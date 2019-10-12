Whether it's on or off, here is everything you need to know on the final group stage match at the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

2019 Rugby World Cup: Japan v Scotland

It may not take place at all. But fingers are crossed that Japan will face Scotland in the final group stage match of the 2019 Rugby World Cup. If it is on, who will come out on top?

Head-to-head

Played – 11

Japan wins – 1

Scotland wins – 10

Most recent meeting – Japan 16-21 Scotland (25 June 2016)

The Scottish toured Japan in 2016 winning on both occasions in reasonably close affairs. The second Test was decided by the boot of Greig Laidlaw who kicked two penalties in the final 10 minutes to ensure victory.

Did You Know?

Scotland need to score four more tournament points than Japan to progress to the quarter-finals – the simplest way being a win that is more than seven points ahead of Japan.

Scotland won all three of their previous World Cup match-ups in 1991, 2003 and 2015, scoring 17 tries and conceding just three.

Japan fly-half Yu Tamura is top scorer of Rugby World Cup 2019 going into the final weekend. Tamura has 40 points to his name and is 12 points ahead of Elton Jantjies of South Africa, in second.

Greig Laidlaw is captain for a fifth time at a Rugby World Cup, matching the Scotland record for David Sole and Bryan Redpath. Laidlaw needs six points to become the third Scot player to score 100 Rugby World Cup points. Gavin Hastings and Chris Paterson did it first.

Scotland’s 34-0 win over Samoa and then 61-0 win over Russia made them the first side to win back-to-back RWC games without conceding a point. Overall they have nilled oppositiom on five occasions in World Cup history – a record.

The Coaches

Japan Coach – Jamie Joseph

“This will be the most significant match (in Japan’s history) and that’s because we’re in a position we’re now top of the table and we’ve got the opportunity to win the pool. If we win on Sunday we go out confidently to the quarter-finals – that’s never ever happened before.

“We know they are a very good rugby team, very experienced, they got a lot of X-factor. It’s a team that Japan’s never beaten before.

“So lots of firsts this weekend: the first chance we have to make the top eight, the first chance to beat Scotland.”

Scotland Coach – Gregor Townsend

“This is a game that a lot of people are looking forward to. It is one of the rare occasions when you get to play a straight shootout for the quarter-finals – with the proviso that we score more than seven points than them. It is a game you dream to be involved in.”

The Squads

Japan: William Tupou; Kotaro Matsushima, Timothy Lafaele, Ryoto Nakamura, Kenki Fukuoka; Yu Tamura, Yutaka Nagare; Keita Inagaki, Shota Horie, Jiwon Koo, Luke Thompson, James Moore, Michael Leitch (captain), Pieter Labuschagne, Kazuki Himeno.

Replacements: Atsushi Sakate, Isileli Nakajima, Asaeli Ai Valu. Uwe Helu, Hendrik Tui, Fumiaki Tanaka, Rikiya Matsuda, Ryohei Yamanaka.

Scotland: Stuart Hogg; Tommy Seymour, Chris Harris, Sam Johnson, Darcy Graham; Finn Russell, Greig Laidlaw (captain); Allan Dell, Fraser Brown, Willem Nel, Grant Gilchrist, Jonny Gray, Magnus Bradbury, Jamie Ritchie, Blade Thomson.

Replacements: Stuart McInally, Gordon Reid, Zander Fagerson, Scott Cummings, Ryan Wilson, George Horne, Pete Horne, Blair Kinghorn.