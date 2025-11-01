How to watch Scotland v USA: TV & streaming info for Murrayfield clash in Autumn Nations Series

Gregor Townsend’s men welcome the Eagles to Scottish Gas Murrayfield

Watch Scotland v United States today, as Gregor Townsend’s team get their autumn campaign underway at Murrayfield.

This in-depth guide tells you everything you need to know to watch every minute of the match wherever you are on the planet, including details of Scotland v USA live streams, TV channels and how you can use a VPN to watch your usual streaming service if you’re travelling overseas.

Scotland v USA: Essential information

– Date: Saturday 1 November 2025

– Kick-off time: 5.40pm GMT (local) / 1.40pm ET / 4.40am AEDT (Sunday)

– Live streams: TNT Sports (UK and Ireland) / Peacock (US)

– Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN’s Black Friday deal

Watch Scotland v USA in the UK

As is the case with every fixture in this year’s Quilter Nations Series, you can watch Scotland v USA on Discovery+ (and the TNT Sports 2 TV channel) in the UK and Ireland. Kick-off for Scotland v USA is 5.40pm GMT on Saturday evening.

A UK subscription to Discovery+ Premium (which is also home to Gallagher PREM rugby, Champions League football and a selection of Premier League matches) will cost you £30.99 per month in the UK. Alternatively, TNT Sports can be added to your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media TV package – costs vary by platform, so check with your provider. Live stream Scotland v USA in the United States US viewers can watch the Men’s Eagles play Scotland on NBC’s Peacock streaming service. You’ll need to sign up for either the Premium service ($10.99 per month) to access the match, though this does also get you access to the rest of the Autumn Nations Series, Premier League soccer, and a selection of top movies and TV shows. Kick-off is 1.40pm ET / 10.40am PT.

Watch Scotland v USA from anywhere

You don’t need to worry about missing Scotland v USA, even if you’re travelling overseas. By using a VPN (or Virtual Private Network), you can avoid the geo-blocking restrictions that might otherwise get in the way of watching your usual streamers when you’re away from home.

This is because VPNs have the useful ability to change your IP address, making your laptop, smartphone or tablet appear to be back home. This means you can still tune into the Murrayfield match, even if you’re thousands of miles away from your sitting room.

The tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide reckon that NordVPN is currently the best VPN available, thanks to its top-notch streaming and security features – not to mention the peace of mind of a 30-day money-back guarantee, and a great deal this Black Friday…

NordVPN Black Friday deal

– 77% off + 3 months FREE

– Unblocks Peacock, Discovery+

Rugby World readers can take advantage of an amazing NordVPN deal throughout the Autumn Nations Series. In this Black Friday promotion, you’ll get up to 77% off two year plans, plus an extra three months thrown in for free. View Deal

More streaming options for Scotland v USA

South Africa: There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream. Kick-off is 7.40pm SAST on Saturday evening.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream. Kick-off is 7.40pm SAST on Saturday evening. Australia: Stan Sport is the home of all the Quilter Nations Series games down under, and it costs $20 per month to add Stan Sport to your base Stan plan (prices for the latter start at $12 per month). Kick-off is a rather antisocial 4.40am AEDT on Sunday morning.

Stan Sport is the home of all the Quilter Nations Series games down under, and it costs $20 per month to add Stan Sport to your base Stan plan (prices for the latter start at $12 per month). Kick-off is a rather antisocial 4.40am AEDT on Sunday morning. New Zealand: Kiwi rugby fans can watch Scotland v USA live streams on Sky Sport NZ. Sky Sport Now subscriptions start at $54.99 per month, but day passes are also available for $29.99. The match gets underway at 6.40am NZDT on Sunday morning.

