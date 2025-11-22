The Azzurri wrap up their Quilter Nations Series against South American opposition

Watch Italy v Chile, as the Azzurri welcome the South American World Cup qualifiers to Genoa for a rare outing against a Tier 1 nation.

This in-depth guide tells you everything you need to know to watch every minute of this Saturday night match, including details of how fans in Italy can watch Italy v Chile live streams for free. We also explain how you can use a VPN to watch your usual streaming service if you’re travelling overseas.

Italy v Chile: Key details

How to watch Italy v Chile for free

In Italy this weekend? Then you can watch an Italy v Chile live stream for FREE via state broadcaster RAI. The match is available on both the Rai Play streaming service and the Rai Sport broadcast channel.

Travelling overseas? There’s no need to worry about missing out on your usual streaming service, thanks to the wonders of a VPN. Find out more below.

How can I watch Italy v Chile if I’m away from home?

When you’re working out what to pack on your next overseas jaunt, a VPN (or Virtual Private Network) should be near the top of your list.

While geo-restrictions can prevent you from watching your usual streaming services when you’re abroad, a VPN has the handy ability to change the IP address of your device. This means that your smartphone, tablet or laptop can appear to be back in your home country, even if you’re on an adventure on the other side of the world. That’s not all these miraculous pieces of kit can do, either, because they’re a godsend for improving your online security – great for peace of mind when you’re using an unfamiliar internet connection.

Where can I watch Italy v Chile in the UK? You can watch an Italy v Chile live stream on Discovery+ and TNT Sports in the UK. Coverage on TNT Sports 4 starts at 8.00pm GMT, ahead of the 8.10pm kick-off. A UK subscription to Discovery+ Premium (which is also your destination for Gallagher PREM rugby, Champions League football and a selection of Premier League matches) will cost you £30.99 per month in the UK. Alternatively, TNT Sports can be added to your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media TV package – costs vary by platform, so check with your provider.

Are there other viewing options for Italy v Chile?

United States: US viewers can watch Italy v Chile on the You’ll need to sign up for either the Premium service ( $10.99 per month ) or Premium Plus ($16.99 per month). Kick-off is 3.10pm ET / 12.10pm PT on Saturday afternoon. Peacock streaming service, which also gives you access to Premier League soccer.

US viewers can watch Italy v Chile on the Australia: Stan Sport is the home of all the Quilter Nations Series games down under, and it costs $20 per month to add Stan Sport to your base Stan plan (prices for the latter start at $12 per month). Kick-off for Italy v Chile is 7.10am AEDT on Sunday morning.

Stan Sport is the home of all the Quilter Nations Series games down under, and it costs $20 per month to add Stan Sport to your base Stan plan (prices for the latter start at $12 per month). Kick-off for Italy v Chile is 7.10am AEDT on Sunday morning. New Zealand: Kiwi rugby fans can watch Italy v Chile live streams on Sky Sport NZ. Sky Sport Now subscriptions start at $54.99 per month, but day passes are available for $29.99. The match gets underway at 9.10am NZDT on Sunday morning, so ideal breakfast time viewing.

Kiwi rugby fans can watch Italy v Chile live streams on Sky Sport NZ. Sky Sport Now subscriptions start at $54.99 per month, but day passes are available for $29.99. The match gets underway at 9.10am NZDT on Sunday morning, so ideal breakfast time viewing. South Africa: SuperSport You’ll need to head forto watch Italy v Chile live streams in South Africa. The service is available via DStv or streaming, and kick-off is 10.10pm SAST on Saturday night.

