jean-Baptiste Gros

Mohamed Haouas

Julien Marchand

Jefferson Poirot

Cyril Cazeaux

Killian Geraci

Bernard Le Roux

Boris Palu

Romain Taofifenua

Paul Willemse

Gregory Alldritt

Dylan Cretin

Francois Cros

Alexandre Fischer

Sekou Macalou

Charles Ollivon

Selevasio Tolofua

Cameron Woki

Backs (19)

Antoine Dupont

Maxime Lucu

Baptiste Serin

Louis Carbonel

Matthieu Jalibert

Romain Ntamack

Gael Fickou

Julien Heriteau

Virimi Vakatawa

Arthur Vincent

Gervais Cordin

Lester Etien

Gabriel Ngandebe

Damian Penaud

Vincent Rattez

Teddy Thomas

Anthony Bouthier

Kylan Hamdaoui

Thomas Ramos

