The men in red play an away match in their own back yard. Can they build momentum after their Six Nations win over Italy?
Watch Fiji v Wales as two sides who’ve had some epic encounters in recent years meet in the Nations Championship. Fiji are nominally the home side today, but with the game taking place at the Cardiff City Stadium, Steve Tandy’s men are sure to have plenty of support. Can they make it two wins in a row after ending the Six Nations with victory over Italy?
– Date: Saturday 4 July, 2026
– Kick-off time: 2.10pm BST / 3.10pm CET / 3.10pm SAST / 11.10pm AEST / 1.10am NZST (Sunday) / 9.10am EDT / 6.10am PDT
– FREE STREAMS: ITVX / S4C Clic / BBC iPlayer (UK), Virgin Media Play (Ireland), TF1+ (France)
– Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free
You can watch Fiji v Wales live streams for free in the UK, Ireland and France. Read on to find out how to tune in to the game, wherever you are on planet Earth – including details of how you can use a VPN to watch from anywhere. You’ll find a preview and team line-ups at the bottom of the page.
- Read more: Confused by rugby’s newest international tournament? Here are all your Nations Championship questions answered
How to watch Fiji v Wales for free
There are several free streams over the opening weekend of Nations Championship action, including:
- United Kingdom: Fiji v Wales is available on both terrestrial channel ITV1 and the ITVX streaming service. Both options are free to use but remember that you need a current TV Licence to watch/stream live television in the UK. ITV coverage starts at 1.20pm BST ahead of the 2.10pm kick-off. If you want to watch with Welsh commentary, the game is also on S4C, S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer.
- Ireland: Rugby fans in Ireland can watch this Cardiff City Stadium clash for free on Virgin Media Play and terrestrial channel Virgin Media One. Pre-match build-up starts at 1.55pm IST, with the game getting underway at 2.10pm.
- France: Fiji v Wales live streams are available for free on both the TF1+ streaming service and broadcast channel TMC. Coverage starts at 3.00pm CET, with kick-off at 3.10pm.
Travelling overseas this weekend? Residents of the UK, Ireland and France can still watch their usual free streaming service with the help of a good VPN. Keep reading to find out more…
Read more: How to watch Nations Championship 2026 from anywhere
Stream Fiji v Wales from anywhere
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More ways to watch Fiji v Wales
- Australia: Stan Sport is the place to go for Fiji v Wales live streams down under. You’ll need a $20 per month Stan Sport plan (in addition to your base Stan subscription) to tune in, though you’ll need to get ready for a late night – kick-off is at 11.10pm AEST on Saturday night.
- New Zealand: In New Zealand, Fiji v Wales is on Sky Sport, which costs $54.99 per month for a streaming subscription. Kick-off is 1.10am NZST in the very small hours of Sunday morning.
- South Africa: SuperSport will be your destination for Fiji v Wales live streams in South Africa, and is available via DStv and streaming. The match gets underway at 3.10pm SAST this afternoon.
- United States: In the US you can watch Fiji v Wales, along with all the Nations Championship games, on World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV. It’s free to use, though you do need to register before you can start streaming the action. Kick-off is at 9.10am EDT/6.10am PDT this morning.
Fiji v Wales match preview
Never will Welsh fans have an easier time finding their way to an away fixture. Although Fiji are nominally the home team for today’s match, the game is being played in Cardiff, the Pacific Islanders having decided to take a lucrative Nations Championship payday by hosting three games in the UK. The surroundings will be also new for the Welsh, however, as they’ll be travelling down the road to the Cardiff City Stadium, more often the home of the national football team.
For the first time in years, Wales can feel optimistic heading into a tournament. Having finally arrested a record-breaking losing streak, head coach Steve Tandy’s team improved massively throughout the Six Nations, and – while they couldn’t avoid the Wooden Spoon – they did finish up with a victory over Italy.
This being Welsh rugby, it hasn’t all been plain sailing – the team cancelled a scheduled press conference on Wednesday amid a dispute with the WRU over match fees. Even so, they’ll be buoyed by Jac Morgan’s return to the back row, while Louis Rees-Zammit shifts to his more familiar position on the wing.
This Fiji side will be no strangers to Wales, having played out some epic contests in recent years. With some of their big names in the line-up (including the brilliant Semi Radradra and Salesi Rayasi) they’re arguably narrow favourites on Saturday. And going on previous form in this fixture, there’s likely to be lots of tries.
Fiji v Wales line-ups and officials
Fiji
15. Salesi Rayasi
14. Selestino Ravutaumada
13. Semi Radradra
12. Josua Tuisova
11. Jiuta Wainiqolo
10. Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula
9. Frank Lomani
1. Eroni Mawi
2. Tevita Ikanivere (captain)
3. Tim Hoyt
4. Isoa Nasilasila
5. Temo Mayanavanua
6. Pita-Gus Sowakula
7. Kitione Salawa
8. Elia Canakaivata
Replacements:
16. Zuriel Togiatama
17. Livai Natave
18. Peni Ravai
19. Mesake Vocevoce
20. Peceli Yato
21. Simione Kuruvoli
22. Vilimoni Botitu
23. Kalaveti Ravouvou
Wales
15. Blair Murray
14. Louis Rees-Zammit
13. Eddie James
12. Joe Hawkins
11. Josh Adams
10. Dan Edwards
9. Tomos Williams
1. Rhys Carre
2. Dewi Lake (captain)
3. Dillon Lewis
4. Ben Carter
5. Adam Beard
6. Alex Mann
7. Jac Morgan
8. Aaron Wainwright
Replacements:
16. Ryan Elias
17. Nicky Smith
18. Ben Warren
19. Taine Plumtree
20. James Botham
21. Kieran Hardy
22. Sam Costelow
23. Ellis Mee
Eoghan Cross (Ireland) is the referee for Fiji v Wales, with England’s Matthew Carley and Scotland’s Hollie Davidson as his assistants. The TMO is Leo Colgan (Ireland).
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