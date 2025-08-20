Is Welsh rugby getting rid of two regions?

The Welsh Rugby Union has announced a controversial plan for the future of the domestic game that could see two regions ditched

Two consecutive Six Nations wooden spoons, a record-breaking 18-match losing streak, slipping to 12th in the world rankings…

It won’t have escaped anyone’s attention that these are dark times for Welsh rugby – something the Welsh Rugby Union is looking to address by taking the “radical step” of halving the number of professional teams in Wales.

As many suspected, the grand slams and World Cup semi-finals of the first Warren Gatland era had masked fundamental problems in the game. The four regions, established in 2003, have struggled to compete in the United Rugby Championship, while the conveyor belt of Welsh talent is not what it once was.

Now the WRU has proposed cutting the four existing professional sides down to two, concentrating the best players in the men’s and women’s games into two teams.

“Change is hard, and this is going to be hard, but I think it will get us to a better place,” said WRU chief executive Abi Tierney at a press conference announcing the proposals.

“We are clear that the current rugby model in Wales is no longer delivering what our game needs, that’s why we’re inviting views on the opportunities for change we’ve put forward.”

Here’s what the proposals could mean for the game in Wales.

What is the Welsh Rugby Union’s plan?

The WRU has proposed cutting the four professional teams in Wales (Cardiff, Dragons, Ospreys and Scarlets) down to two.

According to the BBC, this “optimal” plan has been formulated by director of rugby Dave Reddin, chief executive Abi Tierney and chair Richard Collier-Keywood. It would bring Wales into line with Scotland, which currently has two pro sides in the United Rugby Championship and European competitions: Edinburgh and Glasgow Warriors.

The clubs would have both men’s and women’s sides, with rugby costs funded by the governing body, and be operated under licences – owners and investors would have responsibility for commercial operations. The men’s teams would receive “significantly elevated funding” compared to the current four-team model.

The men’s squads would include 50 players and the women’s 40 players. Both would be predominantly comprised of Welsh-qualified players.

According to earlier BBC reports, the proposals would eventually see the two clubs move to a single training base at a national campus, which would also be home to men’s and women’s academies.

The WRU also plans to improve the standard of Super Rygbi Cymru (the level just below the men’s professional game), and has proposed establishing a senior women’s domestic competition.

Why is the WRU doing this?

The well-documented travails of the men’s international team are just the tip of the iceberg. The four Welsh regions have made a habit of finishing in the bottom half of the United Rugby Championship table, and haven’t won the competition since Scarlets clinched the Pro-14 title (as it was then known) in 2016-17. While Scarlets have qualified for the upcoming European Champions Cup, there was no Welsh representation in last season’s tournament.

Elite players are not coming through the system in the quantities they used to, and finances in the Welsh domestic game are not as healthy as anyone would like. The WRU even had to take control of Cardiff Rugby in April this year, after the club went into temporary administration.

A new Professional Rugby Agreement (PRA), setting out funding arrangements for five years, was agreed in principle in February. This wasn’t finalised in time for a 8 May deadline, however, as both Ospreys and Scarlets opted not to sign. They sought assurances from the WRU that its takeover of Cardiff “will not disproportionally benefit Cardiff and disadvantage the independent clubs”.

Change is clearly needed if Welsh teams are going to re-establish themselves as a force at club and international level. The WRU appears to believe that reducing its professional teams is the way to do it.

“The current rugby system in Wales, which includes national teams, professional clubs, community clubs, academies, universities and schools isn’t delivering consistent success on the field and isn’t currently financially sustainable given the likely investment required, even with the recent actions taken to increase financial resources,” said an WRU statement in July 2025.

“The WRU is therefore considering a more radical strategy focused on maximising investment and reforming the whole structure of professional rugby in Wales, amongst other options.”

What happens next?

A consultation process will begin on Monday 1 September, with a recommendation being sent to the WRU board in mid-October. A final decision is expected by the end of October.

Will any of the current teams continue?

That’s the million-dollar question. As yet the WRU has given no indication of where they want the two clubs to be based or what they’d be called. They reportedly insist that no decisions have been made.

We don’t even know if the two sides in the new structure will be existing regions, or new teams created from scratch – entities representing east and west Wales, for example, as suggested by former Welsh captain Paul Thorburn.

Whatever happens, the WRU are likely to face a battle with the existing clubs to implement their new plans. Dragons’ owners have already put out a statement saying, “Elite rugby must remain in Gwent and Dragons RFC has every reason to continue proudly in its current form.” US-based investor House of Luxury Group has announced plans to purchase a majority stake in Scarlets, while Ospreys are planning to relocate to a redeveloped St Helen’s in Swansea for the 2026-7 season.

It’s hard to imagine many supporters being enamoured with the proposals, either. Club allegiances don’t form overnight and it can’t be assumed that, say, a fan from Newport will suddenly start following a Cardiff-based team or vice versa. Besides, every single one of them will believe their club deserves to survive.

The WRU would have a major job on its hands establishing the two clubs as successful brands, and persuading the public to come out and watch them. After all, fans are every bit as essential to Welsh rugby’s future as elite players.

“We know how emotional rugby is and that people will be hurting when thinking about what this could mean for their team,” said Tierney. “Not everyone is going to be happy but I don’t think carrying on as we are is the right thing for fans either. We had to do something radically different to get us to a better place and that everyone can get behind and we hope people will step out of their corner.”

When are the changes likely to happen?

Wales’ existing Professional Rugby Agreement expires in June 2027, so the earliest the proposals could realistically be implemented is the 2027-28 season. This being Welsh rugby, however, getting there is unlikely to be plain sailing. In other words, even if these plans are approved, expect plenty of bumps along the way.

What would this mean for the URC?

On the face of it, this would mean cutting the league from 16 to 14 teams, meaning significantly fewer games over the course of the season – bad news for clubs and broadcasters alike.

However, the Telegraph has reported that URC bosses are in talks to expand the tournament into the United States, potentially bringing American teams into the fray. They’re also thought to be looking into setting up feeder divisions in Europe and Africa.

