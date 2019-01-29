What Is The Wooden Spoon?

The Wooden Spoon is metaphorical prize for the team who finishes last in the Six Nations.

It is much like the fabled Lanterne Rouge in the Tour de France, where the rider who finishes last but still completes the tour is honoured. However, unlike the example from the world’s most famous cycling competition, there is no physical prize handed over to the dead-last side in the Six Nations.

Related: Ireland win the Six Nations

As legend would have it, the original practice of handing out ‘Wooden Spoons’ comes from Cambridge University where they were awarded to the student with the lowest mark in the mathematics tripos, during the 19th century. According to the tales, the spoons would vary in size over time. It is uncertain how the tradition was adopted in rugby.