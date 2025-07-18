The Lions will find it harder than you think against the Wallabies: British & Irish Lions v Australia 1st Test predictions

Joe Schmidt's Australia will cause more headaches for the Lions than you expect but Andy Farrell's men should have enough power to get the job done

The wait is over. The first Test between the British & Irish Lions and Australia takes place this Saturday at the incredible Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

The first Test in eight years to be played in front of the Sea of Red, Suncorp will be sold out with 52,500 fans feral for one of the pinnacle moments of rugby union.

Andy Farrell’s team have been talking about winning the series in a 3-0 whitewash while Joe Schmidt will be hoping to lead the Wallabies to the most unlikely of upsets.

Read more: Where to watch the Lions v Australia in the first Test

Lions v Australia: 1st Test predictions

Rugby World editor Joe Robinson: British & Irish Lions 23-17 Australia.

As an Aussie in a bar said to me the enough night, “this is Test match footy, mate. Anything can happen!”

The expectation among British & Irish Lions fans, pundits and even the players is that this should be a 3-0 whitewash for the touring side.

Andy Farrell has assembled a squad of “Test Match Animals” built from a foundation of Leinster and Ireland, one of rugby’s epicentres of the last half decade.

Among that squad are world class players like Finn Russell, Jamison Gibson-Park, Dan Sheehan and captain Maro Itoje.

Meanwhile, this Wallabies side is, statistically, the worst home side to face the Lions since the introduction of World Rugby’s rankings.

And to add to that, Schmidt will be without his two most destructive forwards for game 1, Rob Valetini and Will Skelton, both sidelined with injury.

This should be a one-sided win for the Lions and the first step towards a whitewash.

Read more: The Lions XV to start against Australia announced

Yet those words from that random Aussie are still ringing in my ears.

Lions Tours are never simple. If they were, we would not be as interested as we are.

This opening Test match will be closer than you think. Australia have proper players like Joseph Suaalii and Len Ikitau who can do special things. Just ask any English rugby supporter.

Lock Jeremy Williams is a superb defensive lineout operator and Fraser McReight will be relishing the breakdown battle – two areas where the Lions have shown weakness.

Plus, head coach Joe Schmidt is as wise as an international coach can be. He will have a trick or six up his sleeve.

So do not be surprised when this first Test goes down to the final few exchanges on Saturday night.

Yes, I still think the Lions will win.

Size will be the difference, I feel. The raw power of the Lions, especially the bench with Andrew Porter, Ollie Chessum and Bundee Aki, will eventually wear the Aussies down.

But the Lions will be set a few challenging equations through the 80 and have to win the match the hard way.

British & Irish Lions v Australia 1st Test details

Read more: All you need to know about the British & Irish Lions tour of Australia

TV Channel: Sky Sports/Now TV (UK & Ireland), S4C (UK), Stand Sport (Australia), Rugby Pass TV (USA)

Related: How to watch the British & Irish Lions wherever you are in the world!

Venue: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Capacity: 52,500

Fun fact: The Suncorp Stadium sits on Castelmaine Street, Brisbane and neighbours the Castelmaine Four XXXX brewery.

British & Irish Lions v Australia Head-to-Head

This will be the 24th occasion in which the British & Irish Lions have face Australia in a Test match.

The first was on the 1899 tour to Australia. On 24 June at the Sydney Cricket Ground in front of 28,000 fans, Australia beat the Lions 13-3.

The record since has been dominated by the tourists who have won 17 of the 23 games so far. Australia have taken the other six while there have been no draws.

Interestingly, Australia have faced the Lions on eight occasions in Brisbane and have lost every time.

Lions wins: Seventeen (17)

Draws: Zero (0)

Australia wins: Six (6)

How to watch the British & Irish Lions v Australia

Here is how to watch the British & Irish Lions v Australia in the opening Test match this Saturday.

If you are in the UK or Ireland, the game will be broadcast by Sky Sports and Now TV. For information, visit the Sky website.

You can also watch via Now Sports which offers daily (£14.99) and monthly memberships.

If you are on holiday or on the move and want to watch the game, you can use a VPN, a piece of software that can change your device’s IP address to make it appear to be in any country in the world. NordVPN is currently offering 70% off.

British & Irish Lions v Australia team news

Andy Farrell named his first Test squad for the British & Irish Lions on Thursday.

The big news was that England’s Tom Curry had won the race for the seven jersey with Tadhg Beirne at six and Jack Conan at eight.

With Ben Earl and Ollie Chessum on the bench, it saw no room for in-form Jac Morgan, Henry Pollock or Josh Van der Flier in the squad.

Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones start in the centres while Ellis Genge and Tadhg Furlong get the nod at prop.

Read more: All the latest team news from the British & Irish Lions

As for Australia, they are missing forward duo Rob Valetini and Will Skelton through injury.

Joe Schmidt has also opted to give 22-year-old Epsom College-educated Tom Lynagh the fly-half jersey, son of legendary Wallabie Michael Lynagh.

Harry Wilson captains the side from number 8 while James Slipper starts at loosehead with dynamic ball carrier Angus Bell on the bench.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.