How to watch Full Contact season 2: Stream the Six Nations documentary series from anywhere

Go behind the scenes of the 2024 Six Nations Championship in Full Contact season 2

Netflix’s Six Nations documentary series is ready to take to the field once again. This guide explains how to watch Full Contact season 2, wherever you are in the world.

Launch date: Wednesday 29 January

Where to watch: Netflix

Having tackled the 2023 Championship in season 1, the all-conquering team behind Formula 1: Drive to Survive, Full Swing and Tour de France: Unchained head behind the scenes of the 2024 Six Nations. Their mission? To give viewers an access-all-areas pass for the northern hemisphere’s greatest rugby tournament.

Players in the spotlight second time out include French scrum-half Nolann Le Garrec; rivals for the England number 10 shirt Marcus Smith and George Ford; Italian forwards (and brothers) Niccolò and Lorenzo Cannone; breakout England star Immanuel Feyi-Waboso; Ireland legend Peter O’Mahony; Scotland try machine Duhan van der Merwe; and, in his last ever Six Nations, Wales’ star George North.

You already know how the results pan out, of course – which may make uncomfortable viewing for Welsh fans – but you can guarantee you’ll see last year’s tournament in a whole new light. All eight episodes are available on Netflix from Wednesday 29 January, so make sure you know how to stream Six Nations: Full Contact season 2 by reading the article below.

How to watch Full Contact season 2: stream the Six Nations documentary from anywhere

You can watch Six Nations: Full Contact season 2 on Netflix from 8:00am (GMT) on Wednesday 29 January, with all eight episodes of the new documentary available around the world from launch. The whole of Full Contact season 1 is also available on the platform.

Netflix

You’ll need a Netflix subscription to tune into Full Contact season 2. Costs vary depending on where you are in the world, so you’ll need to check prices in your home country. Subscribe to Netflix

Full Contact season 2 trailer

Take a peek at the Six Nations action heading your way in this Full Contact season 2 trailer:

Full Contact season 2 episode guide

Here’s the official synopsis of all eight Full Contact season 2 episodes:

Episode 1

Italy have never beaten England in a Guinness Six Nations match. With a new coach and a new strategy, could this be the game that changes everything?

Episode 2

Wales haven’t had a Championship win in London for over a decade. With a young and inexperienced team, how will they fare in their pivotal match against England?

Episode 3

As Scotland prepare to defend the iconic Calcutta Cup at home against their fiercest rivals, the England team is rocked by some tragic news.

Episode 4

France and Wales are struggling in the competition. With both coaches under intense scrutiny, they decide to inject some new blood into their squads.

Episode 5

Everyone on the England team is desperate to be picked for the match against Ireland, while the reigning champions are focused on retaining their title.

Episode 6

Italy’s new coach is determined to reverse their losing streak. Could they ever stand a chance against Scotland?

Episode 7

One team has lost every match in the competition so far. One is the eternal underdog. Who will break their losing streak – and who gets the wooden spoon?

Episode 8

It’s Super Saturday, the final showdown of the 2024 Guinness Men’s Six Nations. Two teams have the chance of taking home the title and the stakes couldn’t be higher.

