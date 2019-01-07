The Six Nations is underway, so take a look at what games are being televised where to make sure you don't miss any of the action
Six Nations TV Coverage 2019: BBC and ITV Matches
The pinnacle of Test rugby, the Six Nations, in the northern hemisphere has rolled around again so to make sure you miss none of the action, Rugby World has compiled an information page with the games and where they will be televised.
Men’s Six Nations
In the Men’s Six Nations Championship the games are shared between BBC and ITV this year. But importantly, it all revolves around who is playing at home.
So, if England, Italy, and Ireland are playing at home, then the game will be televised on ITV.
However, if France, Scotland, and Wales are, then the BBC is televising the match.
In addition, S4C are also showing a number of matches across the senior men’s, women’s and U20 tournaments. All their matches are broadcast in Welsh but some, as stated below, also offer English commentary.
Round 1
France v Wales, Friday 1 February, 8pm, Stade de France, BBC/S4C/TV3
Scotland v Italy, Saturday 2 February, 2.15pm, Murrayfield, BBC/TV3
Ireland v England, Saturday 2 February, 4.45pm, Aviva Stadium, ITV/TV3
Round 2
Scotland v Ireland, Saturday 9 February, 2.15pm, Murrayfield, BBC/TV3
Italy v Wales, Saturday 9 February, 4.45pm, Stadio Olimpico, ITV/S4C/TV3
England v France, Sunday 10 February, 3pm, Twickenham Stadium, ITV/TV3
Round 3
France v Scotland, Saturday 23 February, 2.15pm, Stade de France, BBC/TV3
Wales v England, Saturday 23 February, 4.45pm, Principality Stadium, BBC/S4C/TV3
Italy v Ireland, Sunday 24 February, 3pm, Stadio Olimpico, ITV/TV3
Round 4
Scotland v Wales, Saturday 9 March, 2.15pm, Murrayfield, BBC/S4C/TV3
England v Italy, Saturday 9 March, 4.45pm, Twickenham Stadium, ITV/TV3
Ireland v France, Sunday 10 March, 3pm, Aviva Stadium, ITV/TV3
Round 5
Italy v France, Saturday 16 March, 12.30pm, Stadio Olimpico, ITV/TV3
Wales v Ireland, Saturday 16 March, 2.45pm, Principality Stadium, BBC/S4C/TV3
England v Scotland, Saturday 16 March, 5pm, Twickenham Stadium, ITV/TV3
Women’s Six Nations
Every England game in the women’s tournament is being televised on Sky Sports, while S4C have some Wales matches.
Round 1
Ireland v England, Friday 1 February, 5pm, Energia Park, Live on Sky Sports
Scotland v Italy, Friday 1 February, 7.35pm, Scotstoun Stadium, Live on BBC ALBA
France v Wales, Saturday 2 February, 9pm, Stadium GGL, Live on S4C
Round 2
Scotland v Ireland, Friday 8 February, 7.35pm, Scotstoun Stadium, Live on RTE/BBC ALBA
Italy v Wales, Saturday 9 February, 8pm, Lecce, Live on BBC Wales
England v France, Sunday 10 February, 12.45pm, Castle Park, Live on Sky Sports
Round 3
Italy v Ireland, Saturday 23 February, 7.30pm, Stadio Lafranchi, Live on RTE
France v Scotland, Saturday 23 February, 9pm, Stadium Metropole
Wales v England, Sunday 24 February, 12.30pm, Cardiff Arms Park, Live on Sky Sports/S4C
Round 4
Scotland v Wales, Friday 8 March, 7.35pm, Scotstoun Stadium, Live on BBC Wales/ALBA
England v Italy, Saturday 9 March, 12.05pm, Sandy Park, Live on Sky Sports
Ireland v France, Saturday 9 March, 7pm, Energia Park, Live on RTE
Round 5
England v Scotland, Saturday 16 March, 7.30, Twickenham Stadium, Live on Sky Sports
Wales v Ireland, Sunday 17 March, 1.30pm, Cardiff Arms Park, Live on S4C/RTE
Italy v France, Sunday 17 March, 1.30pm, Stadio Plebiscito.
Happy watching! Come back to the Rugby World website and social media channels for all the latest news, opinion and gossip on the Six Nations