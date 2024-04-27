Watch France v England: How to live stream the 2024 Women’s Six Nations decider

Which of the top teams in the Women's Six Nations will win a grand slam? Watch a France v England live stream to find out.

It’s all been building up to this. The final game of the Women’s Six Nations 2024 sees the two top teams battling it out in Bordeaux, with the championship and a grand slam up for grabs. Will the Red Roses win their sixth title in a row, or can Les Bleues crash the party? Watch a France v England live stream to find out.

This article explains how to watch the Women’s Six Nations decider, including options to watch for free in the UK. UK residents can tune in for free on BBC iPlayer, but don’t worry if you’re away from home this afternoon – British fans can use a VPN to watch France v England for free from abroad.

Scroll down to find out how to watch the action as it happens. For viewing options to watch an France v England live stream from overseas, check out our guide to watching the Women’s Six Nations Championship from anywhere.

Can I watch a France v England live stream for free?

If you live in the UK, then you’ll be pleased to know the answer is yes. Every match of the Women’s Six Nations 2024 is available FOR FREE on the BBC iPlayer streaming service, including the eagerly anticipated France v England live stream. The match will also be broadcast live on BBC One, and the BBC Sport website and app.

If you live in Ireland you can watch the match for free on Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Player, while viewers in France can tune in via France 2 and France TV.

What time can I watch a France v England live stream?

The match kicks off at Stade Chaban-Delmas in Bordeaux at 4:45pm BST this afternoon. UK coverage on BBC One and BBC iPlayer gets underway at 4:20pm. Irish coverage on Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Player starts at 4:30pm.

What if I’m away from home today?

If you’re a UK resident abroad on holiday or for work this afternoon, you can still watch a France v England live stream.

Geo-blocking restrictions mean you won’t be able to access your usual BBC iPlayer service from abroad, but this doesn’t have to prevent you from watching the game. By using a VPN, or Virtual Private Network – a smart, legal piece of software that allows you to change your IP address – you can make your computer appear to be back home. In other words, you’ll be able watch your usual streaming services as if you were sitting on your sofa in front of the TV.

The experts at TechRadar are big fans of ExpressVPN. Not only is it easy to use, it also provides excellent online privacy, while allowing you to watch on several devices at once. And as if that wasn’t enough, it currently offers three months extra for free when you sign up, and a 30-day money back guarantee. Don’t forget, though, that Brits will still need a valid UK TV Licence to watch their usual France v England live stream from abroad.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

