Six Nations 2025: All you need to know

The Six Nations returns in January 2025
Six Nations tournaments are a staple in the rugby calendar. It is a yearly competition which reignites old rivalries and the 2025 edition will be no different.
Ireland head into it as defending champions and while last year they came away with the trophy, they did not take the Grand Slam. England were the team to stop them taking the clean sweep after beating them at Twickenham (the stadium is now called Allianz Stadium). Andy Farrell, who will also lead the British and Irish Lions on tour in 2025, will try and guide his team to a third straight title.
France have been their closest rivals for the title in recent years. Stars like Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack have lit up the French side. Dupont is also back in the Six Nations tournament after missing the 2024 competition to concentrate on sevens. Rugby’s A-lister is back and he will be doing what he can to bring the silverware back to France. The team have not won the competition since 2022.
England, Wales, Italy and Scotland also pose threats and will have a say in who lifts the trophy. But when is it and how can fans watch? Here is all the information you need.
Six Nations 2025: Overview
Date: 31 January 2025 – 15 March 2025
Teams: England, Ireland, France, Italy, Wales and Scotland
Defending champions: Ireland
Most titles: England (29 outright wins, 10 shared wins throughout the tournament’s different versions), England (seven since it became the Six Nations in 2000)
First season: The first iteration of the tournament began in 1883 but the competition was changed to the Six Nations in 2000
First title: England (in 1883 and in 2000)
TV coverage: The BBC and ITV will share coverage of the tournament once again this year.
Fixtures
Round One
Friday 31 January 2025
- France v Wales
Stade de France, Paris
Kick-off: 8.15pm GMT / 10.15pm SAST / 6.15am AEST (Saturday) / 9.15am NZDT (Saturday) / 4.15pm ET / 1.15pm PT
Saturday 1 February 2025
- Scotland v Italy
Murrayfield, Edinburgh
Kick-off: 2.15pm GMT / 4.15om SAST / 12.15am AEST (Sunday) / 3.15am NZDT (Sunday) / 10.15am ET / 7.15am PT
- Ireland v England
Aviva Stadium, Dublin
Kick-off: 4.45pm GMT / 6.45pm SAST / 2.45am AEST (Sunday) / 5.45am NZDT (Sunday) / 12.45pm ET / 9.45am PT
Round Two
Saturday 8 February 2025
- Italy v Wales
Stadio Olimpico, Rome
Kick-off: 2.15pm GMT / 4.15om SAST / 12.15am AEST (Sunday) / 3.15am NZDT (Sunday) / 10.15am ET / 7.15am PT
- England v France
Twickenham Stadium, London
Kick-off: 4.45pm GMT / 6.45pm SAST / 3.45am AEDT (Sunday) / 5.45am NZDT (Sunday) / 11.45am ET / 8.45am PT
Sunday 9 February 2025
- Scotland v Ireland
Murrayfield, Edinburgh
Kick-off: 3.00pm GMT / 5.00pm SAST / 1.00am AEST (Monday) / 4.00am NZDT (Sunday) / 11.00am ET / 8.00am PT
Round Three
Saturday 22 February 2025
- Wales v Ireland
Principality Stadium, Cardiff
Kick-off: 2.15pm GMT / 4.15om SAST / 12.15am AEST (Sunday) / 3.15am NZDT (Sunday) / 10.15am ET / 7.15am PT
- England v Scotland
Twickenham Stadium, London
Kick-off: 4.45pm GMT / 6.45pm SAST / 3.45am AEDT (Sunday) / 5.45am NZDT (Sunday) / 11.45am ET / 8.45am PT
Sunday 23 February
- Italy v France
Stadio Olimpico, Roma
Kick-off: 3.00pm GMT / 5.00pm SAST / 1.00am AEST (Monday) / 4.00am NZDT (Sunday) / 11.00am ET / 8.00am PT
Round Four
Saturday 8 March 2025
- Ireland v France
Aviva Stadium
Kick-off: 2.15pm GMT / 4.15om SAST / 12.15am AEST (Sunday) / 3.15am NZDT (Sunday) / 10.15am ET / 7.15am PT
- Scotland v Wales
Murrayfield, Edinburgh
Kick-off: 4.45pm GMT / 6.45pm SAST / 3.45am AEDT (Sunday) / 5.45am NZDT (Sunday) / 12.45pm ET / 9.45am PT
Sunday 9 March 2025
- England v Italy
Twickenham Stadium, London
Kick-off: 3.00pm GMT / 5.00pm SAST / 2.00am AEDT (Monday) / 4.00am NZDT (Monday) / 11.00am ET / 8.00am PT
Round Five
Saturday 15 March 2025
- Italy v Ireland
Stadio Olimpico, Rome
Kick-off: 2.15pm GMT / 4.15om SAST / 12.15am AEST (Sunday) / 3.15am NZDT (Sunday) / 10.15am ET / 7.15am PT
- Wales v England
Principality Stadium, Cardiff
Kick-off: 4.45pm GMT / 6.45pm SAST / 3.45am AEDT (Sunday) / 5.45am NZDT (Sunday) / 12.45pm ET / 9.45am PT
- France v Scotland
Stade de France, Paris
Kick-off: 8.00m GMT / 10.00pm SAST / 6.00am AEST (Saturday) / 9.00am NZDT (Saturday) / 4.00pm ET / 1.00pm PT
TV Coverage
The BBC and ITV will share coverage in the UK during the 2025 tournament. When Scotland or Wales are playing at home the BBC will air those games. When England, France or Italy are at home ITV will cover those fixtures.
For information on how to watch the tournament from around the world, we have a dedicated page here.
Results
This section will be updated as the 2025 tournament progresses.
Squads
This section will be updated when the squads are announced.
Six Nations previous winners
We have a full list, dating back to 1883, of previous winners of the tournament in all of its different forms. But here are the previous winners from the Six Nations, which began in 2000:
2000 – England
2001 – England
2002 – France (Grand Slam)
2003 – England (Grand Slam)
2004 – France (Grand Slam)
2005 – Wales (Grand Slam)
2006 – France
2007 – France
2008 – Wales (Grand Slam)
2009 – Ireland (Grand Slam)
2010 – France (Grand Slam)
2011 – England
2012 – Wales (Grand Slam)
2013 – Wales
2014 – Ireland
2015 – Ireland
2016 – England (Grand Slam)
2017 – England
2018 – Ireland (Grand Slam)
2019 – Wales (Grand Slam)
2020 – England
2021 – Wales
2022 – France (Grand Slam)
2023 – Ireland (Grand Slam)
2024 – Ireland
