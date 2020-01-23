Finn Russell leaves Scotland Six Nations camp after ‘breach of team protocol’

The fly-half could yet miss the entire campaign after this latest set-back

Finn Russell leaves Scotland Six Nations camp after ‘breach of protocols’

After what should best be described as a dour 2019, Scottish rugby was looking to use 2020 and the Six Nations to get back to winning ways. However the side will begin the tournament without talented fly-half Finn Russell, who is set to take no part in preparations for their opener against Ireland and may possibly miss the entire campaign.

The story was broken by regular Rugby World contributor Tom English of BBC Scotland, who revealed that Russell had left the team’s training camp.

It has since been stated by an official SRU spokesperson that: “Stand-off Finn Russell will play no further part in preparations for Scotland’s Six Nations opener against Ireland, having been disciplined for a breach of team protocol during the week’s camp in Edinburgh. He has returned to his club.”

We will update this page with any updates on the situation however it is undoubtedly a set-back ahead of Scotland’s 2020 campaign.