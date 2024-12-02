If the British & Irish Lions played tomorrow, this is who we would pick…

With the Autumn Nations Series settled, Rugby World editor Joe Robinson picks his current British & Irish Lions XV if they played tomorrow

If the British & Irish Lions played Australia in the first Test tomorrow, this is the starting XV I would select.

This statement comes with caveats. Firstly, this is an imaginary fixture, they are not playing tomorrow. Nor am I Lions head coach Andy Farrell. This team is based off what I have seen from England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales over the past month in the Autumn Nations Series.

So don’t worry if I’ve excluded your favourite player, it’s ok. Farrell’s not reading this and copying my homework.

This also means I have avoided players currently on the sidelines. For example, Ireland front-row duo Tadhg Furlong and Dan Sheehan are not fit so are not selected. In an ideal world, they both probably make the XV. There is also no space for players who have just returned to the fold, like England scrum-half Alex Mitchell.

Below, our starting XV comprises of six Scots, six Irish, three English and zero Welshmen. Here’s who and why…

Current British & Irish Lions XV: RW picks…

The Backs

15. Blair Kinghorn (Scotland): Since joining Toulouse in 2023, Blair Kinghorn’s game has skyrocketed. Having played fly-half at Test level, Kinghorn was the perfect second receiver this autumn, dropping in when Finn Russell was unavailable, ensuring the attack remained on the front foot. Bar Beauden Barrett, Kinghorn is the best in the world at this role and is our Lions 15.

14. Darcy Graham (Scotland): England’s Immanuel Feyi-Waboso will most likely occupy this jersey next summer but a word for Darcy Graham who had a sublime Autumn Nations Series. A winger’s winger, able to score your half-chances.

13. Huw Jones (Scotland): One half of the Huwipulotu centre partnership for Scotland and Glasgow Warriors, Jones and Sione Tuipulotu are arguably the world’s best midfield duo on current form, alongside Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel of South Africa. I once played Jones aged 10 so I also want to say I’ve played against a British & Irish Lion.

12. Sione Tuipulotu (Scotland, captain): In my team, Sione Tuipulotu is the first name on the team sheet and captain. Having seen his spicy afters with Australia’s Joseph Suaalii and Tom Wright against the Wallabies, I’m in no doubt this man is the right man to lead the Lions next summer. Proper, proper player.

11. Ollie Sleightholme (England): England winger Ollie Sleightholme lowkey had an impressive autumn with well-taken tries against Australia and Japan. A poacher with an eye for the try line, we like how Sleightholme goes about getting things done. He also has raw speed which is always a winger’s biggest attribute.

10. Finn Russell (Scotland): Toss a coin between Finn Russell and Marcus Smith at the moment, I think both have proven they can start in the No 10 jersey next summer. The issue for me is whether there is space for Russell and Smith in a 23 – do you need a more sensible head to balance the flair? For me, I’d back them both to get the job done.

9. Jamison Gibson-Park (Ireland): Not at his best this autumn but still the best scrum-half from the Home Nations. The Lions No 9 jersey is the most open right now, nobody has really made it their own. Gibson-Park is probably leading the way but Alex Mitchell (England), Tomos Williams (Wales) and Ben White (Scotland) can all fancy their chances should they have a class Six Nations…

The Forwards

8. Caelan Doris (Ireland): Andy Farrell’s Ireland captain will fancy his chances of being made Lions skipper we reckon. In our team, we want him to forget the armband and crack on with what he does best – carrying the ball over the gainline, smashing people in the tackle, winning turnovers and giving work-rate.

7. Josh van der Flier (Ireland): Genuinely wild that the 2022 World Rugby Men’s Player of the Year has never been a Lion – having been overlooked in 2017 and 2021. Now back in fine form, I’m bringing in Van der Flier as my annoying, ball-winning openside who is likely to go on and have a Player of the Series effect on the tour.

6. Chandler Cunningham-South (England): A controversial pick but I’m backing it on the basis of the opposition. Cunningham-South is an effective ball carrier with soft handling skills, a solid lineout option and incredibly athletic in defence. Just the kind of guy you need against Australia’s combative, buzzy back-row.

5. Tadhg Beirne (Ireland): From the school of oversized blindsides moonlighting in the second-row, we would forgo some ballast at lock to prioritise clever lineout operator and crisp ball-handler Beirne as a ‘fourth’ back-rower willing to provide ball to that electric backline. This autumn he banked 41 tackles, three turnovers and 60 rucks hit, proper work-rate.

4. Joe McCarthy (Ireland): Completing an all-Irish row, Joe McCarthy pips Maro Itoje and George Martin to the punch, all of whom we expect to be picked next summer. McCarthy gives the vibe of that incredibly annoying second-rower you play against on a Saturday who just messes everything up, his absurd limbs clumsily smashing into anything within a metre radius – the sign of an effective lock.

3. Zander Fagerson (Scotland): With seven penalties won at the scrum for Scotland in the autumn, Fagerson has proven he can do what all the best tight-head props do – dominate the scrum. He also contributes massively around the park – his ruck hit rate being the highest of any front-row forward. It will be a great battle between Fagerson and Tadhg Furlong for the tight-head spot next summer.

2. Jamie George (England): You learn a lot about people in the face of adversity. England had a tough time both on and off the pitch this autumn yet the whole way through captain Jamie George carried himself with incredible poise. He was also effective with the darts banking a 97% success rate at line out time. Our current Lions hooker.

1. Andrew Porter (Ireland): Scotland’s Pierre Schoeman is putting real stress on this position but we think Andrew Porter has the edge at loosehead. Immensely strong, Porter is growing a bit of aura around him that is invaluable in the Test arena.

Replacements: 16. Dewi Lake (Wales), 17. Pierre Schoeman (Scotland), 18. Will Stuart (England), 19. Maro Itoje (England), 20. Sam Underhill (England), 21. Ben White (Scotland), 22. Marcus Smith (England), 23. Robbie Henshaw (Ireland).

