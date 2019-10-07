Rugby World Cup 2019 braces for Typhoon Hagibis

Weather forecasts suggest a powerful typhoon could hit Japan’s southern island of Kyushu this weekend, potentially jeopardising Rugby World Cup fixtures.

There will be a nervous wait for fans of Ireland, with their side set to play Samoa in their final Pool A match on Saturday at Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium, in Kyushu. The Irish need a bonus-point victory to ensure a place in the quarter-finals. A cancelled fixture could prove disastrous.

In a joint statement, World Rugby and Japan 2019 said of adverse weather conditions: “We are monitoring Typhoon Hagibis, which is currently developing off the south coast of Japan.

“The latest modelling from our weather information experts and the Japan Meteorological Agency, indicates that the typhoon is tracking in a north-westerly direction and could bring high winds and heavy rain to southern Japan on 12 and 13 October.

“While it is too early to determine the exact trajectory and impact, if any, of the typhoon at this early stage, as per previous typhoon warnings, we have a robust contingency programme in place in the event adverse weather looks likely to impact fixtures.

“We will continue to closely monitor this developing situation in partnership with our weather information experts, local authorities, transport providers and the teams, and will provide a further update tomorrow. Fans are advised to monitor official Rugby World Cup channels for any updates.”

Before the competition, it was stated that any games cancelled at the World Cup due to adverse weather conditions will go down as 0-0 draws. However, as a scoreless draw could mean Scotland can leapfrog Ireland if they beat Japan on Sunday, the Irish could miss out on the knock-outs. For this reason, fans will eagerly await finding out what any “robust contingency programme” looks like.

Ireland assistant coach Andy Farrell played down any fears today, saying: “World Rugby has been in touch with us and they’re as keen as we are to get this game played. I believe there is a contingency plan in place, I think there are updates every 24 hours.

“We just get on with our day job and try and prepare as best we can every single day. If you look at the weather forecast it changes the whole time anyway so we probably won’t know until 48 hours or so before kick-off.”

Wales also face Uruguay on the island of Kyushu – in Kumamoto – on Sunday.

A fresh update will come on Tuesday.