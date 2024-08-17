How to watch New Zealand v Argentina: Live stream today’s Rugby Championship 2024 game from Eden Park

Can the All Blacks bounce back from last weekend's shock defeat to the Pumas?

The Pumas shocked the rugby world by beating the All Blacks in Wellington last weekend. Can lightning strike for a second time in the Rugby Championship today? This guide explains how to watch a New Zealand v Argentina live stream on what’s looking like a wet and windy evening in Auckland.

Fans in the UK can tune in on Sky/Now, while Kiwis can follow the action on Sky Sport. There are also numerous countries where this All Blacks v Pumas match is available for free via New Zealand Rugby’s NZR+ service. If you happen to be travelling abroad at the weekend, you can still watch the game as you would back at home if you use a VPN to watch New Zealand v Argentina live streams wherever you are in the world.

The first match of this second Rugby Championship 2024 weekend kicks off at Eden Park in Auckland at 7.05pm NZST / 8.05am BST today. If you want to tune into other games in the tournament – including Australia v South Africa later today – take a look at our guide to watching the Rugby Championship from anywhere. You can also check out upcoming New Zealand rugby fixtures, the best All Blacks kits of all time, and a history of New Zealand rugby captains.

How to watch New Zealand v Argentina in the UK and Ireland

In the UK and Ireland, Sky Sports is the place to go if you want to watch Rugby Championship games. You’ll be tuning into the All Blacks taking on the Pumas over breakfast, because the match kicks off at 8.05am BST today.

You can watch a New Zealand v Argentina live stream on Sky Sports Action. Sky Sports subscribers can also tune in via the Sky Go app for desktop, iOS, Android, PlayStation and Xbox. (Visit the Sky website for more information.)

Now Sports offers daily (£14.99) and monthly (currently £26, usually £34.99) memberships. If you’d prefer to avoid signing up for a longer contract to watch the second test,offers daily (£14.99) and monthly (currently £26, usually £34.99) memberships.

Watch All Blacks v Pumas live streams FOR FREE around the world

An All Blacks v Pumas live stream will be available FOR FREE in numerous countries via New Zealand Rugby’s NZR+ platform. Every Rugby Championship fixture is among the 24 games that the service will stream this year in territories where no broadcast deal for top-tier rugby union currently exists.

You can take advantage of the service if you live in any of these countries: Albania, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, India, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Turkey and Ukraine.

Signing up is simple – all you have to do is visit the NZR+ website, set up a free account with your email address, and you’re good to go.

Watch New Zealand v Argentina if you’re away from home

Away from home for work or a vacation today? That doesn’t mean you have to miss the second Rugby Championship 2024 encounter between these two sides. Fans who are travelling overseas can watch their usual service with the help of a VPN.

A VPN – or Virtual Private Network – is a handy piece of software that allows you to change your device’s IP address. This means you can view live or on-demand TV content as if you were sitting at home in front of your own television – even when you’re overseas.

The technology experts from TechRadar love NordVPN for its strong privacy features, ease of use, and the fact it allows you to watch your favourite TV on multiple devices simultaneously. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, and it’s currently available at a knockdown price.

How to watch All Blacks v Pumas in New Zealand

In New Zealand, subscription service Sky Sport NZ is the place to go to watch Rugby Championship live streams. New Zealand v Argentina kicks off at 7.05pm NZST this evening.

How to watch New Zealand v Argentina in South Africa

You need to sign up to SuperSport to watch Rugby Championship 2024 live streams in South Africa, including the All Blacks v the Pumas. Kick-off is at 9.05am SAST this morning.

Watch All Blacks v Pumas live streams in Australia

If you’re in Oz you can watch New Zealand v Argentina live streams ad-free via subscription service Stan Sport. The match kicks off at 5.05pm AEST this evening. It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan.

How to watch New Zealand v Argentina in the USA

FloRugby has the rights to stream 2024 Rugby Championship matches live in the US. New Zealand v Argentina kicks off at 3.05am ET / 12.05am PT in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A FloRugby monthly subscription costs $29.99 or you can take out an annual one for $150.

That gets you access to the entire FloSports network, which is ideal for fans of cycling, motorsport, American football and more.

Watch All Blacks v Pumas live streams in Singapore and Asia

Premier Sports Asia has the rights to broadcast Rugby Championship matches in South East Asia, across 30 territories – Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Burma (Myanmar), Cambodia, Federated States of Micronesia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Kiribati, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Marianas, Marshall Islands, Mongolia, Nepal, Northern Marianas, North Korea, Pakistan, Palau, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Tajikistan, Taiwan (Republic of China), Thailand, Timor-Leste, Vietnam.

New Zealand v Argentina team news, line-ups and referee

The All Blacks haven’t lost a match at Eden Park since 1994, but they’re not resting on their laurels. Head coach Scott Robertson has made four changes to his starting line-up, with Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane and Caleb Clarke coming into the backline, and Tamaiti Williams replacing the injured Ethan de Groot at loosehead. Sam Cane returns to the replacements bench.

Meanwhile, Argentina have changed a winning side as they chase back-to-back victories against the All Blacks for the first time in their history. Captain Julian Montoya returns to the team at hooker, while Joaquin Oviedo comes in at number 8. Marcos Kremer moves into the second row, with Franco Molina moving to the bench.

New Zealand

Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke, Damian McKenzie, TJ Perenara; Tamaiti Williams, Codie Taylor, Tyrel Lomax, Tupou Vaa’i, Sam Darry, Ethan Blackadder, Dalton Papali’i, Ardie Savea (captain)

Replacements: Asafo Aumua, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Fletcher Newell, Josh Lord, Sam Cane, Cortez Ratima, Anton Lienert-Brown, Mark Tele’a

Argentina

Juan Cruz Mallia, Matias Moroni, Luio Cinti, Santiago Chocobares, Mateo Carreras, Santiago Carreras, Gonzalo Bertranou; Thomas Gallo, Julian Montoya (captain), Lucio Sordoni, Marcos Kremer, Pedro Rubiolo, Pablo Matera, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Joaquin Oviedo

Replacements: Ignacio Ruiz, Mayco Vivas, Joel Sclavi, Franco Molina, Tomas Lavanini, Lautaro Bazan Velez, Tomas Albornoz, Bautista Delguy

Andrea Piardi of Italy is the referee for today’s game. He’s assisted by the Australian duo of Angus Garner and Nic Berry, while South Africa’s Marius Jonker is in the TMO booth.

