The reigning Premiership champions head to Dublin with a place in the Principality Stadium final at stake

Watch a Leinster v Northampton Saints live stream to find out if the Irish side can overcome the English Premiership champions to reach their sixth final in eight years.

This guide explains how to watch Leinster v Northampton Saints live streams online, on TV and from anywhere this weekend.

Key information

– Leinster v Northampton Saints date: Saturday 3 May 2025 – Leinster v Northampton Saints kick-off time: 5.30pm BST / 6.30pm CET / 6.30pm SAST / 12.30pm ET – Leinster v Northampton Saints free stream: RTÉ Player (Ireland) – Leinster v Northampton Saints TV channels: Premier Sports (UK/Ireland), FloRugby (US), SuperSport (South Africa) – Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Live stream Leinster v Northampton Saints FREE in Ireland

Irish rugby fans can watch Leinster v Northampton Saints for FREE on Saturday evening, courtesy of public broadcaster RTÉ.

You can watch a Leinster v Northampton Saints live stream via the RTÉ Player website and app, and you don’t even need to register to use the service. If terrestrial TV is more your thing, the game’s also available on RTÉ2.

Build-up to the big match gets underway at 4.45pm IST, ahead of the 5.30pm kick-off.

As with every other Champions Cup game this season, Leinster v Northampton Saints is also available on the Premier Sports Ireland subscription service.

Travelling outside Ireland on Saturday? You can still access your usual RTÉ Player service from abroad by using a VPN – more on that below.

Watch Leinster v Northampton Saints from abroad

Being overseas this weekend doesn’t mean you have to miss out on Leinster’s latest bid for a place in the Champions Cup final. Thanks to a handy piece of tech called a VPN, you can avoid geo-restrictions you might encounter on your usual streaming services.

A VPN (Virtual Personal Network) allows you to change your IP address. The result? Your laptop, smartphone or tablet can appear to be in a completely different country, allowing you to log on to your streaming platform of choice as if you were back at home watching on your sofa. VPNs also improve your internet security when you’re online, which is an extra bonus.

Get 70% off NordVPN

Watch Leinster v Northampton Saints live streams in the UK

Premier Sports is the UK rights holder for European Champions Cup matches. They’re pulling out the stops for the last English side left in the competition, with a whole hour of build-up before the kick-off. Tune in from 4.30pm BST on Saturday afternoon.

Online subscriptions to Premier Sports cost £15.99 per month, £11.99 per month if you commit to a full year, or £120 if you pay for the year up front. You can then stream the game online via Premier Sports’ website and app.

Sky, Virgin Media, and Amazon also offer Premier Sports on their platforms. It usually costs £15.99 per month to add it to your TV package.

Not in the UK right now? You can still access your usual Premier Sports service from overseas by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Watch Leinster v Northampton Saints in South Africa

SuperSport has been showing selected Champions Cup matches throughout the tournament, and there was no way they were going to miss out on a game as big as this Leinster v Northampton Saints semi-final. The match kicks off at 6.30pm SAST on Saturday.

You can get Supersport on your TV via DStv, and you can also stream online. Check out the latest SuperSport packages.

Live stream Leinster v Northampton Saints in the US

FloRugby will live stream Leinster v Northampton Saints for fans in the United States. Kick-off is 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT on Saturday.

A FloRugby subscription costs $29.99 a month but drops to $12.50 per month if you sign up for a full year.

Other Leinster v Northampton Saints broadcasters

