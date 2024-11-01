How to watch England v New Zealand: Live stream Saturday’s autumn test

Steve Borthwick's men will sense the opportunity for a rare victory against the All Blacks at Twickenham.

The 2024 autumn internationals get a blockbuster curtain-raiser as the All Blacks come to Twickenham. This guide explains how to watch England v New Zealand live streams wherever you are in the world – including details of how you can use a VPN to watch the game if you’re away from home when it kicks off on Saturday 2 November.

Watch England v New Zealand in the UK and Ireland: TNT Sports Watch England v New Zealand in the US: Peacock Use NordVPN to watch your usual stream from abroad

England twice ran the All Blacks close during their summer tour of New Zealand and – with home advantage – will feel that a rare victory could be on the cards. Scott Robertson’s team had a disappointing Rugby Championship, losing to Argentina at home and South Africa twice, and are currently a long way from a vintage All Blacks side. Steve Borthwick has named a strong XV to take the game to the visitors, welcoming back Henry Slade after injury, and giving Bath scrum-half Ben Spencer his first ever international start.

Matches between these two sides are never dull, so you’ll want to know how to watch an England v New Zealand live stream wherever you are in the world. Scroll down to find out more about broadcasters where you are, and check out our guides to the England and New Zealand teams. Don’t forget you can also watch Scotland v Fiji, the second match of the weekend, later in the evening.

Watch England v the All Blacks in the UK and Ireland

TNT Sports is the new home of the Autumn Nations Series in the UK and Ireland. Coverage of England v New Zealand starts on TNT Sports 1 at 3.00pm on Saturday, ahead of the 3.10pm kick-off.

A subscription to Discovery+ Premium (which gives you access to all the Autumn Nations Series action, along with Gallagher Premiership rugby, Champions League football and a selection of Premier League matches) will cost you £30.99 per month in the UK. Alternatively, TNT Sports can be added to your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media TV package – costs vary by platform. Going to be away from home at the weekend? You can use a VPN to watch your usual subscription service from overseas – find out more below. Live stream England v New Zealand in the USA Rugby fans in the USA can watch an England v All Blacks live stream on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service. The game kicks off at 11.10am ET/8.10am PT. To watch the game you’ll need to sign up for either the Premium service ($7.99 per month) or – if you want to ditch some of the ads – Premium Plus ($13.99 per month). A Peacock subscription also gets you access to the entire Autumn Nations Series, Premier League football, and loads of top movies and TV. If you’re travelling outside the US, you can watch tan England v New Zealand live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Watch England v All Blacks from abroad

Away from home for work or a vacation on Saturday? That doesn’t mean you have to miss the first autumn international of 2024. Rugby-loving fans who are travelling overseas can watch their usual service with the help of a VPN.

A VPN – or Virtual Private Network – is a handy piece of software that allows you to change your device’s IP address. This means you can view live or on-demand TV content as if you were sitting at home in front of your own television – even when you’re overseas.

The technology experts from TechRadar love NordVPN for its strong privacy features, ease of use, and the fact it allows you to watch your favourite TV on multiple devices simultaneously. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, and it’s currently available at a knockdown price.

Live stream England v the All Blacks in New Zealand

In New Zealand, subscription service Sky Sport NZ is your destination for an England v New Zealand live stream. A pass for the Sky Sport Now streaming service costs $29.99 per week, and you can also watch the game on Sky Sport 1.

Kick-off time is 4.10am NZDT in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Watch an England v New Zealand live stream in South Africa

You need a subscription to SuperSport to watch the match in South Africa. Kick-off is at 5.10pm SAST.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

Watch England v All Blacks in Australia

Australian rugby fans can watch an England v New Zealand live stream ad-free via Stan Sport. You’ll need to stay up late, though, because the game kicks off at 2.10am AEDT on Sunday morning.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan.

