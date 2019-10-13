The all-important showdown in Pool A will play out in Yokohama, despite fears of cancellation after Typhoon Hagibis hit

Japan v Scotland to go ahead at Rugby World Cup

It’s happening – Japan and Scotland get the chance to play for the right to make the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals, in Yokohama.

There were fears the game would be cancelled for safety and logistical reasons, following the arrival of Typhoon Hagibis on Friday. However, after an inspection of the ground and study of local infrastructure, tournament organisers agreed that it was safe to go on with the fixtures. This includes allowing fans into the ground.

In a statement from Rugby World Cup organisers it was said: “The decision was taken following a comprehensive assessment of the venue and associated infrastructure on Sunday morning in partnership with the host city. World Rugby and the Japan Rugby 2019 Organising Committee would like to thank everyone involved for their significant efforts to enable the match to be played as scheduled following one of largest and most powerful typhoons to hit Japan in recent years.

“Fans attending Sunday night’s match are advised to check travel operator information before departing and plan to arrive early as it may take longer than usual to enter the stadium. Fans should also expect a significantly reduced level of spectator service in terms of catering and merchandise sales owing to limitations on venue staff availability as a result of the typhoon.

“To ensure the best-possible fan experience, the decision has been made to allow fans to bring non-alcoholic beverage into the venue for personal consumption. All drinks will be decanted into cups at the point of entry. This change in policy will only be operational for this match. As per the earlier announcement, fans are permitted to bring food into venues for personal consumption.”

On a day of uncertainty, our own Alan Dymock headed to the ground early to see what activity was like at the ground – as well as the below, you can read his full thread starting here.

It is being advised that transport operations throughout Yokohama and beyond will progressively resume normal service through the day. You can find ongoing updates via the @Japan2019_ENG fan information Twitter account.

It was also stated: “As Yokohama International Stadium is located within the engineered flood defences of Yokohama City, there will be significant amounts of water in the surrounding floodplains and river. This is normal and should not alarm fans.”

After a time of understandably high tensions, it’s game on!