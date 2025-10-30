Learn more about England and Northampton Saints centre Fraser Dingwall in his time away from the pitch...

Centre Fraser Dingwall is starting for England against Australia this Saturday. The Northampton Saints man has been on form in the Prem and has earned a spot in Steve Borthwick’s midfield alongside club teammate Tommy Freeman.

A key part of Saints’ run to the European Cup final last year and Premiership win the year before that, he will be hoping his neat passing skills and game understanding can earn him a regular slot in the 12 shirt going forward.

But how well do you know him? Find out multiple fun facts about the Northampton Saints centre below.

Read more: How to watch the Autumn Nations Series anywhere in the world

Downtime with Fraser Dingwall…

What’s the funniest thing you’ve seen on the pitch?

Northampton were playing against Glasgow and a scuffle broke out after a try. Some of the guys got up pretty close to each other and Tom Jordan said to George Furbank: “Your breath stinks, mate.” Furbs laughed it off and said: “Yeah, good one.” Tom Jordan was like: “No, genuinely.” Furbs will be overjoyed that I’ve told you that one!

Read more: 10 things to know about Fraser Dingwall

What really annoys you?

I really don’t like rudeness or poor manners. I also get annoyed when I lose things – you know, when you put something down like your wallet and then just can’t find it. There’s nothing more infuriating.

If your house was on fire, what one item would you save?

My England cap. If that burns it’s gone forever. It isn’t displayed for everyone to see when they come in, it’s tucked away, but I’m very proud of it.

Related: Dingwall can give England more attacking options

What is the best present you’ve ever received?

My brother and I got a PS3 after it had just been released. That was really big. We’d never had a PlayStation before but my mum finally caved in and got us one, so we were buzzing. There was a lot of FIFA played on it. Then Call of Duty.

What’s the silliest thing you’ve ever bought?

I bought a curly wig for a team social at Northampton. Alex Mitchell and I dressed up as Brennan and Dale – Will Ferrell and John C Reilly – from the film Step Brothers. That has to be up there. I haven’t had much use for it since.

Do you have any phobias?

I’m allergic to peanuts. Does that count? I’ve had a couple of episodes with them but fortunately nothing too serious.

What would be your specialist subject on Mastermind?

Biology – but only up to A-level. It was my favourite subject at school. I could try it beyond A-level – I did a Health Sciences degree at university – but I wouldn’t fancy my chances.

Who would be your three dream dinner-party guests?

Matthew McConaughey, Ricky Gervais and Elvis Presley. That would be a good crew to get together. My dad used to smash Elvis, so I was brought up on him.

Do you have any hidden talents?

No. I’m not a secret juggler or anything.

Who is your celebrity crush?

When I was younger, I used to like Jessica Alba in the film Fantastic Four.

What is the best advice you’ve received?

I read somewhere once that you should take value from every day. Whoever you are with, whatever you are doing, there is always something to be taken from it, so try to absorb as much as you can from the experience. That really hit home. I try to follow that if I can.

If you could be one team-mate for a day, who would it be?

Henry Pollock, to see what goes on in his brain. I spend enough time with him, so it would be fun to see what goes on in there. If anything. The same could be said about Tommy Freeman, so I wouldn’t mind being him either.

Related: Pollock and Farrell roomates

Any nicknames?

Dingers. I had that from a young age and it’s followed me everywhere I’ve gone. It’s used more commonly than Fraser to be honest!

What’s your guilty pleasure?

Rice cakes. I love them. Most people would say they’re dry and dull but I can eat stacks of them.

Best prank you’ve been part of?

We put a big emphasis on connections at Saints amongst the backs and we did this thing in one meeting entitled ‘My House’. You could go anywhere with it, so Sam Vesty, Fin Smith and I did our version of Michael McIntyre’s Midnight Game Show. The victim was George Furbank. I’d been tasked with feeding Furbs’s fish a few months previously when he was away with England and I’d held onto a key to his house.

We sneaked in at 12.30 at night and set off a confetti cannon in his bedroom. We filmed the whole thing and it was pretty good. As fun as it was, it haunts me a little bit because the fear in Furbs’s eyes and in his voice when I woke him up was scary.

Read more: 10 things to know about George Furbank

What’s the best book you’ve read?

The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman.

What’d you like to achieve outside rugby?

To run a successful business. A coffee shop seems to be the classic rugby thing but I haven’t decided if that’s the area to go into yet.

Most memorable headline you’ve seen about yourself?

“I’m Not Blessed With The Best Genetics”. I said it during an interview and the headline writer picked it out. My dad always winds me up about that.

How would you like to be remembered?

As a good team-mate – someone who fought hard for his team.

Quick fire questions

Last person you phoned: George Furbank. He was running a bit late and wanted me to grab some kit for him.

Last person you texted: My girlfriend, Darcy.

Last photo you took: A whiteboard. It had details of a rehab session on it.

Favourite social network: X. It’s interesting and good for sport and news.

Last app downloaded: LoungeKey. I was trying to get into an airport lounge in Portugal.

Last song you played: On Melancholy Hill by Gorillaz.

Guilty pleasure app: Candy Crush.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.