How to watch Wales v South Africa: Live stream Saturday’s 2024 Autumn International

The double world champions come to the Principality Stadium with the hosts at a low ebb

The last thing you need when you’ve lost a record 11 games in a row is a visit from the double world champion Springboks, but that’s what awaits Warren Gatland’s side on Saturday. This guide explains how to watch Wales v South Africa wherever you are in the world – including details of how Welsh fans can tune in for free.

The Wales team and their fans will be glad to see the back of 2024. Gatland’s young team haven’t tasted victory this calendar year and – following Autumn Nations Series defeats to Fiji and Australia – there have been precious few signs of recovery. The men in red need to start winning soon but it’s hard to see them getting much out of a ruthless Springboks side. Head coach Rassie Erasmus has made numerous changes to the side that beat England at Twickenham last week, but it’s still a line-up packed with experience and talent.

Read on to find out how to watch Wales v South Africa live streams this weekend. You’ll find team news in our guides to the Wales and South Africa squads, and – if you want to tune into more rugby this weekend – check out our guide to watching the Autumn Internationals.

Watch Wales v Springboks FOR FREE in the UK

All Wales games are available to watch for free with Welsh language commentary on S4C and via BBC iPlayer. Wales v South Africa coverage starts at 5.15pm GMT on Saturday, with kick-off at 5.40pm.

Away from home at the weekend? You can use a VPN to watch your usual TV service from overseas – find out more below.

Watch Wales v South Africa in the UK and Ireland

TNT Sports is the TV home of the Autumn Nations Series in the UK and Ireland. Coverage of Wales v South Africa starts on TNT Sports 2 at 3.45pm GMT on Saturday afternoon ahead of the 4.10pm kick-off.

A subscription to Discovery+ Premium (which gives you access to all the Autumn Nations Series action, along with Gallagher Premiership rugby, Champions League football and a selection of Premier League matches) will cost you £30.99 per month in the UK. Alternatively, TNT Sports can be added to your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media TV package – costs vary by platform.

Watch Wales v Springboks from abroad

Away from home for work or a vacation on Saturday? That doesn’t mean you have to miss the Springboks’ visit to Cardiff. Rugby-loving fans who are travelling overseas can watch their usual service with the help of a VPN.

A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a handy piece of software that allows you to change your device’s IP address. This means you can view live or on-demand TV content as if you were sitting at home in front of your own television, even when you’re overseas – provided it complies with your service’s T&Cs, of course.

The technology experts from TechRadar love NordVPN for its strong privacy features, ease of use, and the fact it allows you to watch your favourite TV on multiple devices simultaneously. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, and it’s currently available at a knockdown price.

Live stream Wales v South Africa in the USA

Rugby fans in the USA can watch a Wales v South Africa live stream on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service. The game kicks off at 12.40pm ET/9.40am PT on Saturday. To watch the game you’ll need to sign up for either the Premium service ($7.99 per month) or – if you want to ditch some of the ads – Premium Plus ($13.99 per month). A Peacock subscription also gets you access to the entire Autumn Nations Series, Premier League football, and loads of top movies and TV. If you’re travelling outside the US, you can watch a Wales v South Africa live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Watch a Wales v Springboks live stream in South Africa

You need a subscription to SuperSport to watch Wales v South Africa in South Africa. Kick-off is at 7.40pm SAST on Saturday evening.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

Live stream Wales v South Africa in New Zealand

In New Zealand, subscription service Sky Sport NZ is your destination for a Wales v South Africa live stream. A pass for the Sky Sport Now streaming service costs $29.99 per week, and you can also watch the game on Sky Sport 2.

Kick-off time is 6.40am NZDT early on Sunday morning.

Watch Wales v Springboks in Australia

Australian rugby fans can watch a Wales v South Africa live stream ad-free via Stan Sport. It’ll either be a very late night or a very early morning, though, because the game kicks off at 4.40am AEDT on Sunday.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan.

