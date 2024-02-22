Gregor Townsend reveals exactly why he has recalled former Scotland captain to face England in Six Nations 2024 clash

Jamie Ritchie will play against England

Gregor Townsend has selected former Scotland captain Jamie Ritchie for the team to play against England in the 2024 Six Nations. Ritchie was dropped for Scotland’s game against France but played in the opening round against Wales.

Ritchie was also relieved of his duties as Scotland’s captain at the start of this year. Townsend has instead decided Finn Russell and Rory Darge should share the skipper duties.

Townsend has lifted the lid on why he has brought Ritchie back into the fold and he believes his former captain could be the team’s key to beat rivals England.

“Jamie, first of all, has been a very good player for us,” Townsend said. “He was our captain a few games ago. He has responded really well to not being in the team. I thought he played very well for Edinburgh.

“We feel the breakdown is going to be such an important area for the outcome of the match. Jamie and Rory (Darge) can put pressure on England’s breakdown and provide go forward in attack and defence. It’s great to have them in that back row.”

Scotland are looking to bounce back from defeat to France in their match against England. Townsend’s side thought they had beaten the French at the death with a Sam Skinner try but it was overruled by the officials.

Scotland started the Six Nations with a win over Wales and now can’t afford another loss in their bid for their first Six Nations title.

The team will go into the match against England as slight favourites given the recent history between the nations. England have not beaten Scotland in the Six Nations since 2020.

