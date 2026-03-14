Can Wales end their three-year losing streak against the impressive Azzurri?

Watch Wales v Italy as the two sides look to end their 2026 Men’s Six Nations campaigns on a high.

Wales have had another dismal campaign, losing all four matches so far to all-but-guarantee a third successive Wooden Spoon. But there have been positive signs in the last two games against Scotland and Ireland, enough for Steve Tandy’s side to believe they have a chance of ending their 15-match Six Nations losing streak.

That may be easier said than done, however, as the Azzurri could be on course for the most successful Six Nations campaign in their history. With Scotland and England already defeated, victory over Wales would mean they’ve won three Six Nations games for the first time ever. They will be the favourites under the Principality Stadium roof.

You can watch Wales v Italy live streams for free in the UK, Ireland, France and Italy. Read on to find out how to tune in the game, wherever you are on planet Earth.

Stream Wales v Italy from anywhere

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How to watch Wales v Italy for free

There are several free streams for the second game of Six Nations Super Saturday, including: United Kingdom: Wales v Italy is available on both terrestrial channel BBC One and the BBC iPlayer streaming service. Both options are free to use but remember that you need a current TV Licence to watch/stream live television in the UK. BBC coverage starts at 4.00pm GMT ahead of the 4.40pm kick-off. If you want to watch with Welsh commentary, the game is on S4C, via S4C Clic or BBC iPlayer. The match is also available on subscription service Premier Sports.

Wales v Italy is available on both terrestrial channel BBC One and the BBC iPlayer streaming service. Both options are but remember that you need a current TV Licence to watch/stream live television in the UK. BBC coverage starts at 4.00pm GMT ahead of the 4.40pm kick-off. If you want to watch with Welsh commentary, the game is on S4C, via S4C Clic or BBC iPlayer. The match is also available on subscription service Premier Sports. Ireland: Rugby fans in Ireland can watch this Cardiff clash for free on RTÉ Player. You can stream through the app or the in-browser player. You can also tune into the match for free on terrestrial channel RTÉ2. Pre-match build-up starts at 4.15pm GMT, with the game getting underway at 4.40pm.

Rugby fans in Ireland can watch this Cardiff clash for free on RTÉ Player. You can stream through the app or the in-browser player. You can also tune into the match for free on terrestrial channel RTÉ2. Pre-match build-up starts at 4.15pm GMT, with the game getting underway at 4.40pm. France: Wales v Italy live streams are available for free on both France 2 and the France TV streaming service. Coverage starts at 5.30pm CET, with kick-off at 5.40pm.

Wales v Italy live streams are available on both France 2 and the France TV streaming service. Coverage starts at 5.30pm CET, with kick-off at 5.40pm. Italy: Wales v Italy is available for free via TV8 in Italy. Travelling overseas this weekend? Residents of the UK, Ireland and France can still watch their usual free streaming service with the help of a good VPN. Keep reading to find out more… Read more: How to listen to the Six Nations: Radio commentary guide and BBC Sounds coverage More international streaming options for Wales v Italy United States: A subscription to NBC’s Peacock Premium streaming service will get you access to all of this season’s Men’s Six Nations matches (including this Wales v Italy live stream), and will cost you $10.99 per month. Kick-off is 12.40pm ET / 9.40am PT this morning.

A subscription to NBC’s Peacock Premium streaming service will get you access to all of this season’s Men’s Six Nations matches (including this Wales v Italy live stream), and will cost you $10.99 per month. Kick-off is 12.40pm ET / 9.40am PT this morning. Australia: Stan Sport is the place to go for Wales v Italy live streams down under. You’ll need a $20 per month Stan Sport plan (in addition to your base Stan subscription) to tune in, though the timing isn’t very friendly for Aussie-based fans – kick-off is at 3.40am AEDT on Sunday morning.

is the place to go for Wales v Italy live streams down under. You’ll need a $20 per month Stan Sport plan (in addition to your base Stan subscription) to tune in, though the timing isn’t very friendly for Aussie-based fans – kick-off is at 3.40am AEDT on Sunday morning. New Zealand: In New Zealand, Wales v Italy is on Sky Sport, which costs $54.99 per month for a streaming subscription. Kick-off is 5.40am NZDT on Sunday morning, so be prepared for an early start.

In New Zealand, Wales v Italy is on Sky Sport, which costs $54.99 per month for a streaming subscription. Kick-off is 5.40am NZDT on Sunday morning, so be prepared for an early start. South Africa: SuperSport will be your destination for Wales v Italy live streams in South Africa, and is available via DStv and streaming. The match gets underway at 6.40pm SAST this evening.

Check out our full guide to how to watch Six Nations 2026 for broadcasters around the world.

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