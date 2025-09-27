This record-breaking tournament comes to a spectacular close at Twickenham Stadium.

Watch Canada v England as the two top sides in the world rankings meet in a tantalising Women’s Rugby World Cup final.

This guide explains how to watch the tournament’s conclusion online, on TV and from anywhere, including options to watch for free if you’re in the UK, Canada, Ireland or Australia – as well as details of how you can use a VPN to watch your usual streaming service if you’re travelling overseas this weekend. Scroll down to the end of the article for a match preview, team line-ups and officials.

How to watch Canada v England: Key information

Are there any FREE Women’s Rugby World Cup final live streams?

Yes, there are several places you can watch Canada v England for free, including:

United Kingdom: In the UK, Canada v England is available on both terrestrial channel BBC One and streaming service BBC iPlayer. Both options are free to use but remember that you need a current TV Licence to watch/stream live television in the UK. You also need to complete a simple registration to access the iPlayer platform. Coverage starts at 3.00pm BST on Saturday afternoon, ahead of the 4.00pm kick-off.

Canada: Kévin Rouet's team have been a revelation this tournament, so it feels appropriate that everybody back home can watch their second World Cup final appearance for free. For the first time in the tournament, the match will be live on CTV2 and the CTV streaming service. The match gets underway at 11.00am ET/8.00am PT.

Ireland: Rugby fans in Ireland can watch the Women's Rugby World Cup final for free via RTÉ Player. You can stream through the app or the in-browser player, and no sign-up is required. Viewers who prefer to go old school can also tune in on terrestrial channel RTÉ2. However you're watching, the match kicks off at 4.00pm IST.

Australia: It's great news for rugby fans down under, because this big Canada v England clash is available for free on Channel 9 and its 9Now streaming service. You'll be burning the midnight oil for this one, though, as kick-off is 1.00am AEST early on Sunday morning.

Luckily, there’s no need to worry about missing the culmination of this scintillating tournament if you’re travelling overseas this weekend. Residents of the UK, Canada, Ireland and Australia can watch their usual free streaming service by making use of good VPN. Find out how below.

Stream Canada v England from anywhere

It’s arguably the biggest match in the history of women’s rugby and you won’t have to miss it, even if you’re a long way from your usual TV services this weekend. By using a VPN (or Virtual Private Network), you can avoid the geo-blocking restrictions that might otherwise get in the way of watching your usual streamers when you’re in another country.

This is because VPNs have the useful ability to change your IP address, making your laptop, smartphone or tablet appear to be back home. This means you can tune into Women’s Rugby World Cup fixtures even when you’re thousands of miles away from your sofa, tuning in from the other side of the world. VPNs can also improve your online security when you’re out and about.

There are plenty of VPNs you can buy, but the tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide both believe that NordVPN is the best in the world.

70% off + 3 months FREE

Rugby World readers can take advantage of an amazing NordVPN deal ahead of the Women’s Rugby World Cup final. Not only can you get a 70% discount on two-year plans but you get another three months thrown in for free. View Deal More streaming options for Women’s Rugby World Cup final 2025 Canada: In addition to the CTV broadcast, Canadian fans can watch their team in Women’s Rugby World Cup action via TSN – TSN1 and 4, TSN.ca and the TSN app will all host coverage of the match. The standard TSN subscription starts at $24.99 per month, and that includes TSN+. The big kick-off is at 11.00am ET / 8.00am PT.

United States: Canada v England is on Paramount+ in the US. Prices start from $7.99 per month, and you can try before you buy with a seven-day free trial. The action starts at 11.00am ET / 8.00am PT.

New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ has the rights to the Women's Rugby World Cup final in New Zealand. You can subscribe to Sky Sport Now from $54.99 per month, but day passes are also available for $29.99. You can also watch Rugby Championship matches, Premier League football and loads more. Don't forget that the clocks go forward an hour early on Sunday morning, so kick-off is 4.00am NZDT.

Australia: In addition to Channel 9's coverage, you can watch Canada v Red Roses live streams ad-free on Stan Sport. It costs $20 per month to add Stan Sport to your base Stan plan. (Prices for the latter start at $12 per month.)

In addition to Channel 9’s coverage, you can watch Canada v Red Roses live streams ad-free on Stan Sport. It costs $20 per month to add Stan Sport to your base Stan plan. (Prices for the latter start at $12 per month.) South Africa: Subscription service SuperSport is the place to go to watch the Women’s Rugby World Cup in South Africa. You can tune in via DStv or streaming.

Canada v England match preview

Thirty-one matches down, one to go. Five weeks after England and the United States kicked off the biggest ever Women’s Rugby World Cup in Sunderland, the tournament closes with a Twickenham final watched by the largest crowd in the history of women’s rugby.

It’s poised to be a fitting conclusion to the competition, contested by the two top teams in the world rankings. For the Red Roses – on a record-breaking winning streak since winning the 2022 final to New Zealand – anything less than victory will be a disappointment. Even so, the home fans are still waiting for a truly vintage performance, with the scoreline of their 35-17 victory over France not telling the full story of a match that was unbearably tight at half time. Indeed, it would have been a lot closer were it not for a couple of moments of magic from reigning world player of the year Ellie Kildunne.

Canada, meanwhile, have arguably been the team of the tournament, with head coach Kévin Rouet inspiring an enthralling brand of flowing rugby. They were particularly impressive in their 34-19 semi-final win against the Black Ferns, putting in an 80-minute performance that took the World Cup holders by surprise. It’ll be intriguing to see what happens when they come up against the favourites at a very biased Twickenham: as England boss John Mitchell put it after their semi, “Canada are playing great rugby. We are playing very effective rugby.”

Both teams have named unchanged matchday 23s for this must-watch game. England’s Meg Jones and Canada’s Sophie de Goede are also both in the running for world player of the year, which will be announced after the final.

Women’s Rugby World Cup line-ups and officials

Canada

Julia Schell, Alysha Corrigan, Florence Symonds, Alex Tessier (captain), Asia Hogan-Rochester, Taylor Perry, Justine Pelletier; McKinley Hunt, Emily Tuttosi, DaLeaka Menin, Sophie de Goede, Courtney O’Donnell, Caroline Crossley, Karen Paquin, Fabiola Forteza

Replacements:

Gillian Boag, Brittany Kassil, Olivia DeMerchant, Tyson Beukeboom, Laetitia Royer, Gabrielle Senft, Olivia Apps, Shoshanah Seumanutafa

England

Ellie Kildunne, Abby Dow, Megan Jones, Tatyana Heard, Jess Breach, Zoe Harrison, Natasha Hunt; Hannah Botterman, Amy Cokayne, Maud Muir, Morwenna Talling, Abbie Ward, Zoe Aldcroft (captain), Sadia Kabeya, Alex Matthews

Replacements:

Lark Atkin-Davies, Kelsey Clifford, Sarah Bern, Rosie Galligan, Maddie Feaunati, Lucy Packer, Holly Aitchison, Helena Rowland

Hollie Davidson of Scotland has the honour of refereeing her second successive Women’s Rugby World Cup final, assisted by Aimee Barrett-Theron (South Africa) and Clara Munarini (Italy). Ireland’s Leo Colgan is the TMO.

