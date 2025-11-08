Wales host the Pumas as the Steve Tandy era kicks off in Cardiff

Watch Wales v Argentina as the hosts kick-off a new era under incoming head coach Steve Tandy.

This guide will tell you everything you need to know to watch this Cardiff clash, featuring details of television channels and streaming options around the world – including details of how fans in the UK can watch Wales v Argentina live streams for free.

We also explain how you can use a VPN to watch your usual TV services from abroad.

Wales v Argentina: Key information

How to watch Wales v Argentina for FREE in the UK

As with all of Wales’ home games this autumn, Wales v Argentina is available to watch for free on the BBC iPlayer streaming service as well as S4C and S4C Clic. Coverage starts at 2.30pm GMT ahead of the 3.10pm kick-off and commentary is in Welsh in all cases.

If you want to watch the match in English you’ll need to head to TNT Sports, where the match is available on both the TNT Sports 1 TV channel and the Discovery+ streaming platform (£30.99 per month).

Going to be away from home this weekend? A VPN can help you watch your usual streaming services, even when you’re overseas. Read on to find out more…

Watch Wales v Argentina from anywhere

You don’t need to worry about missing any of Sunday’s rugby action, even if you’re travelling overseas. By using a VPN (or Virtual Private Network), you can avoid the geo-blocking restrictions that might otherwise get in the way of watching your usual streamers when you’re in another country.

This is because VPNs have the useful ability to change your IP address, making your laptop, smartphone or tablet appear to be back home. This means you can tune into the big match, even when you’re thousands of miles away from your sitting room. A good VPN has the added benefit of improving your online security, which is great news if you’re browsing from an unfamiliar hotel or bar.

There are plenty of VPNs out there, but the tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide both believe that NordVPN is top of the world rankings, thanks to its top-notch streaming and security features. Not convinced? You also get a 30-day money-back guarantee, and a great deal this Black Friday…

Wales v Pumas live streams in the United States Peacock, NBC Universal’s streaming service, is showing all of this year’s Autumn Nations Series matches, including Wales v Argentina. Kick-off is 10.10am ET / 7.10am PT on Sunday morning. You’ll need a subscription to either the Premium service ($10.99 per month) or Premium Plus ($16.99 per month) to access the rugby. Both options also offer Premier League soccer, and loads of blockbuster movies and TV shows. Watch Wales v Argentina in South Africa SuperSport is usually the main destination for rugby in South Africa, and Wales v Argentina is no exception. This game kicks off at 5.10pm SAST on Sunday evening. SuperSport packages are available via DStv or streaming. Stream Wales v Argentina in Australia Stan Sport is showing Wales v Argentina live streams ad-free this weekend. It costs AU$20 a month to add Stan Sport to a general Stan plan (AU$12 a month). You’ll be staying up late for this one, however, because the game kicks off at 2.10am AEDT on Monday morning. Watch Wales v Argentina in New Zealand Night owl rugby fans in New Zealand can watch Wales v Argentina live streams via Sky Sport NZ. The match kicks off at 4.10am NZDT on Monday morning. You can subscribe to Sky Sport Now from $54.99 per month, but day passes are available for $29.99. This also gets you access to Six Nations rugby, Premier League soccer and loads more.