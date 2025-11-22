Can the Wallabies pull off a shock in Joe Schmidt’s final match in charge?

Watch France v Australia, as two sides who’ve had disappointing Quilter Nations Series campaigns attempt to end their November on a high.

This in-depth guide tells you everything you need to know to watch every minute of this Saturday night game in Paris, including details of how fans in France can watch France v Wallabies live streams for free. We also explain how you can use a VPN to watch your usual streaming service if you’re travelling overseas.

Read more: For details of other Quilter Nations Series matches, check out our in-depth guide to watching the Autumn Internationals around the world.

France v Australia: Key facts

How to watch France v Australia for free

If you’re in France on Saturday, you can watch France v South Africa live streams for free on TF1 and the TF1+ streaming service. Kick-off is at 9.10pm CET.

Stream France v Wallabies in Australia

You don’t have to get up ridiculously early to watch the Wallabies’ last game of 2025, because France v Australia kicks off at 7.10am AEDT on Sunday morning. You can watch every pass, kick and tackle on Stan Sport – it costs $20 per month to add Stan Sport to your base Stan plan ($12 per month).

Travelling overseas over the weekend? A VPN can help you watch your usual streaming platform from anywhere. Keep reading to find out more…

How to watch France v Australia from anywhere

Even if you’re travelling overseas this weekend, you don’t need to worry about missing out on your usual France v Australia live stream. With the help of a handy piece of software called a VPN (or Virtual Private Network) , you can avoid the geo-blocking restrictions that might otherwise get in the way your weekend rugby viewing.

VPNs can do loads of useful things – including improving your online security – and one of them is allowing you to change the IP address of your laptop, smartphone or tablet. This means your device can appear to be back home, even when you’re on the other side of the world, allowing you to dive into the rugby action, even when you’re in the midst of an overseas adventure.

The tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide rate NordVPN as world number one, thanks to its top-of-the-table streaming and security features. You also get the peace of mind of a 30-day money-back guarantee, and a great deal this Black Friday…

NordVPN Black Friday deal

– 77% off + 3 months FREE

– Unblocks TF1+, Peacock, Discovery+

Rugby World readers can take advantage of an amazing NordVPN deal throughout the Autumn Nations Series. In this Black Friday promotion, you’ll get up to 77% off two year plans, plus an extra three months thrown in for free. View Deal

Where to watch France v Australia in the UK As is the case with all of this year’s Autumn Internationals, you can watch a France v Australia live stream on Discovery+ and TNT Sports in the UK. Coverage on TNT Sports 1 starts at 8.00pm GMT, with the match getting underway at 8.10pm. A UK subscription to Discovery+ Premium (which is also home to Gallagher PREM rugby, Champions League football and a selection of Premier League matches) will cost you £30.99 per month in the UK. Alternatively, TNT Sports can be added to your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media TV package – costs vary by platform, so check with your provider. Other viewing options for France v Australia

United States: US viewers can watch every Autumn Nations Series match on NBC’s Kick-off for France v Australia is 3.10pm ET / 12.10pm PT on Saturday afternoon. You’ll need to sign up for either the Premium service ( $10.99 per month ) or Premium Plus ($16.99 per month). Beyond the rugby, both services get you access to Premier League soccer, as well as a selection of top movies and TV shows. Peacock streaming service.

US viewers can watch every Autumn Nations Series match on NBC’s South Africa: SuperSport

New Zealand: Kiwi rugby fans can watch France v Australia live streams on Sky Sport NZ. Sky Sport Now subscriptions start at $54.99 per month, but day passes are available for $29.99. The match gets underway at 9.10am NZDT on Sunday morning.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.

Recommended videos for you

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.