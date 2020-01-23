Finn Russell leaves Scotland Six Nations camp after ‘breach of team protocol’

The fly-half could yet miss the entire campaign after this latest set-back
Finn Russell leaves Scotland Six Nations camp after ‘breach of protocols’
After what should best be described as a dour 2019, Scottish rugby was looking to use 2020 and the Six Nations to get back to winning ways. However the side will begin the tournament without talented fly-half Finn Russell, who is set to take no part in preparations for their opener against Ireland and may possibly miss the entire campaign.
The story was broken by regular Rugby World contributor Tom English of BBC Scotland, who revealed that Russell had left the team’s training camp.
It has since been stated by an official SRU spokesperson that: “Stand-off Finn Russell will play no further part in preparations for Scotland’s Six Nations opener against Ireland, having been disciplined for a breach of team protocol during the week’s camp in Edinburgh. He has returned to his club.”
We will update this page with any updates on the situation however it is undoubtedly a set-back ahead of Scotland’s 2020 campaign.
As mentioned above they had a poor 2019 with a rare bright spark coming in the 38-38 draw they had with England to retain the Calcutta Cup at the tail-end of the 2019 Six Nations.
They only won one match at that tournament and went on to lose to Japan and Ireland in the Rugby World Cup, failing to get out of their group.
Scotland fans will want to know more about the infractions that pushed Russell out of camp. In fine attacking form with his club, Racing 92, he is regarded as the creative heartbeat of the team and is a popular member of the squad. In his absence the attentions of the other five nations will now turn to Glasgow ten Adam Hastings.
The fallout from this incident creates yet more pressure on head coach Gregor Townsend. Will he bring Russell back after the Ireland match and, more importantly, how will he set up his side for the Six Nations opener?
