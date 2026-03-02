Your quick guide to the 2026 Six Nations fixtures, including UK broadcaster information for this weekend's matches

With three rounds of the 2026 Six Nations complete, only defending champions France can claim a Grand Slam while Wales (favourites for the Wooden Spoon) remain the single outfit yet to win a match.

This year’s contest to lift the Six Nations trophy resumed when Ireland defeated Wales 27-17 to climb to second in the table.

Saturday 7 March sees Scotland try to topple France (2.10pm GMT) and Italy host a wounded England (4.40pm GMT). A bonus-point victory for France away in Murrayfield will clinch the title with a round to spare.

The kick-off times have shifted slightly this year: early Saturday games are 2.10pm, late afternoon matches are 4.40pm, evening kick-offs are 8.10pm, and Sunday games will get underway at 3.10pm (all times GMT).

You’ll find all of the 2026 Six Nations fixtures and results below – along with kick-off times where you are. You can also check out team news as it’s announced in our guides to the England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales squads.

Upcoming Six Nations fixtures 2026

Round 4 Saturday 7 March Scotland v France

Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Kick-off: 2.10pm GMT / 3.10pm CET / 4.10pm SAST / 1.10am AEDT (Sunday) / 3.10am NZDT (Sunday) / 9.10am ET / 6.10am PT

UK broadcaster: BBC and Premier Sports

Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Kick-off: 4.40pm GMT / 5.4opm CET / 6.40pm SAST / 3.40am AEDT (Sunday) / 5.40am NZDT (Sunday) / 11.40am ET / 8.40am PT

UK broadcaster: ITV

Round 5

Saturday 14 March

Ireland v Scotland

Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Kick-off: 2.10pm GMT / 4.10pm SAST / 1.10am AEDT (Sunday) / 3.10am NZDT (Sunday) / 10.10am ET / 7.10am PT

UK broadcaster: ITV

Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Kick-off: 4.40pm GMT / 6.40pm SAST / 3.40am AEDT (Sunday) / 5.40am NZDT (Sunday) / 12.40am ET / 9.40am PT

UK broadcaster: BBC, Premier Sports & S4C

Stade de France, Paris

Kick-off: 8.10pm GMT / 10.10pm SAST / 7.10am AEDT (Sunday) / 9.10am NZDT (Sunday) / 4.10pm ET / 1.10pm PT

UK broadcaster: ITV

Six Nations results 2026

Round 1

Thursday 5 February

France 36-14 Ireland

Stade de France

Saturday 7 February

Italy 18-15 Scotland

Stadio Olimpico, Rome

England 48-7 Wales

Allianz Stadium, Twickenham

Round 2

Saturday 14 February

Ireland 20-13 Italy

Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Scotland 31-20 England

Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Sunday 15 February

Wales 12-54 France

Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Round 3

Saturday 21 February

England 21-42 Ireland

Allianz Stadium, Twickenham

Wales 23-26 Scotland

Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Sunday 22 February

France 33-8 Italy

Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille

Round 4

Friday 6 March

Ireland 27-17 Wales

Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Six Nations results 2025

Round 1 Friday 31 January France 43-0 Wales

Stade de France, Paris

Saturday 1 February Scotland 31-19 Italy

Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Ireland 27-22 England

Aviva Stadium, Dublin Round 2 Saturday 8 February Italy 22-15 Wales

Stadio Olimpico, Rome

England 26-25 France

Allianz Stadium, Twickenham Sunday 9 February Scotland 18-32 Ireland

Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Round 3 Saturday 22 February Wales 18-27 Ireland

Principality Stadium, Cardiff

England 16-15 Scotland

Allianz Stadium, Twickenham Sunday 23 February Italy 24-73 France

Italy 24-73 France

Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Round 4 Saturday 8 March Ireland 27-42 France

Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Aviva Stadium, Dublin



Aviva Stadium, Dublin Scotland 35-29 Wales

Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Sunday 9 March England 47-24 Italy

Allianz Stadium, Twickenham Round 5 Saturday 15 March Italy 17-22 Ireland

Stadio Olimpico, Rome



Wales 14-68 England

Principality Stadium, Cardiff



France 35-16 Scotland

Stade de France, Paris



