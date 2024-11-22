How to watch Ireland v Fiji: Live stream Saturday’s 2024 Autumn International

Andy Farrell hands out a couple of debuts as Fiji take a trip to Dublin

Andy Farrell’s team are yet to reach their relentless best this autumn, and now they face a visit from one of the most exciting teams in world rugby. This guide explains how to watch Ireland v Fiji live streams wherever you are in the world on Saturday – including options to watch for free if you’re in Ireland.

Farrell heads off on British & Irish Lions duty at the end of the month, and he would surely have hoped for a better return from his team’s November fixtures. The defeat to the All Blacks was Ireland’s first home loss since 2021, while they only just held on for victory against Argentina. Even so, the head coach has opted to give hooker Gus McCarthy and flanker Cormac Izuchukwu their international debuts, while fly-half Sam Prendergast makes his first start in the famous green shirt. It‘s sure to be a baptism of fire, especially as the visiting Fijians – always a dangerous proposition – will be on a high after their first ever win in Cardiff.

Saturday’s first Autumn Nations Series match has the potential to be a cracker, so you’ll want to know how to watch Ireland v Fiji live streams. Check out our round-up of the Ireland squad for team news, and find out how to tune into the weekend’s other matches in our guide to Autumn Internationals live streams.

Watch Ireland v Fiji FOR FREE in Ireland

Every one of Ireland’s Autumn Nations Series matches is available FOR FREE on Virgin Media One and streaming service Virgin Media Play – including Saturday’s match against Fiji. Coverage of the game starts at 2.30pm GMT ahead of the 3.10pm kick-off.

Away from home this weekend? You can use a VPN to watch your usual TV service from overseas – find out more below.

Watch Ireland v Fiji in the UK

TNT Sports is the home of the Autumn Nations Series in the UK. Ireland v Fiji is on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports 2, with coverage starting at 2.30pm on TNT Sports 2.

A subscription to Discovery+ Premium (which gives you access to all the Autumn Nations Series action, along with Gallagher Premiership rugby, Champions League football and a selection of Premier League matches) will cost you £30.99 per month in the UK. Alternatively, TNT Sports can be added to your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media TV package – costs vary by platform.

Watch Ireland v Fiji from abroad

Away from home for work or a vacation on Saturday? That doesn’t mean you have to skip Ireland v Fiji. Rugby-loving fans who are travelling overseas can watch their usual service with the help of a VPN.

A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a handy piece of software that allows you to change your device’s IP address. This means you can view live or on-demand TV content as if you were sitting at home in front of your own television, even when you’re overseas – provided it complies with your service’s T&Cs, of course.

The technology experts from TechRadar love NordVPN for its strong privacy features, ease of use, and the fact it allows you to watch your favourite TV on multiple devices simultaneously. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, and it’s currently available at a knockdown price.

Live stream Ireland v Fiji in the USA

If you’re based in the United States you can watch an Ireland v Fiji live stream on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service. The game kicks off at 10.10am ET/7.10am PT on Saturday. To watch the game you’ll need to sign up for either the Premium service ($7.99 per month) or – if you want to ditch some of the ads – Premium Plus ($13.99 per month). A Peacock subscription also gets you access to the entire Autumn Nations Series, Premier League football, and loads of top movies and TV. If you’re travelling outside the US on Saturday, you can watch an Ireland v Fiji live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Watch Ireland v Fiji in Australia

Australian rugby fans can watch an Ireland v Fiji live stream ad-free via Stan Sport. There’s not much point going to bed, though, because the match gets underway at 2.10am AEDT on Sunday morning.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan.

Live stream Ireland v Fiji in New Zealand

In New Zealand, subscription service Sky Sport NZ is your destination for an Ireland v Fiji live stream. A pass for the Sky Sport Now streaming service costs $29.99 per week, and you can also watch the game on Sky Sport 1.

Kick-off time is 4.10am NZDT on Sunday morning, so definitely one for night owls.

Watch an Ireland v Fiji live stream in South Africa

You need a subscription to SuperSport to watch the match in South Africa. Kick-off is at 5.10pm SAST on Saturday evening.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

