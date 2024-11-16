How to watch Italy v Georgia: Live stream Sunday’s Autumn International

Italy welcome the best northern hemisphere team outside the Six Nations to Genoa

The Azzurri welcome the best of the rest in Europe to Genoa for this Autumn Nations Series clash. Here’s how to watch an Italy v Georgia live stream wherever you are in the world.

Georgia have been knocking loudly on the Six Nations door for years, having won the second-tier Rugby Europe championship seven years in a row. Italy have now broken a run of eight consecutive wooden spoons and are a much improved side under head coach Gonzalo Quesada, but the visitors will see this as a chance to bolster their claim for a place at northern hemisphere rugby’s top table – especially as the two sides separated by just two places in the World Rugby rankings. Italian fans will be looking for a response to last week’s thrashing by Argentina, but this seems likely to be a hard-fought and tight affair.

Read on to find out how to watch an Italy v Georgia live stream today, and check out our guide to watching Autumn Internationals live streams for information on tuning into the rest of the Autumn Nations Series.

Watch Italy v Georgia in the UK and Ireland

TNT Sports is now the TV destination for the Autumn Nations Series in the UK and Ireland. Coverage of Italy v Georgia starts on TNT Sports 1 at 1.00pm GMT on Sunday afternoon, ahead of the 1.40pm kick-off.

A subscription to Discovery+ Premium (which gives you access to all the Autumn Nations Series action, along with Gallagher Premiership rugby, Champions League football and a selection of Premier League matches) will cost you £30.99 per month in the UK. Alternatively, TNT Sports can be added to your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media TV package – costs vary by platform. Away from home on Sunday? You can use a VPN to watch your usual subscription service from overseas – find out more below. Live stream Italy v Georgia in the USA Rugby fans in the USA can watch an Italy v Georgia live stream on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service. The game kicks off at 8.40am ET/5.40am PT on Sunday morning. To watch the game you’ll need to sign up for either the Premium service ($7.99 per month) or – if you want to ditch some of the ads – Premium Plus ($13.99 per month). A Peacock subscription also gets you access to the entire Autumn Nations Series, Premier League football, and loads of top movies and TV. If you’re travelling outside the US, you can watch an Italy v Georgia live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Watch Italy v Georgia from abroad

Away from home for work or a vacation on Sunday? That doesn’t mean you have to miss this Autumn Nations Series clash. Rugby-loving fans who are travelling overseas can watch their usual service with the help of a VPN.

A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a handy piece of software that allows you to change your device’s IP address. This means you can view live or on-demand TV content as if you were sitting at home in front of your own television, even when you’re overseas – provided it complies with the service’s T&Cs, of course.

The technology experts from TechRadar love NordVPN for its strong privacy features, ease of use, and the fact it allows you to watch your favourite TV on multiple devices simultaneously. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, and it’s currently available at a knockdown price.

Watch an Italy v Georgia live stream in South Africa

You need a subscription to SuperSport to watch the match in South Africa. Kick-off is at 3.40pm SAST on Sunday afternoon.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

Watch Italy v Georgia in Australia

Australian rugby fans can watch an Italy v Georgia live stream ad-free via subscription service Stan Sport. Get ready for a late night, though, because kick off is 12.40am AEDT in the early hours of Monday.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan.

Live stream Italy v Georgia in New Zealand

In New Zealand, subscription service Sky Sport NZ is the place to go for an Italy v Georgia live stream. A pass for the Sky Sport Now streaming service costs $29.99 per week, and you can also watch the game on Sky Sport 2.

Kick-off time is 3.40am NZDT on Monday morning.

