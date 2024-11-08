How to watch Ireland v New Zealand: Live stream today’s Autumn International

A re-run of last year’s epic World Cup quarter-final is about to start at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Two of the best sides in the world meet in on a mild, breezy night in Dublin, and this guide explains how you can watch Ireland v New Zealand wherever you are in the world – including details of how Irish fans can tune in for free.

Ireland had never beaten New Zealand until 2016 but they’ve made up for it since, winning four of their subsequent encounters with the All Blacks. Unfortunately for Andy Farrell’s side, however, they lost the biggest clash of all, last year’s World Cup quarter-final, and they’ll be desperate to make amends this weekend. After a disappointing Rugby Championship, the All Blacks narrowly pipped England at Twickenham last weekend, and – with Farrell selecting a near-full strength side – this promises to be one of the hardest fought matches of the Autumn Nations Series.

In other words, you’ll want to know how to watch an Ireland v New Zealand live stream wherever you are in the world today. Find out more about the squads in our guides to the Ireland and New Zealand teams, and find out how to watch this weekend’s other matches in our guide to Autumn Internationals live streams. You’ll find the line-ups and the officials at the end of this article.

Watch Ireland v All Blacks FOR FREE in Ireland

It’s good news for rugby fans in Ireland because all of Andy Farrell’s team’s Autumn Nations Series matches are available FOR FREE on Virgin Media 1 and streaming service Virgin Media Play. Coverage of today’s match starts at 7.00pm GMT ahead of the 8.10pm kick-off.

Away from home right now? You can use a VPN to watch your usual TV service from overseas – find out more below.

Watch Ireland v New Zealand in the UK

TNT Sports is the new home of the Autumn Nations Series in the UK. Coverage of Ireland v New Zealand starts on TNT Sports 1 at 7.00pm.

A subscription to Discovery+ Premium (which gives you access to all the Autumn Nations Series action, along with Gallagher Premiership rugby, Champions League football and a selection of Premier League matches) will cost you £30.99 per month in the UK. Alternatively, TNT Sports can be added to your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media TV package – costs vary by platform.

Watch Ireland v All Blacks from abroad

Away from home for work or a vacation today? That doesn’t mean you have to miss the first Autumn International of the weekend. Rugby-loving fans who are travelling overseas can watch their usual service with the help of a VPN.

A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a handy piece of software that allows you to change your device’s IP address. This means you can view live or on-demand TV content as if you were sitting at home in front of your own television, even when you’re overseas – provided it complies with your service’s T&Cs, of course.

The technology experts from TechRadar love NordVPN for its strong privacy features, ease of use, and the fact it allows you to watch your favourite TV on multiple devices simultaneously. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, and it’s currently available at a knockdown price.

Live stream Ireland v New Zealand in the USA

Rugby fans in the USA can watch an Ireland v All Blacks live stream on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service. The game kicks off at 3.10pm ET/12.10pm PT today. To watch the game you’ll need to sign up for either the Premium service ($7.99 per month) or – if you want to ditch some of the ads – Premium Plus ($13.99 per month). A Peacock subscription also gets you access to the entire Autumn Nations Series, Premier League football, and loads of top movies and TV. If you’re travelling outside the US, you can watch an Ireland v New Zealand live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Live stream Ireland v All Blacks in New Zealand

In New Zealand, subscription service Sky Sport NZ is your destination for an Ireland v New Zealand live stream. A pass for the Sky Sport Now streaming service costs $29.99 per week, and you can also watch the game on Sky Sport 1.

Kick-off time is 9.10am NZDT on Saturday morning.

Watch an Ireland v New Zealand live stream in South Africa

You need a subscription to SuperSport to watch the match in South Africa. Kick-off is at 10.10pm SAST tonight.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

Watch Ireland v All Blacks in Australia

Australian rugby fans can watch an Ireland v New Zealand live stream ad-free via Stan Sport. This’ll be one to watch over breakfast, though, because the game kicks off at 7.10am AEDT on Saturday morning.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan.

Ireland v New Zealand line-ups and officials

Ireland

Hugo Keenan, Mack Hansen, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, James Lowe, Jack Crowley, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher, Finlay Bealham, Joe McCarthy, James Ryan, Tadhg Beirne, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris (captain)

Replacements:

Rob Herring, Cian Healy, Tom O’Toole, Iain Henderson, Peter O’Mahony, Conor Murray, Ciaran Frawley, Jamie Osborne

New Zealand

Will Jordan, Mark Tele’a, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke, Damian McKenzie, Cortez Ratima; Tamaiti Williams, Asafo Aumua, Tyrel Lomax, Scott Barrett (captain), Tupou Vaa’i, Wallace Sititi, Sam Cane, Ardie Savea

Replacements:

George Bell, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Pasilio Tosi, Patrick Tuipulotu, Samipeni Finau, Cam Roigard, Anton Lienert-Brown, Stephen Perofeta

Australia’s Nic Berry is the referee and he’ll be assisted by Karl Dickson of England and Andrea Piardi of Italy. Another Aussie, Brett Cronan, is in the TMO booth.

