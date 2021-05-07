These videos show what it means to be picked for the British & Irish touring party

Watch: Players react to Lions selection

Getting picked in a British & Irish Lions squad is the pinnacle for players in England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales – and these videos show just how much it means.

Several clubs captured the moment players from their teams were announced in the Lions party to tour South Africa this summer, with the celebrations of their team-mates emphasising the significance of the achievement.

At Gloucester, there were huge cheers when Scotland centre Chris Harris’s name was read out by Lions chairman Jason Leonard…

It was a similar situation at Glasgow Warriors HQ when scrum-half Ali Price and prop Zander Fagerson were named…

Northampton Saints were training while the squad announcement was taking place so it was the club’s director of rugby Chris Boyd who revealed that Dan Biggar and Courtney Lawes would be part of the squad travelling to South Africa.

Bath’s squad were sitting comfortably to hear Anthony Watson and Taulupe Faletau being selected…

Maro Itoje spoke of the honour of being selected on Twitter, while also looking forward to passing on the responsibility of looking after mascot BIL to the youngest member of the 2021 squad, Louis Rees-Zammit…

These moments are also important to players’ families. Wales hooker Ken Owens will be going on his second tour – to the delight of his son Efan’s class…

Of course, there was also huge disappointment for those players not selected.

Bristol and England tighthead Kyle Sinckler, who toured with the 2017 Lions, was one of the surprise omissions, and he described feeling “gutted” on social media before getting behind those who have been selected…

Harlequins’ Danny Care, who had been in selection discussions at scrum-half, was another quick to show his support for the squad picked…

The Lions deliver emotions at all points of the spectrum – and the tour hasn’t even started yet!

