A blockbuster start to rugby’s newest international competition as the Six Nations champions take on the All Blacks

Watch New Zealand v France as the reigning Six Nations champions head to the southern hemisphere to take on a New Zealand side under new management. Expect a pulsating match as two of the best sides in the world get the inaugural Nations Championship underway in Christchurch.

The match kicks off at 8.10am BST on Saturday morning, and you can watch free All Blacks v France live streams for free in France, Ireland and the UK. We’ll tell you everything you need to know to tune in below – including details of how you can use a VPN to watch the match from anywhere.

Key information

– New Zealand v France date: Saturday 4 July 2026 – New Zealand v France kick-off time: 8.10am BST / 9.10am CET / 9.10am SAST / 5.10pm AEST / 7.10pm NZST / 3.10am EDT – New Zealand v France kick-off time: One New Zealand Stadium, Christchurch – New Zealand v France free streams: TF1+ (France), ITVX (UK), Virgin Media Play (Ireland) – Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

How to watch All Blacks v France in the UK – live stream the game for free

New Zealand v France is available for free on both streaming service ITVX and terrestrial channel ITV1 in the UK.

Coverage starts at 7.30am BST, kick-off is at 8.10am.

ITVX is free to use, but you do need to complete a simple sign-up process to access the service. You also need an up-to-date TV Licence to stream live TV in the UK.

Read more: How to watch Nations Championship 2026 from anywhere

Watch New Zealand v France from anywhere

Overseas right now? That doesn’t mean you have to miss out on the first ever game in the Nations Championship. By using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) to change your IP address, you can avoid geo-blocking restrictions and stream All Blacks v France as if you were sitting at home on your sofa – or, indeed, watching in bed.

The tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide both rate NordVPN as world number one, thanks to its top-notch ability to unblock streaming services and security features.

All Blacks v France free streams in France

En France? You can watch les Bleus take on the mighty All Blacks for free on both TF1 and its TF1+ streaming service.

France v New Zealand coverage starts at 8.50am CET, with the action getting underway at 9.10am.

French fans who are away from home but want to tune in with their usual French language commentary can still access their TF1 coverage from overseas by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Stream New Zealand v France for FREE in Ireland

Viewers in Ireland can watch New Zealand v France for free on the Virgin Media Play streaming service or terrestrial channel Virgin Media One.

Pre-match build-up gets underway at 7.30am IST, ahead of the 8.10am kick-off.

Other ways to watch All Blacks v France around the world

New Zealand: All Blacks fans back home need to tune into Sky Sport, which costs $54.99 per month for a streaming subscription. Kick-off is at 7.10pm NZST this evening.

Australia: Rugby fans on the other side of the Tasman Sea need to head to Stan Sport for All Blacks v France live streams. A Stan Sport subscription costs $20 per month on top of a standard Stan plan (for which prices start at $12). Kick-off is 5.10pm AEST this evening.

South Africa: If you’re in South Africa you need to head to SuperSport to watch New Zealand v France. The start of a massive day of international rugby gets underway at 9.10am SAST this morning.

United States: In the US you can watch All Blacks v France, along with all the Nations Championship games, on World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV. It’s free to use, though you do need to register before you can start streaming the action. Kick-off is at 3.10am EDT/12.10am PDT this morning.

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