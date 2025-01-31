Ireland v England predictions Six Nations 2025: Captains Doris v Itoje

England are desperate for wins while Ireland are aiming for three Six Nations titles in a row

England got one over Ireland at home last year but that defeat didn’t stop the Men in Green winning the Six Nations title. Here are our Ireland v England predictions this time around in Dublin.

Simon Easterby has taken over temporarily while Andy Farrell is on Lions duty but Steve Borthwick knows another morale-boosting win would do him and his England side wonders.

Ireland v England predictions

Alan Pearey, Writer/Chief Sub at Rugby World: Ireland 20-14 England

Not since 2011 have England gone to Dublin for a Six Nations game without Owen Farrell or George Ford in their 23. Marcus Smith is the kingpin now and it was his drop-goal that defeated Ireland last March. Since when only Japan have succumbed to England.

Ireland, the back-to-back champions, would be quite some applecart to turn over. Yet they were far from convincing themselves last autumn. Questions are being asked about an ageing team that is arguably overly reliant on Tadhg Furlong in the scrum – the tighthead is missing again through injury – and Peter O’Mahony – also not in the 23 – in the lineout. Ireland have looked clunky and whereas it took them 14 rucks to fashion a line break 12 months ago, now it’s taking 19.

Still, this is the world’s No 2 team, playing in their Aviva fortress. New England captain Maro Itoje and his troops will need to hit heights that simply haven’t reached of late if they’re to spring a surprise.

Joe Robinson, Editor of Rugby World: Ireland 24-22 England

The only glimmer of hope for England in 2024 was that last-gasp home win against Ireland in the Six Nations – Marcus Smith’s clutch drop-goal providing a result that was very much against all odds. Since then, it’s been a case of good performances, bad results for England.

Taking New Zealand close on three occasions but ultimately losing each Test, going toe-to-toe against South Africa but falling short and a game of basketball against Australia. New captain Maro Itoje will be hoping to inject some life into the team and the selection of the Curry twins suggests a frantic, in-your-face approach to proceedings.

However, Ireland are second in the world for a reason, rarely lose in Dublin and will be mindful of keeping up with France if they are to win a third-consecutive title. Andy Farrell’s British & Irish Lions sabbatical may cause some teething issues but this side is packed with experience and will be gunning to get the job done.It’ll be closer than some might think but Ireland will likely get over the line.

Josh Graham, Deputy Editor of Rugby World: Ireland 14-21 England

Ireland are no longer the force they were. A three-peat would be impressive but seems unlikely and could come unstuck at the first hurdle if Steve Borthwick and England can channel the heroics of 2019, when they inflicted a first Dublin defeat in the Six Nations for six years on Ireland.

Henry Slade was at the front of centre of things with two tries on that day and will need another big showing in midfield alongside Ollie Lawrence. It’s a partnership that Borthwick seems to favour but is yet to really take off. Joe McCarthy’s untimely concussion will give England a lift as they look to impose themselves physically.

It may be just a hunch, but I smell an upset. Ireland failed to impress in the autumn, young Sam Prendergast is a generational talent but he’s still new to the international stage and will be seeing double with two lots of Curry after him.

Kick-off time: 4.15pm GMT – Sat 1 Feb

TV channel: ITV (UK) – How to watch the Six Nations

Venue: Aviva Stadium

Capacity: 51, 700

Ireland v England head-to-head record

2024 Six Nations: England 23-22 Ireland

2023 RWC warm-up: Ireland 29-10 England

2023 Six Nations: Ireland 29-16 England

2022 Six Nations: England 15-32 Ireland

2021 Six Nations: Ireland 32-18 England

Ireland v England team news

IRELAND

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Mack Hansen

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Bundee Aki

11. James Lowe

10. Sam Prendergast

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter

2. Rónan Kelleher

3. Finlay Bealham

4. James Ryan

5. Tadhg Beirne

6. Ryan Baird

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris (captain)

Replacements:

16. Dan Sheehan

17. Cian Healy

18. Thomas Clarkson

19. Iain Henderson

20. Jack Conan

21. Conor Murray

22. Jack Crowley

23. Robbie Henshaw

ENGLAND

15. Freddie Steward

14. Tommy Freeman

13. Ollie Lawrence

12. Henry Slade

11. Cadan Murley

10. Marcus Smith

9. Alex Mitchell

1. Ellis Genge (vice-captain)

2. Luke Cowan-Dickie

3. Will Stuart

4. Maro Itoje (captain)

5. George Martin

6. Tom Curry

7. Ben Curry

8. Ben Earl

Replacements:

16. Theo Dan

17. Fin Baxter

18. Joe Heyes

19. Ollie Chessum

20. Chandler Cunningham-South

21. Tom Willis

22. Harry Randall

23. Fin Smith

