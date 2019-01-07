The Six Nations is underway, so take a look at what games are being televised where to make sure you don't miss any of the action

Six Nations TV Coverage 2019: BBC and ITV Matches

The pinnacle of Test rugby, the Six Nations, in the northern hemisphere has rolled around again so to make sure you miss none of the action, Rugby World has compiled an information page with the games and where they will be televised.

Men’s Six Nations

In the Men’s Six Nations Championship the games are shared between BBC and ITV this year. But importantly, it all revolves around who is playing at home.

So, if England, Italy, and Ireland are playing at home, then the game will be televised on ITV.

However, if France, Scotland, and Wales are, then the BBC is televising the match.

In addition, S4C are also showing a number of matches across the senior men’s, women’s and U20 tournaments. All their matches are broadcast in Welsh but some, as stated below, also offer English commentary.

Six Nations TV Coverage 2019: BBC and ITV Matches

Round 1

France v Wales, Friday 1 February, 8pm, Stade de France, BBC/S4C/TV3

Scotland v Italy, Saturday 2 February, 2.15pm, Murrayfield, BBC/TV3

Ireland v England, Saturday 2 February, 4.45pm, Aviva Stadium, ITV/TV3 Round 2

Scotland v Ireland, Saturday 9 February, 2.15pm, Murrayfield, BBC/TV3

Italy v Wales, Saturday 9 February, 4.45pm, Stadio Olimpico, ITV/S4C/TV3

England v France, Sunday 10 February, 3pm, Twickenham Stadium, ITV/TV3 Round 3

France v Scotland, Saturday 23 February, 2.15pm, Stade de France, BBC/TV3

Wales v England, Saturday 23 February, 4.45pm, Principality Stadium, BBC/S4C/TV3

Italy v Ireland, Sunday 24 February, 3pm, Stadio Olimpico, ITV/TV3 Round 4

Scotland v Wales, Saturday 9 March, 2.15pm, Murrayfield, BBC/S4C/TV3

England v Italy, Saturday 9 March, 4.45pm, Twickenham Stadium, ITV/TV3

Ireland v France, Sunday 10 March, 3pm, Aviva Stadium, ITV/TV3 Round 5

Italy v France, Saturday 16 March, 12.30pm, Stadio Olimpico, ITV/TV3

Wales v Ireland, Saturday 16 March, 2.45pm, Principality Stadium, BBC/S4C/TV3

England v Scotland, Saturday 16 March, 5pm, Twickenham Stadium, ITV/TV3

Related:

England Six Nations Squad

Wales Six Nations Squad

Scotland Six Nations Squad

Ireland Six Nations Squad

France Six Nations Squad

Italy Six Nations Squad

Women’s Six Nations

Every England game in the women’s tournament is being televised on Sky Sports, while S4C have some Wales matches.

Round 1

Ireland v England, Friday 1 February, 5pm, Energia Park, Live on Sky Sports

Scotland v Italy, Friday 1 February, 7.35pm, Scotstoun Stadium, Live on BBC ALBA

France v Wales, Saturday 2 February, 9pm, Stadium GGL, Live on S4C

Round 2

Scotland v Ireland, Friday 8 February, 7.35pm, Scotstoun Stadium, Live on RTE/BBC ALBA

Italy v Wales, Saturday 9 February, 8pm, Lecce, Live on BBC Wales

England v France, Sunday 10 February, 12.45pm, Castle Park, Live on Sky Sports

Round 3

Italy v Ireland, Saturday 23 February, 7.30pm, Stadio Lafranchi, Live on RTE

France v Scotland, Saturday 23 February, 9pm, Stadium Metropole

Wales v England, Sunday 24 February, 12.30pm, Cardiff Arms Park, Live on Sky Sports/S4C

Round 4

Scotland v Wales, Friday 8 March, 7.35pm, Scotstoun Stadium, Live on BBC Wales/ALBA

England v Italy, Saturday 9 March, 12.05pm, Sandy Park, Live on Sky Sports

Ireland v France, Saturday 9 March, 7pm, Energia Park, Live on RTE

Round 5

England v Scotland, Saturday 16 March, 7.30, Twickenham Stadium, Live on Sky Sports

Wales v Ireland, Sunday 17 March, 1.30pm, Cardiff Arms Park, Live on S4C/RTE

Italy v France, Sunday 17 March, 1.30pm, Stadio Plebiscito.

Happy watching! Come back to the Rugby World website and social media channels for all the latest news, opinion and gossip on the Six Nations