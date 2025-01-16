From the classic shirt worn by the greats of the 1970s through to the present day, here are the best Wales rugby jerseys, ranked!

If you see a red rugby shirt, there’s a good chance the first team you think of is Wales. The principality has become synonymous with the colour, and some of the greatest players in the history of the game have worn the famous shirt with the feathers on the chest.

For many years the Welsh rugby jersey remained unchanged, as generations of players – from Cliff Morgan and Gareth Edwards through to Jonathan Davies and Ieuan Evans – wore the classic kit. Since the ’90s, however, the shirt has gone through numerous updates, with new colour schemes, different cuts and collars, and various sponsors along the way. Some have been brilliant, while others have been more… forgettable.

This guide to the best Wales rugby jerseys, ranked shows how the red shirt has evolved from 1990 through to the present day. We’ve picked out a selection of the best (and worst) to show the sporting fashions that have charted the high and lows of a proud rugby nation.

2024-present

The latest Wales rugby jersey, released for the 2024 Autumn Nations Series, continues Macron’s tradition of simple but effective designs. This one borrows plenty from the 2020 release, but adds a subtle fiery pattern to the sleeves, ditches the green trim and swaps the V-neck collar for an asymmetrical roundneck design. Unfortunately, the Wales men’s team’s current record-breaking losing streak means they’ve never won wearing this kit.

Editor’s verdict: It’s not been lucky for Wales so far and the fire design is a bit fussy, but it’s another solid design from Macron. 7/10

Wales have experimented with multiple different colours for their change strips over the years, with green, black and even yellow designs all part of the back catalogue. The latest version opts for white, however, which is probably a wise choice with new World Rugby regulations (introduced for the benefit of colour blind fans) stipulating that Wales and Ireland can no longer face each other in their traditional red and green kits.

Editor’s verdict: A smart reverse of traditional Welsh colours that will benefit many colour blind viewers. 8/10

The best Wales rugby jerseys, ranked

1990

With the exception of a few notable outliers like France’s famous Le Coq Sportif and Adidas kits, international rugby shirts tended to go pretty much unchanged for decades until the ’90s.

Luckily, there’s little you could do to improve on the minimal elegance of the old-school Wales kit – the shirt worn by Gareth Edwards, Barry John, JPR Williams and the rest remains utterly timeless.

Editor’s verdict: You can introduce all the design adornments and technical features in the world, but sometimes a plain red rugby jersey with a white collar delivers everything you need. 10/10

1992

England had modernised their kit for the 1991 World Cup, and Wales followed suit in the subsequent Five Nations. Cotton Traders’ most radical departure from the traditional design was the green collar, but there was also a “Dragons” motif on the right sleeve, some green flashes on the shorts, and a simplified version of the Prince of Wales feathers – a logo that remains largely unchanged three decades later.

Wales gave the kit a minor update two years later, adding white and green bands to the sleeves.

Editor’s verdict: The green collar wasn’t an obvious choice but it works brilliantly here, in a simple but effective update to the classic Wales kit. 8/10

1995

By the mid-’90s, rugby had taken a leaf out of football’s book and realised there was money to be made in regular kit updates. The Wales team travelled to the 1995 World Cup wearing a design that reinstated the long-standing white collar and plain shorts, while adding a pair of thin white bands to the sleeves.

Editor’s verdict: The white bands do little to enhance what is, in most regards, a rehash of the classic Wales shirt. 5/10

2000

Wales started a long-running partnership with Reebok in 1996, but their initial kit design barely warrants a mention here – it was essentially just the original shirt with Reebok branding, a red flash on the collar, and (usually) green socks.

By the time the 2000 Autumn Internationals came around, however, the manufacturer had become a little bit more adventurous, with an all-red collar and some white piping on the shirt. Wales also had their first shirt sponsor in the form of telecommunications company Redstone.

Editor’s verdict: It seems improbable that a Wales shirt could overdo the red, but this one arguably does. 6/10

2002

Reebok switched to black and red, and the result was one of the best Welsh rugby jerseys of all time. The decision to embrace the dark side creates a classy, minimalist riff on the vintage Wales shirt, while the black shorts are a nostalgic throwback to some of the great Wales sides of the ’70s.

Editor’s verdict: Pure class – it’s a shame Wales didn’t stick with this kit for longer. 9/10

2003

Reebok got really radical for Wales’ exciting 2003 World Cup campaign, opting for a grandad collar and Arsenal-style flashes of white (with green accents) on the sleeves. Unfortunately, they don’t really go with the black shorts – or, for that matter, any other aspect of this crowded design.

Editor’s verdict: Each of the new design elements looks okay in isolation, but together they’re a bit of a mess. 5/10

2005

The white shorts returned for Wales’ first Grand Slam since 1978. In line with prevailing trends in rugby, the shirt was significantly tighter than its predecessors, but the biggest talking point has to be that weird, very open-necked collar – what on earth were the designers thinking? Cardiff brewery Brains took over shirt sponsorship duties.

Editor’s verdict: Its Grand Slam associations mean this kit has fond memories for Welsh fans, but it’s nowhere near the best. 6/10

2006

Arguably the first Wales design to look like a modern rugby shirt. Aside from a brief dalliance with another kit for their ill-fated 2007 World Cup campaign, Wales persisted with this design through to Warren Gatland’s famous 2008 Grand Slam – though by that time they’d ditched the numbers on the sleeves.

Editor’s verdict: A glimpse of the future, this wouldn’t look out of place at the Principality Stadium now. 7/10

2008

American sportswear giants Under Armour took over the Wales kit contract in 2008, a deal that would run for over a decade. The green socks look great, but the white flashes on the shirts are overly fussy, and that thick, white crew neck collar looks like something a vicar might wear.

Editor’s verdict: Functional rather than stylish, Under Armour’s first effort is far from their best. 5/10

2010

We’re going to go out on a limb and suggest this is the worst Wales rugby kit of all time. The white flashes on the sleeves were clearly going for that Arsenal vibe again, but they – like the triangles on the flanks – look unfinished. In short, it’s an unflattering mess of ideas but, mercifully, it didn’t last for long.

Editor’s verdict: A design that tries too hard to stand out, it simply doesn’t feel like a Wales shirt. 4/10

2011

Most aspects of the kit Wales wore on their run to the 2011 World Cup semi-finals are great – the white flashes on the flanks are stylish, while the graph-paper like fabric adds a bit of interest to the shorts. Unfortunately, the look is tarnished by that massive white block at the front of the collar – we still have no idea why it’s there.

Editor’s verdict: Another example of a decent shirt being ruined by a very strange design element. 6/10

2013

The black returns in another memorable kit. Purists may have queried the unconventional red shorts – was the designer a Liverpool fan, by any chance? – but the black and grey accents on the shirts and shorts are a fantastic addition. Probably the first great kit of Under Armour’s tenure.

Editor’s verdict: It’s a break with tradition but one that works. 8/10

2015

Ignore the nonsense in the press release about the “oxblood” details on the shoulders referencing the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct, or the “Welsh gold” being a nod to the precious metal once found in Welsh mines. In all other regards Under Armour knocked it out of the park with this classy design.

Editor’s verdict: A new colour scheme delivers one of the best Wales rugby shirts of all time. 9/10

2020

Under Armour rolled out a couple more kits before parting ways with Wales in 2020. In fact, because the Covid-19 pandemic interrupted that year’s Six Nations, Wales finished the tournament in a different kit to the one they’d started in. Macron’s debut shirt was a belter, with the smart green trim accenting a classic design.

Editor’s verdict: Macron hit the ground running. 8/10

2023

Macron went back to basics for the 2023 World Cup, with a modern shirt that looked like a throwback to the 20th century – aside from the considerably tighter cut, of course. The faux-collar gives this Wales rugby jersey the look of a retro polo shirt, while the subtle white bands add some extra pizzazz to the sleeves.

Editor’s verdict: As stylish as modern rugby kits get. 9/10

