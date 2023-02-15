Fantasy Six Nations: Two Scots and one Irish player top individual points

Only one Englishman has made the top 10

Scotland’s Duhan van der Merwe and Finn Russell, along with Ireland’s Hugo Keenan top the Fantasy Six Nations individual points table after two rounds.

Van der Merwe currently sits top after his fantastic two-try showing against England, followed by team-mate Russell who has pushed his way up the rankings with points from the tee, and Keenan rounds off the top three having secured 10 points from his 50:22 against France.

Fantasy Six Nations has returned for the 2023 tournament but there have been some slight adjustments to the rules.

Here’s a quick reminder of how individual ‘rugby player’ points are accumulated:

Honours such as the official Guinness Six Nations Player of the Match earn 15 points for a player’s team but does not contribute to their individual points. All of the top three have secured Player of the Match after two rounds.

1. Duhan van der Merwe – Scotland, 78.8pts

After two rounds of the 2023 Six Nations, Duhan van der Merwe has accumulated the most points following his two tries in the opening weekend. The Edinburgh winger has notched up 78.8pts and currently sits in second for metres carried having gained 253m in the tournament so far. Other point earning stats show the star has made one assist, five line-breaks and four tackles.

After his wonder try against England where he powered through five men, it’s unsurprising that van der Merwe has hoovered up points for defenders beaten.

Van der Merwe was the leading try scorer of the 2021 Championship with five overall, making 472m in the process. This means after only two rounds the winger has already made more than half of the metres than he did the year prior, and continues to be the one of the most popular pick for this year’s tournament.

2. Finn Russell – Scotland, 71.8pts

Russell comes in at second for the most player points with 71.8 – seven points behind the high flying van der Merwe having made 159m so far. The fly-half has also made 18 tackles, one of which has been dominant, and assisted in three tries despite not crossing the whitewash himself.

The Scotsman has nudged five successful conversions and three penalties, while also putting in a lovely 50:22. Russell is joint-top with Johnny Sexton having converted more than any other players so far, but has been pipped for penalties by Italy’s Tommaso Allan and France’s Thomas Ramos who have four each.

3. Hugo Keenan – Ireland, 69.1pts

Sitting 2.7 points behind Russell is Ireland’s Keenan. The fullback has made two line-breaks and more metres than anyone else in the tournament on 291m. He has been defensively solid too with three tackles and one dominant tackle.

Keenan shone in Ireland’s latest game against France with a try and a beautiful 50:22 which has put him as the only Irishman in the top five for player points overall.

Honourable Mentions

4. Jack Willis – England, 66.7pts

Despite only playing one match in the tournament so far, Willis has nipped in just shy of the top three and is the only forward in the top five. Willis was defensively excellent in his comeback against Italy over the weekend, making 20 tackles and one dominant tackle, and also stole possession at the breakdown in the second half earning an extra seven points.

The flanker managed to get on the scoreboard with one try and has made one line-break so far.

5. Kyle Steyn – Scotland, 64.9pts

Steyn comes in fifth having also had a good showing after two rounds. The winger has made nine tackles, one dominant tackle and 129 metres.

He’s shot up the rankings after running in two tries against Wales over the weekend and has collected one try assist. Steyn is joint-top with van der Merwe for line-breaks as he sits comfortably on five.

