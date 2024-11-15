How to watch France v New Zealand: Live stream Saturday’s Autumn International

Can the All Blacks beat Les Bleus for the first time since 2018?

Few fixtures in world rugby have more history than this, so this is undoubtedly one of the hottest tickets of the Autumn Nations Series 2024. In other words, you’ll want to watch a France v New Zealand live stream on Saturday – this guide explains how you can tune in, wherever you are in the world, including options to watch for free in France.

Les Bleus had a comfortable win over Japan last weekend but they’ll be facing a completely different level of opposition in Paris on Saturday. France have had an up-and-down 2024 and could do with a statement victory over New Zealand as they build for next year’s Six Nations. The All Blacks haven’t won against the hosts since 2018, but having beaten both England and Ireland this month, they’ll surely be confident of sealing a clean sweep against northern hemisphere opposition. That said, the form book tends to go out of the window when these sides meet, as anyone who watched the 2007 World Cup quarter-final will attest.

Read on to find out how to watch a France v All Blacks live stream wherever you are in the world today. If you want to tune in to other Autumn Internationals on a packed weekend of top-class rugby action, check out our comprehensive guide to Autumn Internationals live streams.

Watch France v All Blacks FOR FREE in France

Les Bleus’ Autumn Nations Series matches are available FOR FREE on TF1 and streaming service TF1+. France v New Zealand kicks off at 9.10pm CET on Saturday evening.

Away from home right now? You can use a VPN to watch your usual TV service from overseas – find out more below.

Watch France v New Zealand in the UK and Ireland

TNT Sports is now the destination for every Autumn Nations Series match in the UK and Ireland. Coverage of France v the All Blacks starts on TNT Sports 1 at 7.45pm GMT on Saturday ahead of the 8.10pm kick-off.

A subscription to Discovery+ Premium (which gives you access to all the Autumn Nations Series action, along with Gallagher Premiership rugby, Champions League football and a selection of Premier League matches) will cost you £30.99 per month in the UK. Alternatively, TNT Sports can be added to your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media TV package – costs vary by platform.

Watch France v All Blacks from abroad

Away from home for work or a vacation at the weekend? That doesn’t mean you have to miss out on watching Les Bleus take on the All Blacks. Rugby-loving fans who are travelling overseas can watch their usual service with the help of a VPN.

A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a handy piece of software that allows you to change your device’s IP address. This means you can view live or on-demand TV content as if you were sitting at home in front of your own television, even when you’re overseas – provided it complies with your service’s T&Cs, of course.

The technology experts from TechRadar love NordVPN for its strong privacy features, ease of use, and the fact it allows you to watch your favourite TV on multiple devices simultaneously. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, and it’s currently available at a knockdown price.

Live stream France v New Zealand in the USA

Rugby fans in the USA can watch a France v All Blacks live stream on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service. The game kicks off at 3.10pm ET/12.10pm PT on Saturday afternoon. To watch the game you’ll need to sign up for either the Premium service ($7.99 per month) or – if you want to ditch some of the ads – Premium Plus ($13.99 per month). A Peacock subscription also gets you access to the entire Autumn Nations Series, Premier League football, and loads of top movies and TV. If you’re travelling outside the US, you can watch a France v New Zealand live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Live stream France v All Blacks in New Zealand

In New Zealand, subscription service Sky Sport NZ is your destination for a France v New Zealand live stream. A pass for the Sky Sport Now streaming service costs $29.99 per week, and you can also watch the game on Sky Sport 1.

Kick-off time is 9.10am NZDT on Sunday morning.

Watch a France v New Zealand live stream in South Africa

You need a subscription to SuperSport to watch the match in South Africa. Kick-off is at 10.10pm SAST on Saturday night.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

Watch France v All Blacks in Australia

Australian rugby fans can watch a France v New Zealand live stream ad-free via Stan Sport. You won’t be getting a weekend lie-in, though, because the game kicks off at 7.10am AEDT on Sunday morning.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Recommended videos for you

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.