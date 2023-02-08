Who is Rio Dyer: Ten things you should know about the Wales winger

The Dragons speedster has caught the eye

Rio Dyer has caught people’s attention since scoring in his first Test match for Wales last autumn.

The Dragons winger has continued to impress in the 2023 Six Nations.

Ten things you should know about Rio Dyer

1. Rio Dyer was born on 21 December 1999 October in Newport, Wales. He stands at 6ft 1in tall (1.86m) and weighs in at 84kg.

2. Dyer plays for Dragons RFC, making his senior debut in January 2018 against Saracens, and has been in strong form for the 2022/23 season. The speedster has had his most prolific season yet, scoring five tries in 11 appearances.

3. Dyer has been described as a “cult figure” in his region as fans often chant “Rio, Rio, Rio!” when he’s at work at Rodney Parade.

4. He is from Rogerstone and began his youth career at Risca RFC and Pill Harriers RFC, and also played for Newport High School Old Boys.

5. He is the product of the Dragons Academy and represented Wales at U20 level.

6. Dyer made his debut for Wales against New Zealand in the 2022 Autumn Internationals and scored a try on home soil.

7. He scored his second try for Wales against Australia in the final match of the series

8. Dyer looked up to Bryan Habana when he was younger because he was the “quickest man in rugby”. He told the South Wales Argus that growing up he “wanted to be the quickest kid on the pitch”.

9. Dyer earned his third cap for Wales after starting in the No 11 shirt against Ireland in Round 1 of the 2023 Six Nations – his Six Nations debut.

10. Before Dyer’s international debut in the autumn, former Wales head coach, Wayne Pivac said: “He has come in and it’s like he’s been here for a long, long time. As I say he’s confident, not over-confident. He knows what he’s good at, he knows what his work-ons are and he gets about his work really nicely, like a good pro.”

