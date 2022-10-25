Wayne Pivac has named his Wales squad for the four Tests they play in November

Wales Autumn Internationals Squad 2022

Justin Tipuric will captain a 35-man Wales squad for their Autumn Internationals fixtures against New Zealand, Argentina, Georgia and Australia this November.

The squad features five uncapped players in Ospreys centre Joe Hawkins, Dragons wing Rio Dyer and a trio of Scarlets players: scrum-half Dane Blacker, fly-half Sam Costelow and back-row Josh Macleod. Macleod had been selected for his Wales debut against Scotland in 2021 only to withdraw because of injury.

At the other end of the spectrum, Leigh Halfpenny, Ken Owens and Tipuric are back for international duty more than a year after they last appeared for their country.

Other familiar faces returning are Jac Morgan (Ospreys) and Rhys Priestland (Cardiff), who were last called up for the 2022 Guinness Six Nations; looseheads Rhodri Jones (Dragons) and Nicky Smith (Ospreys), who feature for the first time since the summer 2021 campaign; and Exeter Chiefs’ Christ Tshiunza, who made his Test debut last November.

Ospreys hooker Dewi Lake became the first player to drop out of the squad after incurring a shoulder injury on club duty. Bradley Roberts (Dragons) has replaced him.

Other players unavailable for selection due to injury are Taine Basham, Dan Biggar, Leon Brown, Seb Davies, Wyn Jones, Josh Navidi, Johnny Williams and Liam Williams.

Ospreys flanker Tipuric will replace Biggar (knee) as Wales captain for the series.

“I’m honoured and didn’t quite expect it to be honest,’’ said Tipuric, 33, who missed last season with a shoulder injury sustained on the 2021 Lions tour. “I’m just happy to get back in the squad and to have the responsibility of leading such a great bunch of boys on to the field is one of those definite highlights of your career.’’

Wales kick off their campaign against the All Blacks (5 Nov), who they haven’t beaten since 1953. Argentina (12 Nov) are back in Cardiff following two visits with capped attendances in 2021 due to Covid.

Georgia (19 Nov) make their first visit to the capital since 2017, after the last meeting of the teams was moved to Parc y Scarlets when the Principality Stadium became a field hospital in 2020. And the Wallabies (26 Nov) will complete the schedule when they compete for the James Bevan trophy.

Backs

(DoB/Club/Position/Test debut/caps)

Josh Adams (21 Apr 1995/Cardiff/Wing/2018 v Scotland/42 (+1 for Lions))

Gareth Anscombe (10 May 1991/Ospreys/Fly-half or full-back/2015 v Ireland/32)

Dane Blacker (6 July 1998/Scarlets/Scrum-half/uncapped)

Sam Costelow (10 Jan 2001/Scarlets/Fly-half/uncapped)

Alex Cuthbert (5 Apr 1990/Ospreys/Wing/2011 v Australia/52 (+1 for Lions))

Rio Dyer (21 Dec 1999/Dragons/Wing/uncapped)

Joe Hawkins (11 June 2002/Ospreys/Centre/uncapped)

Leigh Halfpenny (22 Dec 1988/Scarlets/Full-back/2008 v South Africa/96 (+4 for Lions))

Kieran Hardy (30 Nov 1995/Scarlets/Scrum-half/2020 v Georgia/14)

George North (13 Apr 1992/Ospreys/Centre or wing/2010 v South Africa/105 (+3 for Lions))

Rhys Priestland (7 Jan 1987/Cardiff/Fly-half/2011 v Scotland/52)

Louis Rees-Zammit (2 Feb 2001/Gloucester/Wing/2020 v France/19)

Nick Tompkins (16 Feb 1995/Saracens/Centre/2020 v Italy/23)

Owen Watkin (12 Oct 1996/Ospreys/Centre/2017 v Australia/33)

Tomos Williams (1 Jan 1995/Cardiff/Scrum-half/2018 v South Africa/36)

Forwards

Adam Beard (7 Jan 1996/Ospreys/Lock/2017 v Samoa/37 (+1 for Lions))

Ben Carter (23 Jan 2001/Dragons/Lock/2021 v Canada/6)

Ryan Elias (7 Jan 1995/Scarlets/Hooker/2017 v Tonga/30)

Taulupe Faletau (12 Nov 1990/Cardiff/No 8/2011 v Barbarians/91 (+5 for Lions))

Tomas Francis (27 Apr 1992/Ospreys/Prop/2015 v Ireland/65)

Alun Wyn Jones (19 Sep 1985/Ospreys/Lock/2006 v Argentina/153 (+12 for Lions))

Rhodri Jones (23 Dec 1991/Ospreys/Prop/2012 v Barbarians/21)

Dewi Lake (16 May 1999/Ospreys/Hooker/2022 v Ireland/8) – replaced by Bradley Roberts (4 Jan 1996/Dragons/2021 v South Africa/2 caps) following a shoulder injury

Dillon Lewis (4 Jan 1996/Cardiff/Prop/2017 v Tonga/41)

Dan Lydiate (18 Dec 1987/Ospreys/Back-row/2009 v Argentina/68 (+3 for Lions))

Josh MacLeod (27 Oct 1996/Scarlets/Back-row/uncapped)

Jac Morgan (21 Jan 2000/Ospreys/Back-row/2022 v Scotland/3)

Ken Owens (3 Jan 1987/Scarlets/Hooker/2011 v Namibia/87 (+5 for Lions))

Tommy Reffell (27 Apr 1999/Leicester/Back-row/2022 v South Africa/3)

Will Rowlands (19 Sep 1991/Dragons/Lock/2020 v France/21)

Nicky Smith (7 Apr 1994/Ospreys/Prop/2014 v Fiji/41)

Gareth Thomas (2 Aug 1993/Ospreys/Prop/2021 v Canada/13)

Justin Tipuric (6 Aug 1989/Ospreys/Back-row/2011 v Argentina/86 (+1 for Lions))

Christ Tshiunza (9 Jan 2002/Exeter Chiefs/Lock/2021 v Fiji/2)

Sam Wainwright (7 May 1998/Saracens/Prop/2022 v South Africa/2)

Wales Autumn Internationals Fixtures 2022

Sat 5 November Wales v New Zealand, Principality Stadium, 3.15pm

Sat 12 November Wales v Argentina, Principality Stadium, 5.30pm

Sat 19 November Wales v Georgia, Principality Stadium, 1pm

Sat 26 November Wales v Australia, Principality Stadium, 3.15pm

All four matches are live on Amazon Prime, with Welsh and English language broadcasts.

