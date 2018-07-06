Wales have to travel to Paris and then Rome in their opening two games.
Wales Six Nations Fixtures 2019
The 2019 Six Nations fixtures have been unveiled giving rugby supporters plenty of time to plan their excursions to watch some Welsh Six Nations rugby.
Wales will be hoping to improve on last year’s showing but have some tricky games to deal with early on.
Round One is a tough contest with France in Paris, before they then have to travel to Rome to face Italy a week later.
Round 3 sees them return home to face England at the Principality Stadium.
Scotland are their opponents in round 4 and finally Wales could have a huge say in the winner of the 2019 Six Nations when they face Ireland at home in the final round.
We will update you with the Welsh squad as soon as it is announced.
Round 1
France v Wales, Friday 1st February, 20.00pm, Stade de France
Scotland v Italy, Saturday 2nd February, 14.15pm, Murrayfield
Ireland v England, Saturday 2nd February, 16.45pm, Aviva Stadium
Round 2
Scotland v Ireland, Saturday 9th February, 14.15pm, Murrayfield
Italy v Wales, Saturday 9th February, 16.45pm, Stadio Olimpico
England v France, Sunday 10th February, 15.00pm, Twickenham Stadium
Round 3
France v Scotland, Saturday 23rd February, 14.15pm, Stade de France
Wales v England, Saturday 23rd February, 16.45pm, Principality Stadium
Italy v Ireland, Sunday 24th February, 15.00pm, Stadio Olimpico
Round 4
Scotland v Wales, Saturday 9th March, 14.15pm, Murrayfield
England v Italy, Saturday 9th March, 16.45pm, Twickenham Stadium
Ireland v France, Sunday 10th March, 15.00pm, Aviva Stadium
Round 5
Italy v France, Saturday 16th March,12.30pm, Stadio Olimpico
Wales v Ireland, Saturday 16th March, 14.45pm, Principality Stadium
England v Scotland, Saturday 16th March, 17.00pm, Twickenham Stadium
Wales Six Nations Results 2018
Saturday 3rd February Wales 34-7 Scotland
Saturday 3rd February France 13-15 Ireland
Sunday 4th February Italy 15-46 England
Round 2
Saturday 10th February, Ireland 56-19 Italy
Saturday 10th February, England 12-6 Wales
Sunday 11th February, Scotland 32-26 France
Round 3
Saturday 24th February, Ireland 37-27 Wales
Saturday 24th February, Scotland 25-13 England
Round 4
Saturday 10th March, Ireland 28-8 Scotland
Saturday 10th March, France 22-16 England
Sunday 11th March, Wales 38-14 Italy
Round 5
Saturday 17th March, Italy 27-29 Scotland
Saturday 17th March, England 15-24 Ireland
Saturday 17th March, Wales 14-13 France
Six Nation Squad and Team News
England Six Nations Squad
Wales Six Nations Squad
Scotland Six Nations Squad
Ireland Six Nations Squad
France Six Nations Squad
Italy Six Nations Squad
