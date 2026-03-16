What is the longest losing streak in Men’s Six Nations history?

Did Wales' recent run come close to troubling the record books?

Wales’ Principality Stadium win over Italy at the close of this season’s Six Nations ended one of the longest losing streaks in the history of the championship.

With back-to-back Wooden Spoons behind them, the side had to go back to 2023 for the their previous victory in the Men’s championship – that’s 15 consecutive losses.

But was that disastrous run enough for the men in red to write themselves into the history books for all the wrong reasons? We check out the stats below…

What is the longest losing streak in Six Nations history?

The worst ever run of defeats is the 36 matches Italy endured without a win from 2015-2022. The sequence ended against Wales, when a last-minute Edoardo Padovani try gave the Azzurri a famous win at the Principality Stadium.

Related: What is the record defeat in Six Nations history?

In second place on the list is Wales’ recent Six Nations losing streak of 15 matches, which came to an end when they beat Italy at the Principality Stadium on Super Saturday at the end of the 2026 Six Nations.

Italy are also third on the list for the 14-match winless run they endured at the start of their time in the championship.

The five longest losing streaks in Six Nations history

1. Italy (36 matches, 2015-2022) 2. Wales (15 matches, 2023-2026 ) 3. Italy (14 matches, 2000-2002) 4. Italy (10 matches, 2004-2006) 5. Scotland (9 matches, 2014-2016) Recommended videos for you

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