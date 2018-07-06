Wales have to travel to Paris and then Rome in their opening two games.



Wales Six Nations Fixtures 2019

The 2019 Six Nations fixtures have been unveiled giving rugby supporters plenty of time to plan their excursions to watch some Welsh Six Nations rugby.

Wales will be hoping to improve on last year’s showing but have some tricky games to deal with early on.

Related: Six Nations TV Coverage

Round One is a tough contest with France in Paris, before they then have to travel to Rome to face Italy a week later.

Round 3 sees them return home to face England at the Principality Stadium.

Scotland are their opponents in round 4 and finally Wales could have a huge say in the winner of the 2019 Six Nations when they face Ireland at home in the final round.

We will update you with the Welsh squad as soon as it is announced.

Wales Six Nations Fixtures 2019

Round 1

France v Wales, Friday 1st February, 20.00pm, Stade de France

Scotland v Italy, Saturday 2nd February, 14.15pm, Murrayfield

Ireland v England, Saturday 2nd February, 16.45pm, Aviva Stadium

Round 2

Scotland v Ireland, Saturday 9th February, 14.15pm, Murrayfield

Italy v Wales, Saturday 9th February, 16.45pm, Stadio Olimpico

England v France, Sunday 10th February, 15.00pm, Twickenham Stadium

Round 3

France v Scotland, Saturday 23rd February, 14.15pm, Stade de France

Wales v England, Saturday 23rd February, 16.45pm, Principality Stadium

Italy v Ireland, Sunday 24th February, 15.00pm, Stadio Olimpico

Round 4

Scotland v Wales, Saturday 9th March, 14.15pm, Murrayfield

England v Italy, Saturday 9th March, 16.45pm, Twickenham Stadium

Ireland v France, Sunday 10th March, 15.00pm, Aviva Stadium

Round 5

Italy v France, Saturday 16th March,12.30pm, Stadio Olimpico

Wales v Ireland, Saturday 16th March, 14.45pm, Principality Stadium

England v Scotland, Saturday 16th March, 17.00pm, Twickenham Stadium

Wales Six Nations Results 2018