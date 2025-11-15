On paper there should be very little to choose between these two sides

Watch Scotland v Argentina as Gregor Townsend’s side try to bounce back from last week’s narrow defeat to the All Blacks.

This guide will tell you everything you need to know to watch this Murrayfield clash, featuring details of television channels and streaming options around the world.

We also explain how you can use a VPN to watch your usual TV services from abroad.

Scotland v Argentina: Key information

Stream Scotland v Argentina in the UK and Ireland

Rugby fans based in the UK or Ireland can watch Scotland v Argentina on TNT Sports 1. Coverage starts at 2.30pm GMT ahead of the 3.10pm kick-off.

There are several options for watching TNT Sports in the UK. Discovery+ Premium will cost you £30.99 per month in the UK. TNT Sports can also be added to your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media TV package, though costs do vary by platform so check with your provider for details.

If you’re in Ireland, meanwhile, you can subscribe to TNT Sports through Sky, Now, EE, Virgin Media and Vodafone – again, prices vary by platform, so check with your provider.

Watch Scotland v Argentina from anywhere

Being overseas this weekend doesn’t mean you have to miss a second of the Autumn Internationals action. By bringing a VPN (or Virtual Private Network) into play, you can avoid the geo-blocking restrictions that might otherwise get in the way of watching your usual streamers when you’re in another country.

This isn’t witchcraft. Instead it’s the result of a VPN’s useful ability to change your IP address, making your laptop, smartphone or tablet appear to be back home. This means you can tune into the game, even when you’re thousands of miles away from your sitting room. A good VPN also comes with the added benefit of improving your online security, which is great news if you’re browsing from an unfamiliar hotel or bar.

Scotland v Pumas live streams in the United States Peacock, NBC Universal’s streaming service, is showing all of this year’s Autumn Nations Series matches, including Scotland v Argentina. Kick-off is 10.10am ET / 7.10am PT on Sunday morning. You’ll need a subscription to either the Premium service ($10.99 per month) or Premium Plus ($16.99 per month) to access the rugby. Both options also offer Premier League soccer, and loads of blockbuster movies and TV shows. Watch Scotland v Argentina in South Africa SuperSport holds the Scotland v Argentina rights in South Africa. The final Quilter Nations Series match of the weekend kicks off at 5.10pm SAST on Sunday evening. SuperSport packages are available via DStv or streaming. Stream Scotland v Argentina in Australia Stan Sport is showing Scotland v Argentina live streams ad-free early on Monday morning – kick-off is 2.10am AEDT. It costs AU$20 a month to add Stan Sport to a general Stan plan (AU$12 a month). Watch Scotland v Argentina in New Zealand Kiwi rugby fans can watch Scotland v Argentina live streams via Sky Sport NZ. The match kicks off at 4.10am NZDT on Monday morning, however, so you might want to tell your boss you’re coming in to work late. You can subscribe to Sky Sport Now from $54.99 per month, but day passes are available for $29.99. This also gets you access to Six Nations rugby, Premier League soccer and loads more.