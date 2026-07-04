There are several free streams over the opening weekend of Nations Championship action, including:

United Kingdom: Fiji v Wales is available on both terrestrial channel ITV1 and the ITVX streaming service. Both options are free to use but remember that you need a current TV Licence to watch/stream live television in the UK. ITV coverage starts at 1.20pm BST ahead of the 2.10pm kick-off. If you want to watch with Welsh commentary, the game is also on S4C, S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer.

Fiji v Wales is available on both terrestrial channel ITV1 and the ITVX streaming service. Both options are but remember that you need a current TV Licence to watch/stream live television in the UK. ITV coverage starts at 1.20pm BST ahead of the 2.10pm kick-off. If you want to watch with Welsh commentary, the game is also on S4C, S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer. Ireland: Rugby fans in Ireland can watch this Cardiff City Stadium clash for free on Virgin Media Play and terrestrial channel Virgin Media One. Pre-match build-up starts at 1.55pm IST, with the game getting underway at 2.10pm.

Rugby fans in Ireland can watch this Cardiff City Stadium clash on Virgin Media Play and terrestrial channel Virgin Media One. Pre-match build-up starts at 1.55pm IST, with the game getting underway at 2.10pm. France: Fiji v Wales live streams are available for free on both the TF1+ streaming service and broadcast channel TMC. Coverage starts at 3.00pm CET, with kick-off at 3.10pm.

Travelling overseas this weekend? Residents of the UK, Ireland and France can still watch their usual free streaming service with the help of a good VPN. Keep reading to find out more…

Read more: How to watch Nations Championship 2026 from anywhere

Stream Fiji v Wales from anywhere

Being abroad today doesn’t have to ruin your rugby viewing plans. Using a VPN is a smart way to avoid the geo-blocking restrictions that my prevent you from tuning in to Fiji v Wales when you’re overseas. There are plenty of good VPNs you can buy, but the tech experts at TechRadar reckon NordVPN is currently the best on the market.

More ways to watch Fiji v Wales

Australia: Stan Sport is the place to go for Fiji v Wales live streams down under. You’ll need a $20 per month Stan Sport plan (in addition to your base Stan subscription) to tune in, though you’ll need to get ready for a late night – kick-off is at 11.10pm AEST on Saturday night.

is the place to go for Fiji v Wales live streams down under. You’ll need a $20 per month Stan Sport plan (in addition to your base Stan subscription) to tune in, though you’ll need to get ready for a late night – kick-off is at 11.10pm AEST on Saturday night. New Zealand: In New Zealand, Fiji v Wales is on Sky Sport, which costs $54.99 per month for a streaming subscription. Kick-off is 1.10am NZST in the very small hours of Sunday morning.

In New Zealand, Fiji v Wales is on Sky Sport, which costs $54.99 per month for a streaming subscription. Kick-off is 1.10am NZST in the very small hours of Sunday morning. South Africa: SuperSport will be your destination for Fiji v Wales live streams in South Africa, and is available via DStv and streaming. The match gets underway at 3.10pm SAST this afternoon.

will be your destination for Fiji v Wales live streams in South Africa, and is available via DStv and streaming. The match gets underway at 3.10pm SAST this afternoon. United States: In the US you can watch Fiji v Wales, along with all the Nations Championship games, on World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV. It’s free to use, though you do need to register before you can start streaming the action. Kick-off is at 9.10am EDT/6.10am PDT this morning.

Fiji v Wales match preview

Never will Welsh fans have an easier time finding their way to an away fixture. Although Fiji are nominally the home team for today’s match, the game is being played in Cardiff, the Pacific Islanders having decided to take a lucrative Nations Championship payday by hosting three games in the UK. The surroundings will be also new for the Welsh, however, as they’ll be travelling down the road to the Cardiff City Stadium, more often the home of the national football team.

For the first time in years, Wales can feel optimistic heading into a tournament. Having finally arrested a record-breaking losing streak, head coach Steve Tandy’s team improved massively throughout the Six Nations, and – while they couldn’t avoid the Wooden Spoon – they did finish up with a victory over Italy.

This being Welsh rugby, it hasn’t all been plain sailing – the team cancelled a scheduled press conference on Wednesday amid a dispute with the WRU over match fees. Even so, they’ll be buoyed by Jac Morgan’s return to the back row, while Louis Rees-Zammit shifts to his more familiar position on the wing.

This Fiji side will be no strangers to Wales, having played out some epic contests in recent years. With some of their big names in the line-up (including the brilliant Semi Radradra and Salesi Rayasi) they’re arguably narrow favourites on Saturday. And going on previous form in this fixture, there’s likely to be lots of tries.

Fiji v Wales line-ups and officials

Fiji

15. Salesi Rayasi

14. Selestino Ravutaumada

13. Semi Radradra

12. Josua Tuisova

11. Jiuta Wainiqolo

10. Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula

9. Frank Lomani

1. Eroni Mawi

2. Tevita Ikanivere (captain)

3. Tim Hoyt

4. Isoa Nasilasila

5. Temo Mayanavanua

6. Pita-Gus Sowakula

7. Kitione Salawa

8. Elia Canakaivata

Replacements:

16. Zuriel Togiatama

17. Livai Natave

18. Peni Ravai

19. Mesake Vocevoce

20. Peceli Yato

21. Simione Kuruvoli

22. Vilimoni Botitu

23. Kalaveti Ravouvou

Wales

15. Blair Murray

14. Louis Rees-Zammit

13. Eddie James

12. Joe Hawkins

11. Josh Adams

10. Dan Edwards

9. Tomos Williams

1. Rhys Carre

2. Dewi Lake (captain)

3. Dillon Lewis

4. Ben Carter

5. Adam Beard

6. Alex Mann

7. Jac Morgan

8. Aaron Wainwright

Replacements:

16. Ryan Elias

17. Nicky Smith

18. Ben Warren

19. Taine Plumtree

20. James Botham

21. Kieran Hardy

22. Sam Costelow

23. Ellis Mee

Eoghan Cross (Ireland) is the referee for Fiji v Wales, with England’s Matthew Carley and Scotland’s Hollie Davidson as his assistants. The TMO is Leo Colgan (Ireland).