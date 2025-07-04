The Lions need an 80-minute performance to show progress: British & Irish Lions v Waratahs predictions

The Lions face the Waratahs on Saturday 5 July in Sydney and we predict a comfortable win for the toursits

The British & Irish Lions will continue their tour with a game against the Waratahs and these are Rugby World’s predictions.

After a comfortable win against the Queensland Reds, the Lions have made 14 changes to face the Waratahs on Saturday night.

Blair Kinghorn and Hugo Keenan make their long-awaited debuts in red while Ben White is also in the squad for the first time.

Irish lock Tadhg Beirne captains in the absence of Maro Itoje while Henry Pollock starts at six.

Head coach Andy Farrell has also opted for a 6-2 forwards split on the bench with Marcus Smith playing the utility role.

By virtue of their nature, all Lions teams are strong but this one seems fierce.

The combinations of Saints half-back duo Alex Mitchell and Fin Smith alongside Scotland and Glasgow pair Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones should create a harmonious attacking pattern.

The pack is littered with ballast – the likes of Luke Cowan-Dickie and James Ryan – and skill – Henry Pollock and Ben Earl.

They will combine to put away a sub-par Waratahs team, who struggles through Super Rugby, and set a marker for the tour.

The question will be whether the Lions can produce an 80-minute performance.

So far, the results have come thanks to the wave of heavily artillery the touring side can bring from the bench – overpowering the club teams when they begin to tire.

Farrell will want to see his side dominate from minute one as the same disparity in player power will not exist during the test series.

Opportunities to proved yourself for the test team are running out and this is a great chance to show you have what it takes.

Key details

TV Channel: Sky Sports/Now TV (UK & Ireland), S4C (UK), Stand Sport (Australia), Rugby Pass TV (USA)

Venue: Allianz Stadium, Sydney

Capacity: 42,500

Fun fact: Elton John and Bruno Mars have both performed at the stadium while on tour.

Lions v Waratahs head-to-head

The Lions have been playing New South Wales sides since the first tour back in 1888. So far, the teams have met on 21 occasions since. The Lions have won 16, the Waratahs have won four and there was a draw in 1966.

2013 saw these two sides last meet. A Leigh Halfpenny masterclass guided the tourists to a 47-17 victory.

Where to watch the British & Irish Lions v Waratahs

Want to know how to watch British & Irish Lions v Waratahs wherever you are in the world? Here’s how…

If you are tuning in from the UK or Ireland, the game will be broadcast by Sky Sports and Now TV. For information, visit the Sky website.

You can also watch via Now Sports which offers daily (£14.99) and monthly memberships.

If you want to watch the game safely and securely away from home, you can use a VPN, a piece of software that can change your device’s IP address to make it appear to be in any other country in the world. NordVPN is currently offering 70% off.

British & Irish Lions v Waratahs team news

